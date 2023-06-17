Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This is the No. 1 best mouthwash to get rid of bad breath for good, and it's on sale: 'Zero odor, all day long!'

While bad breath is nothing to be ashamed of, it’s still easy to feel self-conscious about. According to Harvard Health Publishing, approximately 30% of Americans complain of some sort of bad breath. From the dreaded morning breath to the aftereffects of a garlicky meal, it’s more common than you’d think.

To combat and improve bad breath, experts recommend rinsing and gargling with an alcohol-free mouthwash before bed and after brushing. Both shoppers and dentists say TheraBreath Fresh Breath Dentist-Formulated 24-Hour Oral Rinse is the perfect remedy that actually works.

Experienced dentist Dr. Harold Katz started the brand in 1994 after his teenage daughter was bullied for her halitosis. After doing some research on the condition and learning what caused the condition, he formulated TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse to target and kill the bad breath bacteria.

When looking for a mouthwash or oral rinse to combat bad breath, it's important to choose one that's completely alcohol-free. This option checks that box, so it doesn't burn or irritate. It's also formulated with a Mild Mint Flavor to be gentle on sensitive mouths. It's also certified kosher, vegan and gluten-free.

Over 30,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this cult-favorite mouthwash, with several specifically claiming that it gets rid of morning breath on impact.

"It doesn't temporarily mask anything — it literally changes your mouth," one five-star reviewer wrote. "I have ZERO morning breath, ZERO odor, ALL DAY LONG."

Also, check out the brand's other two best-selling mouthwashes that promote healthy gums and a healthy smile. The Healthy Gums Oral Rinse fights gingivitis for 24 hours and the Fresh Breath Oral Rinse in Icy Mint is one of its most popular formulations.

