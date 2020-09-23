The best mice for 2020

A high-quality, modern computer mouse can prevent fatigue at work, improve your performance when gaming, and make your computer more comfortable to use. The computer mouse market has some interesting innovations, too, including customizable buttons, built-in LEDs, and adjustable dpi.

Our top picks for the best computer mice stand out in terms of comfort, performance, and quality. While we have something for everyone, our mouse experience leads us to suggest Razer’s Deathadder V2 as a top pick for nearly every purpose.

Best mouse at a glance

Best mouse overall: Razer Deathadder V2

View photos Bill Roberson/Digital Trends More

Why you should buy this: It’s a fantastic all-rounder at an affordable price.

$70 from Amazon

Who’s it for: Anyone but the left-handed (see the end of this entry).

Why we chose the Razer Deathadder V2:

Razer has been at the top of our list of the best gaming mice manufacturers for years. Razer’s Deathadder V2 is a mouse that has a fantastic feature set whether you’re fragging enemies or working on a spreadsheet. It’s comfortable, accurate, and long-lasting, and it has an understated style that means that you can probably get it approved as an office upgrade.

The Deathadder V2 has a sensitivity that reaches 20,000 dpi, but the more important element is that it’s entirely adjustable, which means no matter what style of mouse control you prefer, you can bend the V2 to your will (an automatic calibration option is also available if you’re more casual). It has mechanical mouse switches that are extremely durable and uses light beam-based actuation for a super-fast response. It even has full support for Razer’s Chroma lighting system, so if you like RGB tweaking, Razer’s software gives you full control — including the ability to just turn it off.

The side and main buttons on this mouse are also programmable, so you can add macros or custom commands as you wish. It’s even compatible with the Xbox One if you’re looking to add that input option to your favorite console.

The Deathadder V2 may not be the perfect mouse for high-velocity gaming, nor the best option for someone who wants a minimalistic design, but it ticks so many boxes at a price that isn’t astronomical that we’re confident in calling it the best mouse in the world.

Note: If you’re left-handed, the Razer Deathadder V2 isn’t the mouse for you. However, Razer does have a left-handed version of the original Deathadder.

Best wireless mouse: Logitech MX Master 3

View photos

Story continues