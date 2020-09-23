The best mice for 2020

A high-quality, modern computer mouse can prevent fatigue at work, improve your performance when gaming, and make your computer more comfortable to use. The computer mouse market has some interesting innovations, too, including customizable buttons, built-in LEDs, and adjustable dpi.
Our top picks for the best computer mice stand out in terms of comfort, performance, and quality. While we have something for everyone, our mouse experience leads us to suggest Razer’s Deathadder V2 as a top pick for nearly every purpose.
Best mouse at a glance
- The best mouse overall: Razer Deathadder V2
- The best wireless mouse:Logitech MX Master 3
- The best gaming mouse: Steelseries Rival 710
- The best budget mouse: Logitech G203 Prodigy
- The best business mouse: Microsoft Intellimouse
Best mouse overall: Razer Deathadder V2
Why you should buy this: It’s a fantastic all-rounder at an affordable price.
Who’s it for: Anyone but the left-handed (see the end of this entry).
Why we chose the Razer Deathadder V2:
Razer has been at the top of our list of the best gaming mice manufacturers for years. Razer’s Deathadder V2 is a mouse that has a fantastic feature set whether you’re fragging enemies or working on a spreadsheet. It’s comfortable, accurate, and long-lasting, and it has an understated style that means that you can probably get it approved as an office upgrade.
The Deathadder V2 has a sensitivity that reaches 20,000 dpi, but the more important element is that it’s entirely adjustable, which means no matter what style of mouse control you prefer, you can bend the V2 to your will (an automatic calibration option is also available if you’re more casual). It has mechanical mouse switches that are extremely durable and uses light beam-based actuation for a super-fast response. It even has full support for Razer’s Chroma lighting system, so if you like RGB tweaking, Razer’s software gives you full control — including the ability to just turn it off.
The side and main buttons on this mouse are also programmable, so you can add macros or custom commands as you wish. It’s even compatible with the Xbox One if you’re looking to add that input option to your favorite console.
The Deathadder V2 may not be the perfect mouse for high-velocity gaming, nor the best option for someone who wants a minimalistic design, but it ticks so many boxes at a price that isn’t astronomical that we’re confident in calling it the best mouse in the world.
Note: If you’re left-handed, the Razer Deathadder V2 isn’t the mouse for you. However, Razer does have a left-handed version of the original Deathadder.
Best wireless mouse: Logitech MX Master 3
Why you should buy this: It’s accurate, comfortable allows for customization, and lasts for months on a single charge.
Who’s it for: Right-handed folks who want a comfortable, wireless mouse without gaming bells and whistles.
Why we chose the Logitech MX Master 3:
The Logitech MX Master has long been our favorite wireless mouse since it was launched, but the newer MX Master 3 is even better. It can last for up to 70 days on a single charge and is ergonomically sound enough to provide solid wrist support and comfort during use. It even supports sensitivities up to 4,000 DPI — more than enough for the average PC user.
One of its greatest strengths is the ability to pair with up to three separate systems at once, so if you find yourself switching from desktop to laptop regularly, this mouse is perfect.
It’s not the most exciting mouse to look at, but its fancy scroll wheel can scroll up to 1,000 lines in just a second. That can be useful for navigating Excel, and webpages. Logitech also redesigned the thumb area and made the back and forward buttons bigger. There’s even nifty customization via the Logitech Options software, which lets you create custom profiles and tweak the buttons on the mouse to control software as you need.
Best gaming mouse: Steelseries Rival 710
Why you should buy this: It looks and plays the part with every modern gaming feature you could ask for.
Who’s it for: Gamers who put style and substance on the same pedestal.
Why we chose the Steelseries Rival 710:
With DPI support of up to 16,000 and a display on its side, it could be argued that the Steelseries Rival 710 is complete overkill. But it’s not. It’s the gaming mouse that does almost everything. The TrueMove3 sensor used in this mouse is one of the best we’ve ever tested and although its sensitivity is more than most will need, it’s extremely accurate throughout the range and offers minutely adjustable DPI steps that can be switched to on the fly.
Although the side display might look a little silly, it forms a key component of Steelseries’ feedback system. Along with in-mouse motors that provide haptic feedback, the display can give you notifications on when your ultimate is ready to fire, or when you’re low on health. Or just use it to display GIFs to show off to friends and onlookers.
The mechanical switches are durable and will last up to 60 million clicks, meaning this mouse will be with you for years to come. They’re also fully programmable using Steelseries’ software suite, so you can have them and the onboard lighting do whatever you want them to.
In a bold move, Steelseries also made the Rival 710 modular, so you can swap out the sensor, the cable, or cover to not only tweak the mouse to your aesthetic and performance preferences, but upgrade it in the future as new options are released.
Best of all, it’s not even ridiculously priced. Some competitors reach well above $100 but the Rival 710 remains a fantastic gaming mouse without an astronomical cost.
Best budget mouse: Logitech G203 Prodigy
Why you should buy this: It’s compact, very affordable, and doesn’t sacrifice some of Logitech’s top mouse features.
Who’s it for: Anyone on a tight budget.
Why we chose the Logitech G203 Prodigy:
There are many mice at low prices, but few even approach the quality of the Logitech G203. Frequently priced well under $40 if you shop around, it offers many of the features you would expect to find on a high-end gaming mouse and doesn’t sacrifice much to make it super affordable. It still enjoys sensitivity options all the way up to 8,000 DPI, full RGB lighting for the Logitech G logo, and PTFE (non-branded Teflon) feet for smooth motion and durability.
Despite its economical price point, the G203 also has a polling rate of up to 1,000Hz for fast response to your movements and has an onboard 32-bit ARM processor for handling the onboard profile which is fully customizable using Logitech’s backend software. There are six programmable buttons in total, including the textured scroll wheel, DPI switch that lets you jump between two pre-programmed settings on the fly.
It lacks the super high-end features of our favorite gaming and all-round mice, the G203 punches well above its weight and is priced very competitively.
Best mouse for business: Microsoft Intellimouse
Why you should buy this: It’s sleek, understated, and performs far better than a mouse with this aesthetic typically should.
Who’s it for: Office workers or anyone who prefers a more professional looking mouse.
Why we chose the Microsoft Intellimouse:
Ever since it came on the scene in the mid-1990s, the Microsoft Intellimouse has been a hit classic that even helped to popularize the scroll wheel. While it might not feature some newer mice’s cutting-edge technology, this classic is worth a look, especially if you’re okay with something reliable, easy, and inexpensive.
The Microsoft Classic Intellimouse has a time-honored design with grey and black accents, a DPI range of up to 3,200, and the same ergonomic shape as its predecessors. While this mouse’s design hasn’t changed much, the technology within it certainly has—it now comes upgraded with a new sensor to improve tracking accuracy, and a new white tail light helps modernize the mouse’s overall look. It’s easier to use in the dark because of this built-in light, too.
Like its contemporaries, this mouse supports a polling rate of 1,000 Hz for ideal responsiveness, and it has three assignable buttons. You can add macros, custom commands, and other functions to these buttons to help streamline your computer tasks at the office. Even with all this mouse has to offer, it clocks in at just under $40, so it’s not a bad deal at all.