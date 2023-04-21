Mother's Day gift guide 2023: 65 best gift ideas for any kind of mom

Reviewed Mother's Day gift guide 2023

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Mother's Day 2023 is coming up on Sunday, May 14, so you're likely just starting to browse for the perfect gift for mom. Or, if you're gunning for "favorite child" status, you might already know exactly what you want to buy. Thankfully, our gifting experts at Reviewed have got you covered no matter where you are in your search, whether it's a thoughtful present for your mom, wife, grandma or any special mother figure in your life.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

Jewelry, handbags, tech gadgets and beauty gifts are just the beginning. In this comprehensive Mother's Day gift guide, we've rounded up all the best Mother's Day gift ideas for any kind of mom, whether she loves to cook, read or craft. We're confident any of these awesome gifts (whether you have less than $100 to spend or plan on splurging on a luxury gift), will make Mom smile this Mother's Day, so keep reading for all of the best gifts for moms, from foodies to fitness buffs and everything in between.

►Mother's Day 2023: Check out all of the best Mother's Day gift ideas from our editors

Top 10 best gift ideas for Mother's Day

50 best Mother's Day gifts 2023

Story continues

Shop more Mother's Day gifts for any type of mom

Best personalized gifts for Mother’s Day

We can't think of a more special way to show love to the special mother figures in your life than with a gift made just for them. Personalized gifts like a custom photo book, illustrated family poster or custom message cookies are thoughtful and sentimental, and Mom is sure to smile when she opens any of these unique gifts.

Shop more personalized gift ideas for moms

Best Mother’s Day gifts for new moms: Sleepwear, figurines, sleep machines, play gyms and more.

A new mom's first Mother's Day is a very special celebration. To make the day as memorable as possible, we've come up with a variety of gifts that are perfect for a new mom. Whether you choose to pamper the new mama with our favorite luxury pajamas or something useful and stylish like a Coach diaper bag, any of these gift ideas for new moms will be sure to show your love and appreciation.

Shop more gift ideas for new moms

Best kitchen, cooking and baking gifts for Mother's Day 2023

We all know a mom who loves to cook or bake. Whether you’re looking for a simple cooking gadget or a gift for an expert baker, you’re in luck. We’ve pulled together a list of gift ideas for moms who love to cook and bake. Grab one of these gifts and you’ll make your sweet mom’s day (and she might just make you something sweet, too!).

Shop more kitchen gifts for Mother's Day

Best jewelry gifts for Mother's Day

Jewelry is generally a good gift idea for any mom, as long as you know her taste. Thankfully, we've chosen a variety of jewelry pieces that are sure to make Mom's special day shine bright like a diamond. Our selection of the best jewelry gifts for moms includes stunning options from Blue Nile, Brilliant Earth and Swarovski.

Shop more jewelry gifts for moms

Best gardening and plant gifts for moms

If you're shopping for a mother figure who considers plants her offspring, we've got you covered. There are plenty of great gift options out there for plant moms, whether she’s got a green thumb or not. From gardening tools to decorative live plants, these are the best Mother's Day gifts fr moms who love plants and gardening.

Shop more gardening gifts for plant moms

The best beauty gifts for Mother's Day

Making Mom feel beautiful is priceless, but you can absolutely buy her some beauty gifts that will help get the job done right. If you're shopping for a mom who loves spending time on her makeup and beauty routine, you've come to the right place. We’ve gathered a list of the best beauty gifts for mom, including bestsellers and fan favorites from Glossier and Sephora.

Shop more beauty gifts for moms

Best luxury gifts for Mother's Day 2023

No budget? No problem! Whether Mom enjoys fashion, cooking, tech or another pastime, there are lots of luxury gift ideas from high-end brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Louboutin and YSL for moms that will win you major points this year. Here are some of the best luxury gift ideas for her, including Le Creuset cookware, long-lasting roses, red- bottom heels and more.

Shop more luxury Mother's Day gifts

Spoil your mom with the best Mother's Day 2023 gifts for crafty mamas and grandmas.

Does your mom love crafting and diving into DIY projects? If so, we can help you find the best gift for the crafty mom in your life. Whether your mother figure loves to paint, embroider or do it all, we've rounded up plenty of presents for the artsy mom in your life so she can complete her next masterpiece.

Shop more gifts for crafty mamas

Best Mother's Day gifts for moms who are fitness fanatics

If you've got an athletic mom who always carves out time in her busy schedule to fit in her workouts, she'd probably love some new fitness gear for Mother's Day. Whether she's runs, lifts or wants to pick up the pickleball trend, we have plenty of gift ideas to choose from.

Shop more fitness gifts for moms

Best tech gifts for Mother's Day 2023

Is the mom in your life obsessed with the latest tech? If so, we've compiled some of the best tech gifts and gadgets you can get for her including the best smartwatch we've tested, our favorite Kindle, gaming gear and much more.

Shop more tech gifts for moms

16 Mother's Day gift basket ideas for any kind of mom

If one gift just won't cut it, how about spoil Mom with an entire gift basket full of her favorite sweets, treats and goodies? From wine and cheese to cookies and crackers, there are plenty of curated gift baskets that will show your mom how much you appreciate her.

Shop more Mother's Day gift basket ideas

►Does Mom love her wine? 11 best wine gift baskets for Mother's Day

►Gifts for outdoorsy moms: 27 Mother's Day gifts for moms who love the great outdoors

►Amazon Mother's Day gifts: 50 best Mother's Day gift ideas at Amazon

►More gifts for moms: 65 gift ideas for any kind of mom

Back to top

When is Mother's Day 2023?

Mother's Day will be observed on Sunday, May 14. The annual holiday celebrating motherhood is celebrated on the second Sunday of May in the United States every year.

Where are the best places to shop for Mother's Day gifts?

Amazon is our go-to place to shop for all the best Mother's Day gift ideas. The massive online retailer has everything from crafts and home goods to the latest tech and best kitchen appliances—all at some of the best prices we could find online. Amazon, along with customer favorite retailers like Nordstrom, Walmart, Uncommon Goods and lululemon are sure to cover all of your Mother's Day gift-shopping needs.

How much should you spend on a Mother's Day gift?

While the thought may be what truly matters most, it's also important to consider your budget when shopping for Mother's Day gifts. To put things in perspective, last year, according to the National Retail Federation, the average shopper spent about $245 on Mother's Day gifts for their moms.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Mother's Day gifts of 2023: 65 gift ideas any mom will love