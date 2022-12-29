The Best Months of 2023 To Buy a TV and Other Electronics

Selena Fragassi
·2 min read
gorodenkoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gorodenkoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Keeping up with technology can feel like an arduous task sometimes. It often seems like the minute you buy a new smartphone or HDTV, the manufacturer then releases an even newer model, thereby rendering yours “outdated.”

Some brands are bigger culprits than others when it comes to shelling out new product lines (Apple is often criticized for these perceived practices), but when it comes to TVs, experts recommend replacing them every seven to eight years, according to Best Buy.

If it’s time for a replacement — or if you’re looking to upgrade in 2023 — you’ll want to do so in late January or early February. TV deals are incredible in this winter period because of one big televised event: the Super Bowl.

“People want to see the big game on the best screen possible, and many retailers will offer promotions around that time,” Geoff Williams of U.S. News & World Report indicated. Another great time to buy TVs is around Black Friday and Cyber Monday — both due to holiday sales and the fact that retailers want to unload the current year’s models before replenishing newer stock.

That timing is similar for other electronics, too, Williams suggested: “November, as you get into Black Friday sales, is considered the best time of the year to buy personal electronics, including tablets, gaming systems and laptops.” When it comes to laptops, August is also a great time to buy because retailers will be looking to capitalize on an influx of back-to-school shoppers.

Williams also stated that July is fast becoming a great time to snag a deal on consumer electronics, perhaps “since that’s when Amazon generally holds Prime Day and its competitors usually have Christmas-in-July sales as well.”

And if you’re wanting to keep tabs on Apple’s latest products going into the new year, Macworld has forecasted some of the brand’s biggest releases of 2023 — including a possible 15-inch Macbook Air, a 14-inch iPad, iPhone 15 models, laptops with a new souped-up M2 Pro microchip and even possible VR headsets and gaming consoles. While Apple products rarely see deep price reductions, it could be worthwhile to keep an eye out for a price cut on last year’s offerings over the next few months.

