The Best Money Team R29 Spent On Their Homes

Sadhbh O'Sullivan
·5 min read

The things we buy aren't what make a home a home. Of course they aren't. But sometimes the things we buy do make our homes better, simply by virtue of making us smile, or easing repetitive chores, or reminding us of an unbelievable bargain.

This is why the best money spent on a home doesn't necessarily mean the most expensive thing, or the most useful. It means the thing that brings the most value, whether that's happiness or functionality.

Ahead we rounded up Team R29 to find out what was the best money they spent on their homes and why, from rocking chairs to diffusers to whole stoves. Ideal if you're looking for inspiration (or just feel like indulging in a little voyeurism).

<strong>Corduroy rocking chair from <a href="https://www.vintagehomestores.co.uk/shop" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vintage Home Stores" class="link ">Vintage Home Stores</a></strong><a href="https://www.vintagehomestores.co.uk/shop" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:" class="link "><br></a><br>"I love Vintage Home Stores – an online secondhand shop that doesn’t wildly inflate its prices. This corduroy rocking chair is pride of place in our flat because of the colour, because of the comfort and, crucially, because it was £40 (!). Shipping is not cheap from VHS (about £40 to London) so we waited until we had two items we were buying to justify the expense and it was so worth it. The exact object obviously isn't there but they have a great selection constantly rolling through.<br><br>"Honourable mention goes to the <a href="https://www.johnlewis.com/shark-iz201ukt-anti-hair-wrap-pet-cordless-vacuum-cleaner/p4907911" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shark Cordless Vacuum" class="link ">Shark Cordless Vacuum</a> bought on sale for us by my parents for Christmas. She’s so slick and light and powerful, a real winner."<br><br>–<em>Sadhbh O'Sullivan, health & living writer</em><br><br><strong>Vintage</strong> 1950's Collins and Hayes Cocktail Chair - 2 Available, $, available at <a href="https://www.vintagehomestores.co.uk/product-page/1950-s-collins-and-hayes-cocktail-chair-2-available" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vintage Home Stores" class="link ">Vintage Home Stores</a><span class="copyright">Photo Courtesy of Sadhbh O'Sullivan.</span>
<strong>Wood-burning stove from <a href="https://www.esse.com/heating-products/stoves/esse-1/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Esse" class="link ">Esse</a></strong><br><br>"I know it’s not as simple as buying a stove and popping it in. It took us five years to commit and during this time we lived with a hole in the wall, masked with a big frame and some fairy lights. We finally bit the bullet in lockdown 1.0 and got a wood-burner put in our flat. It’s honestly been the best decision and money I have spent and I can spend hours sitting on the floor in front of it, always a bit too close, with a glass of wine and reading a cookbook or simply staring into the flames. The one we chose is approved for smokeless areas and you can make sustainable choices on what you burn."<br><br><em>–Anna Jay, art director</em><br><br><strong>Esse</strong> Esse 1 Stove, $, available at <a href="https://www.topstak.co.uk/stoves/stoves-by-brand/esse-stoves/esse-1/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Top Stak" class="link ">Top Stak</a><span class="copyright">Photo Courtesy of Anna Jay.</span>
<strong>Apothecary ultrasonic diffuser gift set from <a href="https://www.ocado.com/products/m-s-apothecary-ultrasonic-diffuser-gift-set-550418011" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marks & Spencer" class="link ">Marks & Spencer</a></strong><br><br>"I wanted an <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/essential-oils-guide-beginners" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:oil diffuser" class="link ">oil diffuser</a> for the longest time so the moment I brought this beauty into my home I was happy as a clam. Having to work from my living room can be tricky so I wanted to try and create a calming space by introducing a few items like this one. Each time I turn it on I instantly feel more relaxed and I find it strangely therapeutic to watch it puff its little stream of soothing vapour. My favourite part has to be the light, though. It can operate with or without it but the glow it gives off makes everything seem more spa-like. Right now I only have the <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/lavender-anxiety-cure" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lavender" class="link ">lavender</a> scent that came with the set but I’m hoping to expand my collection further with some <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/how-scent-can-transform-your-mood" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:zingy smells for summer" class="link ">zingy smells for summer</a>."<br><br>–<em>Alicia Lansom, editorial assistant</em><br><br><strong>Marks & Spencer</strong> M&S Apothecary Ultrasonic Diffuser Gift Set, $, available at <a href="https://www.ocado.com/products/m-s-apothecary-ultrasonic-diffuser-gift-set-550418011" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ocado" class="link ">Ocado</a>
<strong>Bamboo pendant lamp from <a href="https://www.ikea.com/gb/en/p/sinnerlig-pendant-lamp-bamboo-handmade-70311697/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ikea" class="link ">Ikea</a></strong><br><br>"I call this The Beehive. It’s a bit of a beast and we ummed and ahhed over it in the shop because our bedroom really isn’t that big and there was a serious risk it would dwarf the space. But I’m so pleased we gambled because it looks great! It really draws the eye and lends just the right amount of drama against those plain white walls. When you turn the light on in the evening it throws beautiful, criss-cross shapes across the room. I'll often wander in after dark, flip the switch and stare for a while at the shadows playing on the walls. Truly the best 40 quid I've ever spent."<br><br>–<em>Katy Thompsett, sub editor</em><br><br><strong>IKEA</strong> SINNERLIG Pendant lamp, bamboo/handmade, $, available at <a href="https://www.ikea.com/gb/en/p/sinnerlig-pendant-lamp-bamboo-handmade-70311697/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:IKEA" class="link ">IKEA</a><span class="copyright">Photo Courtesy of Katy Thompsett.</span>
<strong>Bluetooth-enabled dimmable lightbulb from <a href="https://www.philips-hue.com/en-gb/p/hue-white-1-pack-a67-e27/8718699747992" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Philips" class="link ">Philips</a></strong><br><br>"A Bluetooth-enabled dimmable lightbulb is one of those little luxuries I didn’t know how much I needed. At least in my home, there’s nothing worse than when the ceiling light is on in the living room. It’s probably the Scandi in me but I much prefer a dimly lit space with a few lamps and a handful of candles burning. Being able to control how bright my bulbs are has been a game-changer and paired with my <a href="https://www.diy.com/departments/goodhome-taynae-white-table-light/5036581098988_BQ.prd" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:£8 (!) paper lantern lamp" class="link ">£8 (!) paper lantern lamp</a>, there’s no place cosier than my living room in the evening."<br><br>– <em>Kristine Romano, junior designer</em><br><br><strong>Philips</strong> 1-pack A67 E27, $, available at <a href="https://www.philips-hue.com/en-gb/p/hue-white-1-pack-a67-e27/8718699747992" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Philips" class="link ">Philips</a><span class="copyright">Photo Courtesy of Kristine Romano.</span>
<strong>Bespoke door handles by <a href="http://www.tessasilva.com/chalk-cheese" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tessa Silva" class="link ">Tessa Silva</a></strong><a href="http://www.tessasilva.com/chalk-cheese" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:" class="link "><br></a><br>"When I moved into my flat, one of the first things I did was have fitted wardrobes made. I can put my hand on my heart and tell you that this is the largest amount of money I have ever, ever spent on anything in my entire life. However, it was worth every penny. All of my clutter is concealed. I’ve had the wardrobes for around four years but at the end of last year I decided to buy these handles. They cost me around £180 and they’re from the British-Brazilian visual artist Tessa Silva, who occasionally hosts sales on her website. I was really drawn to Tessa’s work. In particular a series called <em>Feminised Protein</em>, which is a study into the use of milk proteins as a material for the handcrafted production of fine objects. Keep an eye on her <a href="http://www.tessasilva.com/about" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:website" class="link ">website</a> and her <a href="https://www.instagram.com/tessasilva/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link ">Instagram</a>. You might get as lucky as I did."<br><br>–<em>Vicky Spratt, features editor</em><span class="copyright">Photo Courtesy of Vicky Spratt.</span>
