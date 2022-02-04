The Best Money Team R29 Spent On Their Homes

The things we buy aren't what make a home a home. Of course they aren't. But sometimes the things we buy do make our homes better, simply by virtue of making us smile, or easing repetitive chores, or reminding us of an unbelievable bargain.



This is why the best money spent on a home doesn't necessarily mean the most expensive thing, or the most useful. It means the thing that brings the most value, whether that's happiness or functionality.



Ahead we rounded up Team R29 to find out what was the best money they spent on their homes and why, from rocking chairs to diffusers to whole stoves. Ideal if you're looking for inspiration (or just feel like indulging in a little voyeurism).



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Corduroy rocking chair from Vintage Home Stores



"I love Vintage Home Stores – an online secondhand shop that doesn’t wildly inflate its prices. This corduroy rocking chair is pride of place in our flat because of the colour, because of the comfort and, crucially, because it was £40 (!). Shipping is not cheap from VHS (about £40 to London) so we waited until we had two items we were buying to justify the expense and it was so worth it. The exact object obviously isn't there but they have a great selection constantly rolling through.



"Honourable mention goes to the Shark Cordless Vacuum bought on sale for us by my parents for Christmas. She’s so slick and light and powerful, a real winner."



–Sadhbh O'Sullivan, health & living writer



Vintage 1950's Collins and Hayes Cocktail Chair - 2 Available, $, available at Vintage Home Stores Photo Courtesy of Sadhbh O'Sullivan.

Wood-burning stove from Esse



"I know it’s not as simple as buying a stove and popping it in. It took us five years to commit and during this time we lived with a hole in the wall, masked with a big frame and some fairy lights. We finally bit the bullet in lockdown 1.0 and got a wood-burner put in our flat. It’s honestly been the best decision and money I have spent and I can spend hours sitting on the floor in front of it, always a bit too close, with a glass of wine and reading a cookbook or simply staring into the flames. The one we chose is approved for smokeless areas and you can make sustainable choices on what you burn."



–Anna Jay, art director



Esse Esse 1 Stove, $, available at Top Stak Photo Courtesy of Anna Jay.

Apothecary ultrasonic diffuser gift set from Marks & Spencer



"I wanted an oil diffuser for the longest time so the moment I brought this beauty into my home I was happy as a clam. Having to work from my living room can be tricky so I wanted to try and create a calming space by introducing a few items like this one. Each time I turn it on I instantly feel more relaxed and I find it strangely therapeutic to watch it puff its little stream of soothing vapour. My favourite part has to be the light, though. It can operate with or without it but the glow it gives off makes everything seem more spa-like. Right now I only have the lavender scent that came with the set but I’m hoping to expand my collection further with some zingy smells for summer."



–Alicia Lansom, editorial assistant



Marks & Spencer M&S Apothecary Ultrasonic Diffuser Gift Set, $, available at Ocado

Bamboo pendant lamp from Ikea



"I call this The Beehive. It’s a bit of a beast and we ummed and ahhed over it in the shop because our bedroom really isn’t that big and there was a serious risk it would dwarf the space. But I’m so pleased we gambled because it looks great! It really draws the eye and lends just the right amount of drama against those plain white walls. When you turn the light on in the evening it throws beautiful, criss-cross shapes across the room. I'll often wander in after dark, flip the switch and stare for a while at the shadows playing on the walls. Truly the best 40 quid I've ever spent."



–Katy Thompsett, sub editor



IKEA SINNERLIG Pendant lamp, bamboo/handmade, $, available at IKEA Photo Courtesy of Katy Thompsett.

Bluetooth-enabled dimmable lightbulb from Philips



"A Bluetooth-enabled dimmable lightbulb is one of those little luxuries I didn’t know how much I needed. At least in my home, there’s nothing worse than when the ceiling light is on in the living room. It’s probably the Scandi in me but I much prefer a dimly lit space with a few lamps and a handful of candles burning. Being able to control how bright my bulbs are has been a game-changer and paired with my £8 (!) paper lantern lamp, there’s no place cosier than my living room in the evening."



– Kristine Romano, junior designer



Philips 1-pack A67 E27, $, available at Philips Photo Courtesy of Kristine Romano.

Bespoke door handles by Tessa Silva



"When I moved into my flat, one of the first things I did was have fitted wardrobes made. I can put my hand on my heart and tell you that this is the largest amount of money I have ever, ever spent on anything in my entire life. However, it was worth every penny. All of my clutter is concealed. I’ve had the wardrobes for around four years but at the end of last year I decided to buy these handles. They cost me around £180 and they’re from the British-Brazilian visual artist Tessa Silva, who occasionally hosts sales on her website. I was really drawn to Tessa’s work. In particular a series called Feminised Protein, which is a study into the use of milk proteins as a material for the handcrafted production of fine objects. Keep an eye on her website and her Instagram. You might get as lucky as I did."



–Vicky Spratt, features editor Photo Courtesy of Vicky Spratt.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

The 5 Best Colours To 'Dopamine Dress' Your Home

All The Homeware Team R29 Is Lusting After RN

Fast Homeware Is Now A Problem We Can't Ignore