Best moments from a not-so-terrible 2018 NHL All-Star Game

There was an NHL All-Star Game today, and it actually wasn’t bad.

Kid Rock was predictably awful, but the guys the fans actually paid to see, the players, put on a show of skill, personality and even mixed in a backcheck from time to time.

Here were the most memorable moments from the four-team, 3-on-3 tournament, which was won by the Pacific Division.

To kick things off, Brad Marchand embraced his newly-rejuvenated villain status during player intros. The crowd rained boos down on Marchand, who was recently suspended for five games for elbowing Devils’ Marcus Johansson, but the Bruins forward soaked it all in and continued to antagonize the masses, blowing kisses and waving to the rafters with that rat-like grin out in full force.

fan favorite Brad Marchand pic.twitter.com/K2TVTC24GG — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 28, 2018





Country artist Brett Young had the honors of performing the U.S. anthem before puck drop, and let’s just say, he milked his moment in the spotlight for as long he possibly could.

The P.K. Subban-led Central Division chose 50 Cent’s classic “In Da Club” as its goal song, and it gloriously rang through the loud speakers at Amalie Arena after the team’s two goals in the opening contest.

P.K. Subban mentioned Thursday morning that the captains of each All-Star team were allowed to choose the goal songs for their respective teams. He asked his teammates for suggestions and personally offered "In Da Club," which just played when the Central Division scored. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) January 28, 2018





Pekka Rinne stole the show in the opening frame of the Central-Pacific matchup, pitching the rare All-Star Game shutout during his half of the game.