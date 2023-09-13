From the *NSYNC reunion to the incredible performances, the 2023 MTV VMAs were one to remember

Mazur/Getty Shakira performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs

The 2023 MTV VMAs had it all: Taylor Swift wins, an epic Shakira medley, an *NSYNC reunion and so many incredible performances.

The show — which aired live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey — also celebrated the best in Latin music, in addition to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Basically, everyone was there.

Missed it? Not to fear — catch all the best moments of the 2023 MTV VMAs here!

Olivia Rodrigo's Army of Clones

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Olivia Rodrigo performs at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Following Lil Wayne's show opener, Rodrigo took the stage to sing her new single "Vampire," before a fake stage malfunction sent her into "Get Him Back!" — which featured tons of Olivia lookalikes.

Rodrigo's performance came days after she released her second LP Guts, the follow-up to her 2021 debut Sour.

*NSYNC's Reunion with a Cameo from Taylor Swift

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty *NSYNC and Taylor Swift at the 2023 MTV VMAs

The boys are back! The guys of *NSYNC — Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick — reunited toward the beginning of the show on Tuesday night, presenting Taylor Swift with the award for best pop video for "Anti-Hero."

"I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this," Swift said after taking her trophy. "I had your dolls, I like, what … are you doing something? What’s going to happen now?" she asked. "They’re going to do something and I need to know what it is."

After she regained her composure (and received some friendship bracelets from Bass!), she added, "You’re pop personified so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really, it’s too much."

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Performance

Kevin Mazur/Getty Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Also back: the "WAP" collaborators, who treated fans to the first live performance of their latest sultry duet, "Bongos."

Cardi B kicked off the moment by descending from the ceiling on a disco ball, with Megan joining her later amidst a bevy of colorfully dressed backup dancers.

Shakira's Video Vanguard Medley

Theo Wargo/Getty Shakira performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs

The 2023 Video Vanguard Award recipient rocked the stage, blowing through her hits like “She Wolf,” "Te Felicito," "Objection (Tango)," "Whenever, Wherever" and "Hips Don’t Lie" — and even crowdsurfing at one point.

In her acceptance speech, she thanked her sons (who were there!), MTV and her fans, "who always, always support me through thick and thin," she said. "Thank you so much for being my army and for helping me fight all my battles."



Demi Lovato's Triumphant Return

Mike Coppola/Getty Demi Lovato performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Attending the show for the first time in six years, Lovato captivated the crowd with the new rock versions of her past singles, which make up her album REVAMPED, out Friday.

The singer made her way through an electrifying series of tracks, from "Heart Attack" and "Sorry Not Sorry" to "Cool for the Summer," getting the crowd on its feet as Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Kelsea Ballerini and Lil Nas X were all spotted singing and dancing along.

Karol G's VMAs Debut

Mike Coppola/Getty Karol G performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs

In her first-ever VMAs performance, the Colombian sensation brought the bright to the stage, giving a sexy performance of her 2023 tracks "OKI DOKI" and "Tá OK (Remix)."

Later in the night, she won her first VMA, too, for her "TQG" collaboration with Shakira.

Diddy's Family Affair

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Diddy at the 2023 MTV VMAs

The 2023 Global Icon definitely made his night iconic, rapping through "Another One of Me," "I'll Be Missing You," "It's All About the Benjamins," "Last Night" and "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down" with some assistance from Yung Miami and Keyshia Cole, as well as his son, King Combs, 25.

When he was done, Diddy received his Moon Person trophy from his longtime friend Mary J. Blige and his eldest daughter Chance, 17. (His 16-year-old twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie were also on hand to support their dad.)

"This is a dream come true for me," he said. "I grew up watching MTV like, 'Man, I wish one day I could be up there,' and I started out as a paper boy. I didn't know I was going to be here."

Ice Spice's First Win

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Ice Spice wins the best new artist VMA at the 2023 awards

Presenting ... the best new artist! Ice Spice won the coveted award Tuesday night, marking her very first VMA.

"This is so cool," she said, before thanking her team and her devoted fanbase, a.k.a. her "Munchkins."

MTV's Celebration of Hip-Hop

Dia Dipasupil/Getty LL Cool J performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Like the Grammys earlier this year, MTV honored the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a time travel through some of the genre's greatest songs and artists.

Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five and LL Cool J were among the performers who touched on the five decades of hits, opening with “The Message" and flowing into “Mama Said Knock You Out" before closing with “Walk This Way."

Taylor Swift's Big Win

Noam Galai/Getty Taylor Swift accepts an award at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Swift was the night's big winner, walking away with multiple awards for her single "Anti-Hero," including the coveted video of the year.

"It's really felt like the adventure of a lifetime this past year," she said. "I cannot believe it was a year ago at the VMAs that I announced the Midnights album. And all I have to say tonight is thank you, I'm blown away. Thank you to the fans, I love you so much."

