Best moisturiser for acne prone skin

Moisturising is one of the crucial pillars of an effective skincare regime, but when you suffer from stressed-out skin that may be acne prone, it’s difficult to know which are the best moisturisers for acne prone skin, or if you should be using one at all.

Should you moisturise your face if you have acne?

First off, the most important thing to understand is that blemish-prone skin still benefits from hydrating formulations, and still needs a suitable moisturiser. “It is a common misconception that skin prone to acne and breakouts should be dried out,” explains Dr Barbara Sturm, skin expert and founder of Dr Barbara Sturm skincare. “In fact, it is even more important to moisturise it as most breakouts are exacerbated by inflammation and dryness.”

What ingredients should you look for?

So what should we be putting on skin that’s stressed, sensitive, and prone to bothersome, often painful breakouts? Well, there are certain ingredients to keep an eye out for that can really aid in soothing this type of skin.

First up, Dr Howard Murad, Dermatologist and founder of Murad skincare, recommends opting for products that use hyaluronic acid (“to improve barrier functionary attracting and maintaining moisture), retinol (“to improve and normalise the cell renewal process"), and Queen of Meadow extract (“to minimise pores, control shine and reduce oil secretion”).

Dr Murad, along with Dr Sturm, also advocates oil-free formulas, explaining that oil can often clog pores and worsen skin conditions; “acne-prone skin is often oily, so look for a mattifying product that will control oil and shine and ingredients that absorb oil and sebum,” says he explains.

Other ingredients that can really help acne-prone skin include niacinamide, which controls oil and reduces inflammation, and salicylic acid, which unclogs pores.

Both are recommended by La Roche Posay’s Dr Justine Hexall, who expresses the importance of maintaining the skin’s hydration levels, even when that skin suffers from acne; “a calm hydrated skin barrier is so important when trying to reduce skin inflammation.”

Take a look at the below selection of the best moisturisers for acne prone skin:

Best Moisturisers for Acne

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo+

An industry favourite that will give you change from a £20 note, this clever tube works by targeting spots with ingredients such as niacinamide, zinc, and salicylic acid, and yet still feels gentle on skin, as do all formulations by La Roche Posay.

As a gel moisturiser, it has an incredibly lightweight feel that absorbs into skin instantly, and Effaclar Duo+ also helps to maintain the skin’s oil production, meaning you will never look oily.

£17 | Boots

Also available at lookfantastic

Dr Barbara Sturm Clarifying Face Cream

One of the biggest names in skincare right now, this higher end cream is an amped-up version of Dr Sturm’s bestselling Face Cream, which is a no-frills, fuss free hydrator that does its job perfectly.

This clarifying formula has a similar light creamy texture and avoids any cakey feeling. It’s infused with high quality ingredients, such as sunflower oil extract and zinc, and as well as working to help calm down existing spots, it also works to prevent new ones from forming.

£132 | Cult Beauty

One Ocean Beauty Replenishing Deep Sea Moisturiser

Finding clean, vegan options is so important for the average beauty consumer these days, and this is one of the very best for acne-prone skin.

Formulated with ocean-derived actives from algae and marine microorganisms, it takes a calming, soothing approach to helping stressed-out skin. Its best attributes include its abilities to reduce inflammation and help prevent against further irritation.

£65 | Net-A-Porter

Tata Harper Clarifying Moisturiser

Another great ‘clean’ option that uses plant-derived ingredients, Tata Harper’s lightweight hydrator aims to balance skin that’s lost its way and needs its sebum levels regulated.

And as if that’s not enough, the lotion is also incredibly calming as it contains aloe vera: the Queen of soothing. This is undeniably a perfect morning routine addition, it boasts a semi-matte finish that works wonderfully under makeup on both oily and dry skin.

If you aren't familiar with the indomitable Tata Harper, pour yourself a glass of something special and settle in for the hour—you're in for a treat.

£100 | Cult Beauty

The Inkey List Snow Mushroom

The Inkey List’s skincare does what it says on the tin, and at accessible prices. Although their recent Snow Mushroom moisturiser isn’t formulated for acne per say, it has great properties that mean it is suited to blemish-prone skin.

For one, snow mushroom is a brilliant hydrator, and secondly, it’s a great anti-inflammatory ingredient, which helps to soothe and calm stressed out skin. And at under a tenner, you really can’t go wrong.

£9.99 | Boots

Alpha-H Clear Skin Daily Moisturiser

This underrated moisturiser takes a hard-hitting three-pronged approach to taking on acne. First, it uses 10 per cent glycolic acid, to balance oil production and clogged pores.

Second, it has a hefty dose of hyaluronic acid, ready to boost skin and promote a healthy, hydrated skin barrier. And last but not least, it features antibacterial ingredients like aloe vera and tea tree oil. To summarise, this really calms down skin and takes an active approach.

£23 | Cult Beauty

Murad Balancing Moisturiser SPF 15

Regardless of skin type, two things are important for all skin types: sun protection, and antioxidant use. Both of these needs are met in Murad’s moisturiser, which is ideal for combination skin types.

It is incredibly lightweight, and has a lotion texture rather than a heavy cream. As its name suggests, its main aim is to balance skin with excess oil that leads to clogged pores and in time, blemishes.

£35 | Zest Beauty

Aesop In Two Minds Facial Hydrator

Another formula that is brilliant for combination skin types, Aesop’s lotion is designed with confused, imbalanced complexions in mind.

It uses both antibacterial witch hazel and soothing sandalwood, making it a great anti-spot concoction. With a semi-matte finish that feels light and fresh on skin, this moisturiser also comes with a very handy pump, meaning the perfect application size every time, and no mess.

£40 | Aesop

Paula’s Choice Clear Oil-Free Moisturiser

Formulated specifically for acne-prone skin, this non-greasy, creamy moisturiser feels divine on skin when used in the PM before bed time.

It feels hydrating enough to keep skin moisturised overnight, yet has a lightweight texture that won’t bother stressed-out skin. It also contains niacinamide and pumpkin and blueberry extracts; two antioxidants that will help skin get back to a healthy place.

£27 | Paula’s Choice

Kiehl's Skin Rescuer Stress-Minimizing Daily Hydrator

This is a brilliant place to start when you first see signs of stress and inflammation on skin. It uses mannose and rosa gallica to really calm down the skin, and to improve your complexion’s barrier function.

As well as being gentle on spots, it also targets signs of stress including dullness and fatigue, both of which can often be attributed to daily environmental aggressors such as pollution.

£29.50 | Feel Unique

Verdict:

While Dr Barbara Sturm’s high end cream is specifically designed to look after acne-prone skin and does a brilliant job at doing so, La Roche Posay’s Efflaclar Duo+ is a long-standing favourite that has proven results. Both are excellent choices, depending on how much you can spend.

