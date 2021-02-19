Best mobile phone deals in the UK for February 2021: Sales on iPhone, Samsung, Google Pixel and more

A key decision when weighing up options is choosing the phone operating system (iStock/The Independent)

Smartphones are our link to the outside world – especially when we can’t visit much of it during lockdown.

But they’re also our camera, video player, music source and much more – so when you’re reviewing the latest batch of mobile phone deals, you’ll need to consider much more than the ability to make calls and send texts (they all do that, of course).

Before whittling down the best phone deals, you’ll need to make one key decision – do you want the operating system to be Apple iPhone or Android?

Apple’s iOS system is only available on the iPhone but Android can be found on phones from Samsung, Sony, LG, Oppo, OnePlus and more.

If you have an iPhone currently, there’s less of a learning curve if you stick with Apple. However, if you have Android, it’s pretty straightforward to switch between brands as the underlying system is identical, even if each looks slightly different.

If you’re keen on photography, then choosing a phone with multiple rear cameras is important. In many cases, quality is so good it can almost rival a digital SLR camera.

But even with prospective savings on the horizon, budget, as ever, is paramount.

Spending more money will get you better build quality, higher screen resolution and faster performance. You’ll also find extra features, such as a fingerprint sensor that sits in the screen itself.

More affordable phones are less likely to connect to the fastest 5G networks, which make downloading a movie near-instant, for instance, and cheaper phones won’t be “all-screen”, meaning there will be empty spaces above and below the display on the front of the phone.

That said, no matter how much cash you’ve got to splash, these mobile phone deals will make whichever model you’re looking for that little bit more affordable. Here are some of the coolest smartphones you can snap up at great prices this month.

Best iPhone 11 Pro deals

Apple iPhone 11 Pro smartphone with 5.8in display, 64GB storage: Was £1,049, now £899, Johnlewis.com

John Lewis & Partners

It’s rare to see a discount on an iPhone, so this is a great find: the iPhone 11 Pro has great battery life, outstanding cameras and Apple’s standout features like Face ID to unlock it, for instance. Choose from gold, silver and midnight green colours. You can also claim up to £300 when trading in an old iPhone.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, 256GB storage: Was £1,199, now £919, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon

If you have a lot of stuff you want to store on your phone, like music or video, say, then you can step up to the next storage level. And at this price, to quadruple the storage only costs £20 more than the deal from John Lewis!

Buy now

Best iPhone SE deal

iPhone SE smartphone with 4.7in display, 64GB storage Was £399, now £389, Chitterchatter.co.uk

Chitter Chatter

It’s hard to find discounts on the iPhone SE because it’s in such high demand, which is why this is just £10 less than the price you’ll pay at Apple. Even so, this is a great phone, especially for smaller hands.

Buy now

Best Google Pixel 4a 5G deal

Google Pixel 4a 5G smartphone with 6.2in display: Was £499, now £399, Currys.co.uk

Currys PC World

Google’s own-brand phones have the latest software and exclusive features. Although this is a keenly-priced phone, it has dual rear cameras, one with a 16MP sensor, the other with 12.2MP.

Buy now

Best Sony Xperia deals

Sony Xperia L4 smartphone with 6.2in display: Was £169.99. now £139.99, Currys.co.uk

Currys PC World

Sony’s affordable phone packs in a lot for the money, especially with £30 off. Despite the low price, it has three rear cameras and a distinctive slim shape that is easy to hold.

Buy now

Sony Xperia 5 II 5G smartphone with 6.1in display. Was £799, now £649, Argos.co.uk

Argos

Sony’s Xperia 5 series is exceptionally good: a great OLED display, three powerful cameras built in conjunction with Sony’s high-end camera division and the company’s trademark long, narrow screen design.

Buy now

Best Samsung Galaxy deals

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G smartphone with 6.2in display: £769, now with £150 back through redemption, Johnlewis.com

John Lewis & Partners

The latest flagship from Samsung is the Galaxy S21 series, such as this one. It has great battery life, a good 6.2in display and three terrific cameras. Right now, it comes with a special offer where you can claim £150 back via redemption. Not to mention a pair of Galaxy Buds Live true-wireless in-ear headphones.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G smartphone with 6.9in display. Was £1,199, now £799, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon

Samsung has just updated its flagship phone range to S21, which means it’s the perfect time to find great deals on last year’s model. The S20 Ultra is a big phone with three cameras, including one with a 108MP-resolution sensor.

Buy now

Best TCL deals

TCL 10 5G smartphone with 6.5in display: Was £399, now £299, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

Appliances Direct

TCL is a little-known brand that’s growing fast. It makes high-specification, low-price phones and the additional £100 off this 5G phone makes it a great buy. It has a big screen and four rear cameras.

Buy now

Best Nokia deals

Nokia 5.3 smartphone with 6.55in display. Was £149.95, now £134.95, Argos.co.uk

Argos

Nokia is not only a beloved brand, it makes phones at every price point, often at outstanding value – like this big-screen phone with dual cameras and two-day battery life.

Buy now

Best OnePlus deals

OnePlus N100 smartphone with 6.5in display. Was £179, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon

This OnePlus phone is great value to start with, so at this price it’s a steal. The design is attractive and the phone feels good in the hand. The triple cameras work well and unlike some top-flight phones, this one has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Buy now

You can find more impressive deals in our guide to the best TV discounts for February 2021, from Curry’s, Argos, John Lewis, and more

