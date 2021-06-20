Best mobile phone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and more

(Amazon Prime Day)

From business to work, play and entertainment, our phones are one of the most important pieces of tech we own. They do so much more than just make calls - in fact, most of us hardly use them to actually speak to anyone at all. We use them to help cat videos go viral, gawp at our favourite celebrities on the ‘Gram, and catch up on the hottest boxsets on the go, amongst other tasks. Today’s mobiles are more powerful than the computers that propelled Neil Armstrong and co to the Moon back in 1969.

So when you’re in need of a replacement - or horror of horrors, your device breaks! - it’s fair to say you finally fully understand the phrase ‘that sinking feeling’.

Thankfully, Amazon has plenty of high-tech handsets in its annual Prime Day sales. From refurbished models to box fresh devices secured by biometric data, the two day event is the time to pick up a new phone.

The sale takes place from June 21 to 22, and in the mobile phone category, there are discounts of up to 70 per cent to nab on brands like Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Nokia and more. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, a young teen, or on behalf of an elderly relative, there are phones of every type and description with enticing can’t-believe-your-eyes prices.

But first, a bit of housekeeping. For a chance to bag these steals of deals, you’ll need to have an Amazon Prime membership first. The subscription, which also gives you access to more movies, music, magazines and storage than you can shake a shiny new tablet at, offers two ways to pay: £79 annually, or £7.99 per month, rolling.

You can cancel at any time, but with so much on offer, why would you? Students can grab an even sweeter deal - a free six month trial, followed by half price membership of £3.99 a month. One of the better ways to spend some of your student loan. If you’re not sure, test out membership with a 30 day free trial, offered to all.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Android Smartphone, 128 GB

As one of the leading names in Android handsets, few can beat Samsung. Its S20+ model has been marked down by 43 per cent in this year’s Prime sale, sending the cost plummeting from £999 to just £566.45 – that’s a saving of £432.55.

The phone features enhanced cameras – think a 64MP telephoto camera with 10MP on the front, a 12MP wide camera and zoom that can zone in on miniscule details to 30x. The 6.7 inch display shows image and video content in pin sharp clarity (received faster thanks to the 5G capabilities), and its edge-to-edge design means you’ll see more of the big picture. All this backed by seriously impressive storage (1.1TB) and a long-lasting battery that will keep the phone going for as long as you do.

Was: £999, now: £566.45

OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G

You wait all year for an epic phone deal – then Amazon throws up loads in its Prime Day sales. We’re not complaining, especially when the discounts are this good. OPPO is offering this ultra-slim handset with a 6.7 inch display for 40 per cent off the original price. Running on an Android Snapdragon processor, it boasts an excellent triple camera for perfect pics every time, all powered on a 4260mAh long-lasting battery – so you’ll need to recharge less.

Save £400, but only until June 22 or while stocks last.

Was: £999, now: £599

NEW Apple iPhone 12 mini (128GB)

One of the most exciting deals we’ve spotted in the Prime Sales, you can get your hands on Apple’s latest device for £137.01 less than the normal price. The iPhone 12 mini is part of this year’s sales bonanza, welcome news to anyone who couldn’t get their hands on one when it launched.

It boasts an advanced dual-camera with 12MP ultra wide and wide camera with superb night mode that can pick up details even when light is lacking. It’s also got an A14 bionic chip, the fastest ever in a smartphone and a ceramic shield to keep your new purchase protected from chips and cracks for longer. All this, and so much more, at 18 per cent off. Available in a choice of colours.

Was: £749, now: £611.99

