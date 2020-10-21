The best mobile credit card readers for small businesses in 2020

For small business owners, making your products and services available in an increasingly cashless society can be challenging. With fewer people carrying cash, small businesses must be able to make transactions on their customer’s terms. A mobile point of sale system (mPOS) makes that possible.

Read on as we take a closer look at the top mobile card readers on the market, including devices that can handle chip cards and touchless payments like Square, PayPal Here, and more.

Mobile point-of-sale systems can be used anywhere and function independently of elaborate merchant services. A POS system runs on your mobile device using software to process transactions, just like a traditional POS terminal. A mobile card reader serves as the electronic link connecting merchants with an mPOS system that’s designed to allow a simple swipe or tap to accept credit and debit card payments for purchases. Small companies have a choice of reasonably priced mobile card readers — some even come free — that they can purchase outright or pay for through monthly plans. These devices connect with mobile apps on the back end to provide extensive merchant and customer services. Beware of plans that emphasize per-transaction fees: They can get expensive — especially if your business hosts numerous inexpensive transactions.

From the outset, make sure your business and your credit card reader are equipped to handle chip cards and mobile wallets, as well as older magnetic stripe credit cards, by purchasing an advanced device that can accept EMV (chip card) and NFC (contactless) payments.

EMV chip cards: Staying up to date doesn’t only mean the easiest and cheapest solution — it means the solution that’s going to help your customers buy your product or service in the most convenient and secure hassle-free way. The EMV chip card, developed and managed by American Express, Discover, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay, and Visa is more secure than the older magnetic stripe swipe technology because it uses fresh encryption for every sale. Upgrading to an EMV chip card reader is necessary because if there is in-store fraud, merchants — not credit card companies — are now liable for the theft if they do not have a chip-enabled reader available.

Mobile wallets: Not only are people leaving their cash at home, they’re leaving their wallets there too. Customers are increasingly using their smartphones for retail transactions with built-in mobile wallet software linked to their credit cards. Mobile wallets use NFC (Near Field Communications) technology that allows wireless (contactless) payments between smartphones and card readers. NFC payments are extremely swift and secure and do not involve credit cards, since credit information is embedded in the customer’s mobile wallet. These contactless systems include primarily Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.

Here are some of the best mobile credit card readers for small businesses:

Square

Square-card-reader More

Square is one of the most popular, versatile, and user-friendly mobile credit card readers on the market. While it may not be the absolute cheapest to use, it is easy to understand and set up, affording small companies the flexibility to add other hardware services if needed. Square accepts all major credit cards and works on iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices via its free companion point-of-sale app for iOS and Android. When you set up an account with Square you get a free Magstripe card reader.

Story continues