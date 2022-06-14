Best mini underseat cabin bags that fit beneath an airline chair

Abha Shah
·6 min read
(AWAY)
(AWAY)

Hands up who fancies a holiday? Now that travel is back on its feet (hooray!), it’s time to finally press play on those lockdown vacation fantasies.

Low budget airlines offer a fast, easy route to a much-needed escape, but their baggage allowance policies means you’ll need to employ some clever packing tricks to make sure you can take everything you need.

Where once tickets used to include one standard cabin bag (dimensions 56 x 45 x 25cm, including handles or wheels) to stow in the overhead compartments, now carriers like easyJet and Ryanair are charging passengers to bring these on board.

The only bags you can bring aboard without incurring an additional fee must measure 45 x 36 x 20cm (easyJet) or if you’re taking to the skies with Ireland’s Ryanair, then it’s a stingier 40 x 25 x 20cm. Both airlines state on their websites that these bags, around the size of a handbag or backpack, need to fit under the seat in front of you.

They may seem weeny (but that’s only because they are), but if you’re going on a short-haul weekend break over summer, you should be able to pack enough outfits as well as any toiletries/ medicines for the trip. Wear your bulkiest bits and layer up if you have to, pack only the absolute essential double-duty beauty, and roll, roll, roll all your clothing to make the most of every sliver of space.

We’ve scouted out the best mini cabin bags to take with you, all checked for the right dimensions.

Shop the edit below

SZLX Large Travel Backpack

Available in a variety of pleasing pastel hues as well as classic black and white, this compact backpack can hold an astounding amount thanks to all the compartments.

There are plenty of sections to keep your things organised; a roomy main compartment for clothes and underwear with sleeves and pockets to keep your small tech, travel documents and battery pack in place; a dedicated shoes compartment for an extra pair of trainers; space to keep a 14-inch laptop; and a slim front pocket to stow your 100ml-or-less toiletries.

There are side pockets too, which can be used to house a reusable water bottle or an umbrella, and there’s a USB charger port so you can add your own cable and battery pack. Keep your most precious things in the slim anti-theft zipper pocket on the mesh panelled reverse.

Buy now £38.99, Amazon

AWAY The Daily Carry-On with Pocket

This hard-shell mini cabin bag is a cult favourite amongst business travellers thanks to its deceptively large interior - there’s more than enough space for a few changes of clothes, a pair of shoes and travel essentials.

In addition there’s a front pocket that’s made from water-resistant nylon that’s good for keeping things you need quick access to, like your phone, battery packs and passport. Size-wise, it’s 2cm over easyJet’s baggage policy at 42 x 44 x 22.8cm which is (hopefully) small enough to get away with unless you’re faced with the most jobsworth of check-in staff.

If you’re flying with British Airways or similar, you shouldn’t encounter any issues at all taking this wheeled mini cabin bag on board.

Buy now £225.00, AWAY

Anode 30L

Designed to save you from paying extra airline fees, this hard case wheelie bag is perfectly sized for easyJet’s baggage policy. It’s super lightweight too, weighing a sprightly 2.2kg and glides along like a dream on four spinner wheels.

Inside there’s plenty of space to pack clothes for a short break and organisation is helped along with packing straps, a zipped divider and a zipped pocket to keep smaller items like chargers and toiletries.

It comes in graphite grey, black and sea green if this cobalt blue doesn’t do it for you.

Buy now £50.00, Cabin Max

Robert Dyas Under Seat Cabin Bag - Plum

Plain and simple, this plum-coloured holdall is perfect for that minibreak escape you’ve been plotting. With dimensions of 40 x 20 x 25cm, it will not only pass easyJet’s luggage checks but Ryanair’s too with flying colours.

The 05.kg design can accommodate 20L and it’s fitted with a sleeve to slide over trolley hands if you are taking a bigger cabin bag on board too. No need to root around in your bag for your passport - a zipped pocket at the front keeps all your important documents close to hand.

Buy now £9.99, Robert Dyas

Aerolite Holdall Bag

Specifically designed to comply with Ryanair’s super-strict luggage rules, this charcoal-coloured bag measures an exacting 40 x 20 x 25cm but with some clever and considered packing, should have plenty of space to pack enough outfits for a long weekend away. It’s kept lightweight with two ABS hard shell panels to protect your things with hard wearing polyester sandwiched in between.

Open it via the main compartment, or if you just need to grab your passport or phone, a smaller u-shaped opening makes it easier to reach for travel essentials. Carry it with the handles or sling it over your shoulder using the non-slip shoulder strap.

Buy now £22.99, Travel Luggage & Cabin Bags

Flight Knight Lightweight 4 Wheel ABS Hard Case Suitcases

From British Airways to Wizz Air, this cabin bag has been approved by a host of carriers as free carry on. A strong ABS shell keeps your things protected and also helps you stay within strict luggage policies, while a one-metre telescopic handle and 360-degree spinner wheels makes it a dream to transport from check-in to the departure gate.

Inside, the main compartment can be split into two with a zipped divider and there are luggage straps to keep everything in place too. It makes use of every millimetre of space, and as well as trips away, is useful for hospital stays and overnight wedding events too.

Buy now £49.99, Amazon

Cabin Max Metz 30 Litre Carry On Backpack

Keep your hands free and carry your load on your back in this 45 x 36 x 20cm red backpack, which has plenty of zipped pockets and compartments to help you organise your things. A set of two side compression straps helps to keep everything compact and easily stowed under the seat in front of you. Carrying a max of 30L, the wide padded straps help to distribute the weight and make it more comfortable to wear until you reach your destination.

Buy now £34.95, Amazon

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Andrew Nembhard knows what Nick Nurse wants from Raptors players

    Canadian prospect Andrew Nembhard discusses what he learned playing for Nick Nurse with Team Canada, what the Raptors meant to him growing up and details his assorted workouts with NBA teams.

  • Charlottetown Islanders coach proud of team following 'historic season'

    The head coach of the Charlottetown Islanders says he's proud of what his team accomplished this year despite a bittersweet ending to a "historic season." The Islanders made it to the QMJHL final for the first time in their 19-year history following a season that saw them win a 48 regular-season games, a team record. After dropping the first three games of the championship series against the Shawinigan Cataractes, the Islanders escaped elimination by routing their opponents 7-0 in Game 4. It was

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad