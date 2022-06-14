Best mini underseat cabin bags that fit beneath an airline chair

(AWAY)

Hands up who fancies a holiday? Now that travel is back on its feet (hooray!), it’s time to finally press play on those lockdown vacation fantasies.

Low budget airlines offer a fast, easy route to a much-needed escape, but their baggage allowance policies means you’ll need to employ some clever packing tricks to make sure you can take everything you need.

Where once tickets used to include one standard cabin bag (dimensions 56 x 45 x 25cm, including handles or wheels) to stow in the overhead compartments, now carriers like easyJet and Ryanair are charging passengers to bring these on board.

The only bags you can bring aboard without incurring an additional fee must measure 45 x 36 x 20cm (easyJet) or if you’re taking to the skies with Ireland’s Ryanair, then it’s a stingier 40 x 25 x 20cm. Both airlines state on their websites that these bags, around the size of a handbag or backpack, need to fit under the seat in front of you.

They may seem weeny (but that’s only because they are), but if you’re going on a short-haul weekend break over summer, you should be able to pack enough outfits as well as any toiletries/ medicines for the trip. Wear your bulkiest bits and layer up if you have to, pack only the absolute essential double-duty beauty, and roll, roll, roll all your clothing to make the most of every sliver of space.

We’ve scouted out the best mini cabin bags to take with you, all checked for the right dimensions.

SZLX Large Travel Backpack

Available in a variety of pleasing pastel hues as well as classic black and white, this compact backpack can hold an astounding amount thanks to all the compartments.

There are plenty of sections to keep your things organised; a roomy main compartment for clothes and underwear with sleeves and pockets to keep your small tech, travel documents and battery pack in place; a dedicated shoes compartment for an extra pair of trainers; space to keep a 14-inch laptop; and a slim front pocket to stow your 100ml-or-less toiletries.

There are side pockets too, which can be used to house a reusable water bottle or an umbrella, and there’s a USB charger port so you can add your own cable and battery pack. Keep your most precious things in the slim anti-theft zipper pocket on the mesh panelled reverse.

Buy now £38.99, Amazon

AWAY The Daily Carry-On with Pocket

This hard-shell mini cabin bag is a cult favourite amongst business travellers thanks to its deceptively large interior - there’s more than enough space for a few changes of clothes, a pair of shoes and travel essentials.

In addition there’s a front pocket that’s made from water-resistant nylon that’s good for keeping things you need quick access to, like your phone, battery packs and passport. Size-wise, it’s 2cm over easyJet’s baggage policy at 42 x 44 x 22.8cm which is (hopefully) small enough to get away with unless you’re faced with the most jobsworth of check-in staff.

If you’re flying with British Airways or similar, you shouldn’t encounter any issues at all taking this wheeled mini cabin bag on board.

Buy now £225.00, AWAY

Anode 30L

Designed to save you from paying extra airline fees, this hard case wheelie bag is perfectly sized for easyJet’s baggage policy. It’s super lightweight too, weighing a sprightly 2.2kg and glides along like a dream on four spinner wheels.

Inside there’s plenty of space to pack clothes for a short break and organisation is helped along with packing straps, a zipped divider and a zipped pocket to keep smaller items like chargers and toiletries.

It comes in graphite grey, black and sea green if this cobalt blue doesn’t do it for you.

Buy now £50.00, Cabin Max

Robert Dyas Under Seat Cabin Bag - Plum

Plain and simple, this plum-coloured holdall is perfect for that minibreak escape you’ve been plotting. With dimensions of 40 x 20 x 25cm, it will not only pass easyJet’s luggage checks but Ryanair’s too with flying colours.

The 05.kg design can accommodate 20L and it’s fitted with a sleeve to slide over trolley hands if you are taking a bigger cabin bag on board too. No need to root around in your bag for your passport - a zipped pocket at the front keeps all your important documents close to hand.

Buy now £9.99, Robert Dyas

Aerolite Holdall Bag

Specifically designed to comply with Ryanair’s super-strict luggage rules, this charcoal-coloured bag measures an exacting 40 x 20 x 25cm but with some clever and considered packing, should have plenty of space to pack enough outfits for a long weekend away. It’s kept lightweight with two ABS hard shell panels to protect your things with hard wearing polyester sandwiched in between.

Open it via the main compartment, or if you just need to grab your passport or phone, a smaller u-shaped opening makes it easier to reach for travel essentials. Carry it with the handles or sling it over your shoulder using the non-slip shoulder strap.

Buy now £22.99, Travel Luggage & Cabin Bags

Flight Knight Lightweight 4 Wheel ABS Hard Case Suitcases

From British Airways to Wizz Air, this cabin bag has been approved by a host of carriers as free carry on. A strong ABS shell keeps your things protected and also helps you stay within strict luggage policies, while a one-metre telescopic handle and 360-degree spinner wheels makes it a dream to transport from check-in to the departure gate.

Inside, the main compartment can be split into two with a zipped divider and there are luggage straps to keep everything in place too. It makes use of every millimetre of space, and as well as trips away, is useful for hospital stays and overnight wedding events too.

Buy now £49.99, Amazon

Cabin Max Metz 30 Litre Carry On Backpack

Keep your hands free and carry your load on your back in this 45 x 36 x 20cm red backpack, which has plenty of zipped pockets and compartments to help you organise your things. A set of two side compression straps helps to keep everything compact and easily stowed under the seat in front of you. Carrying a max of 30L, the wide padded straps help to distribute the weight and make it more comfortable to wear until you reach your destination.

Buy now £34.95, Amazon