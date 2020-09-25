The best Microsoft Surface Pro deals and bundles for September 2020

Only recently did Microsoft, the company behind the now-ubiquitous Windows OS, start making its own PCs — and not just any PCs, but unique tablet/laptop hybrids that somehow manage to successfully compete with both iPad tablets and Windows 2-in-1s. In fact, the Microsoft Surface Pro devices do more than merely compete with other 2-in-1s; when paired with a Type Cover Keyboard, they’re actually our favorite convertible touchscreen laptops on the market today, and we’re not the only ones.

The Surface devices have proved to be such a success that they’re now in their seventh generation, and Microsoft released three new models this year alone: The Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X, and Surface Go 2. To help you find the right one for your needs and budget, we’ve put together a brief run-down of the different Surface devices currently available along with a list of all the best Microsoft Surface deals and bundles you can score online right now.

Today’s Best Microsoft Surface Deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 6

We chose the sixth-gen Microsoft Surface Pro as the best 2-in-1 that money can buy when it rolled out in October of last year, and although the newer Pro 7 and Pro X are a bit more fresh, the Surface Pro 6 is still a fantastic device in 2020. In fact, in the wake of the Pro 7 and Pro X releases, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is an incredible value now and could be considered the best 2-in-1 if your main priority is price-versus-performance.

Given that it’s just over a year old, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is hardly what anyone would call dated: It packs eighth-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, 8 or 16GB of RAM, and 128GB to 1TB of solid-state storage. The 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreens are absolutely superb, and for a tablet-like 2-in-1, the Surface Pro 6 boasts excellent build quality for everyday use without worry. And, like other Surface Pro devices, you can easily pair it with

Microsoft Surface Go 2 (Intel Pentium Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

to transform your Surface into a super-slim featherweight laptop.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

This fall we saw the release of the updated seventh iteration of the Microsoft Surface Pro along with the innovative Surface Pro X. For this refresh, Microsoft continued its conservative approach and decided not to tinker too much with a winning formula. It was a good strategy: The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has everything we love about the Pro 6 with some subtle improvements like a ninth-gen Ice Lake Intel Core CPU and the welcome addition of a high-speed USB-C port.

