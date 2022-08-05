(Dock & Bay)

We’ve all been there. Your mini cabin-sized bag is stretched within an inch of its life, filled to the brim with all your holiday wares - but then you realise, you’ve got no space for a towel.

Whether you’re drying off after a dip in the sea, wrapping up post-shower or pumping it out during a workout and need to mop the sweat off your face, microfibre towels will be your best buddy.

These specialised designs are great in so many scenarios due to their sheer convenience. They are made to take up less space, dry fast and roll up small, yet can still feel luxurious against your skin and don’t sacrifice on absorbency.

What is a microfibre towel?

Microfibres towels are, simply put, towels made up of very small, thin fibres. This makes them absorb water and moisture much quicker than regular cotton towels. Thanks to their construction, they also dry a lot faster. They are usually pretty lightweight too.

Benefits of a microfibre towel?

Fast absorbing

Quick drying

Lightweight

Compact and space-saving

Versatile

When is the best time to use a microfibre towel?

Thanks to their lightweight, highly absorbent, fast-drying properties, microfibre towels are great for a number of scenarios: days at the beach, travelling, camping, swimming or at the gym.

How do you wash a microfibre towel?

Most microfibre towels are machine washable at a cold temperature. You should avoid washing alongside other fabrics. It is always best to check the instructions on each towel.

Now see our pick of the best microfibre towels…

Dock & Bay Quick Dry Towel

Stick this in your beach bag for a lightweight, super absorbent and fast drying (three times better than a regular cotton) cosy covering. You wont know how you lived without it.

Dock & Bay has created a funky collection in all colours and patterns, using 100 per cent recycled plastic for a sustainable solution. It also comes in a handy little carry pouch and has an elastic hook to hang it out to dry for the utmost convenience.

Buy now £25.00, Dock & Bay

Nabaiji Microfibre Pool Towel

A compact design, take this microfibre towel with you anywhere – it rolls up ultra-small and weighs just 320g. Use it travelling, on the beach, camping or at the lido, it’s super versatile (you could even use it as a blanket). It’s fast absorbing, quick drying, and has a pretty decent price tag.

Buy now £11.99, Decathlon

Lululemon The Small Towel

With a pattern to suit all tastes, you can choose from nine different colours and have this towel by your side during your sweaty HIIT workouts.

Sportswear brand Lululemon has paid the utmost attention to detail to ensure that this design is fast absorbing and quick drying so there’s nothing to stand in the way during your gym session, spinning class or yoga stretches. You can also use it post-shower and simply machine wash with the rest of your kit when you get home.

Buy now £20.00, Lululemon

Eono Microfibre Towel

Take this best-selling towel from Amazon’s Eono on your next adventure for a travelling companion that will keep you dry without weighing you down. Lightweight and fast drying, it also has antibacterial properties to prevent from mould or mildew and is odour resistant. Super soft and durable, roll it up into its compact zipped case and get yourself on the move.

Buy now £10.19, Amazon

Fit-Flip Microfibre towel

Save space in your gym or beach bag with Fit-Flip’s compact sports and travel towel that is great for on the go. Ultra-absorbent and fast drying yet velvety soft on the skin, it makes a great option for outdoor lovers, and packs neatly away into a small mesh bag. Hang easily to dry using the press stud hanging loop.

Buy now £8.99, Amazon

The Little bodhi Microfibre Travel Towel

Light as a feather, quick drying and available in all colours of the rainbow – green, pink, purple, turquoise – this microfibre towel is ideal for travel lovers and beach-goers. Pop in your bag without taking much space up at all and leave the soggy, heavy towels at home. The antibacterial properties of the microfibre material mean no smelly odours too.

Buy now £8.99, Amazon

Nomandia Microfibre Beach Towel

Travel in style with Nomandia’s vibrant collection of microfibre towels. Pick bold boho prints or colourful stripe designs and make this a packing essential, whether backpacking across Europe, camping in the countryside or day-tripping at the beach. Thin and light to carry, the towel is still big enough to wrap around your whole body and will stay sand-free thanks to its suede-like material.

Buy now £19.99, Amazon

Steve Backshall Recycled Microfibre Towel

British explorer Steve Backshall has teamed up with Mountain Warehouse to create an innovative recycled towel, which is both fun and super practical.

Made with fibres sourced from single-use plastic bottles that will likely end up in the sea, the soft touch towel boasts fast drying and absorbent features to make it perfect for days out at the beach or when you’re lounging poolside. The funky ocean-themed print is playful and unique.

Buy now £14.99, Mountain Warehouse

XL Microfibre Beach/Travel/Swim Towel

The biggest microfibre towel currently on sale on Amazon, this giant-sized soft design will get you dry in no time. Thick but highly absorbent, large but lightweight, it is one that you’ll use over and over again. Plus it’s easily portable in its handy mesh bag. It also features a carabiner clip to attach to the outside of your bag for useful and space-saving transportation.

Buy now £23.49, Amazon

Waffl towel

Want to travel light? Waffl’s compact towel takes up 50 per cent less space than a regular towel of the same size and weighs next to nothing. Perfect for the beach, camping and sport thanks to its fast absorbing and quick drying properties, enjoy wherever you go and whatever you do, without the stress (and scent) of a dripping heavy towel on you.

Buy now £18.00, Waffl