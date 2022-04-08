Best menstrual cups to use in 2022

(BeYou)

It’s no secret that navigating the right kind of contraceptive or period care can feel like a lifelong battle.

Sanitary pads are generally the first that we use and are like a natural rite of passage. Generally, we then progress onto tampons, which can present a multitude of problems, from the use of bleach to the wasteful applicators.

It can often feel like a no win situation where whichever period care choice we make, there are potential health problems like toxic shock syndrome. But that doesn’t need to be the case. The trusty menstrual cup which has come to save the day and the environment at the same time.

Since we’re trying to make sustainable switches, the menstrual cup reigns supreme as the most sustainable option, while also treating our bodies with care. According to the government, disposable menstrual products produce 200,000 tonnes of waste per year - and as the majority contain plastic (polyethylene and polypropylene is used in applicators and strings), each one could take up to 450 years to decompose. That’s a huge build up that could end up in our water sources.

Cherie Hoeger, co- founder and CEO of Saalt explains further, “The majority of tampons not only come with an absorbent layer of cotton and string, but also a plastic applicator, plastic wrapper, and the cardboard box packaging for the shelf. Pads also come packaged in individual plastic wrapping in addition to the plastic packaging for every one to two dozen.”

By making the switch to a menstrual cup, each individual could divert 3000 tampons and pads from sitting unable to decompose in trash heaps. Depending on the one you choose, the cup can be used for 10 years so this will save the planet and your pennies at the same time.

Finding the best cup usually depends on your body, but the majority of cups are created with the same shape and are pretty user friendly.

To place, squeeze the cup until it folds and insert like a tampon. It will then spring into formation, and instead of absorbing the blood, it will begin to collect it.

Shop the best menstrual cups below.

Saalt Soft Cup menstrual cup

Saalt is one of the pioneers in the world of menstrual cups, citing that its offering “holds three times more than a tampon and last as long as your passport.”

The Soft Cup is made from an ultra-soft silicone (the clue is in the name), which is both gentle and comfortable for those who suffer with cramping, bladder sensitivity or discomfort in the past with firmer cups.

It comes in two colours; Desert Blush and Mist Grey, with two different size options.

Buy now £24.99, Amazon

Mooncup menstrual cup

It’s likely that the very first time you heard of a menstrual cup was in conjunction with the name Mooncup. It’s super comfortable and made with medical grade silicone to offer an invisible feel. One of the best things about Mooncup is that they offer a unique advice service run by medical health professionals. It’s ideal for those who have heavier flows, but as it’s not absorbent, it won’t cause dryness when your flow is a little lighter.

Buy now £20.90, Boots

Lena Cup menstrual cup

This may just be the best option for beginners as this has 12 hour protection for both day and night. The Lena cup is one of the smallest so it’s perfect for teens or those with lighter flows. You can’t feel a thing when it’s positioned correctly, which means you can run, dancing, even swim or anything else to your heart’s content.

Buy now £21.90, Amazon

BeYou menstrual cup

Many people steer clear of menstrual cups out of fear of leakages but this BeYou cup is made with medical grade silicone that will keep you secure - and it’s really soft too. This cup was designed by listening to the feedback of thousands of cup users who said their greatest wish was a softer material. This cup is a rounded V-shape with grip rings round the bottom of the stem allowing for easier removal.

Buy now £14.95, Beauty Bay

TOTM menstrual cup

TOTM pay particular attention comfort when designing its cups. The brand uses medical grade TOPE, with an organic cotton bag to keep it safe between uses. It’s also free from BPA, latex and phthalates which makes it suitable for sensitive skin. It’s super secure and comes in different sizes, so you can find one perfect to fit you.

Buy now £17.00, TOTM

AND Sisters menstrual cup

The AND Sisters cup is silky smooth and has unique features such as Tri-Flow, which are air release holes and Pebble pull for hassle-free removal. Each cup also comes with an organic cotton case to store while not in use. If you are sensitive of suffer from dryness, this may be the one for you.

Buy now £23.75, Feel Unique

Intimina Lily Cup menstrual cup

Intimina deserve a round of applause for the sheer range in menstrual cups where there is bound to be one to suit your preferences. The Lily Cup compact is the world’s first collapsible cup that folds and fits into a small protective case. It comes in two different sizes, has a secure hold rim, and an easy grip stem, and when popped open has 8 hours of protection.

Buy now £19.53, Intimina

Grace and Green menstrual cup

There are a range of different sizes and colours of the Grace and Green menstrual cup, including the most beautiful Rosewater pink. It’s very comfortable and hypoallergenic. It’s designed to be used for 10 years which means it’s truly cutting down on period costs (planet and otherwise). It comes with a hold node which means that removal is hassle free, and although there is a suctioning seal, it’s so comfortable you won’t even notice it.

Buy now £20.00, Naturisimo

Yoni menstrual cup

Made from medical grade silicone, the Yoni menstrual cup is built to last 10 years and is, of course, super sustainable. There is one size for those who have not given birth vaginally and another size for those who have. It comes with an organic cotton bag for safe and secure storing, and it’ll leave you leak free for up to 12 hours.

Buy now £23.99, Yoni Care

Nixit menstrual cup

If you live a fast paced or active lifestyle, enter the Nixit menstrual cup. This is a slightly different shape to many we’ve seen before as it doesn’t come with a stem. The cup is suction free and free of chemicals and toxins so it won’t dry out your vagina. This one also ensures mess free period sex, so you can comfortably wear it for any activity.

Buy now £33.00, Nixit