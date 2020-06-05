The Best Men's Swimwear Brands On Earth (According To Esquire Editors)

Photo credit: Orlebar Brown, Mr Porter

From Esquire

You want the best. And heck, you deserve the best. But there's a lot of choice out there, and sometimes the best is hard to find. Fortunately, we know where to find it. Every week, the Esquire editors reveal their favourite brands, from under-the-radar steals to luxury loves, so you can invest in the best clothes, watches and accessories that money can buy.

This week, a summer essential (we hope): swimwear.

Photo credit: Orlebar Brown

Orlebar Brown

Finlay Renwick, Deputy Style Editor

"You can’t talk about fancy designer swim shorts with fun prints and little side tabs without mentioning Orlebar Brown. Despite branching out into all manner of fine summer gear, it’s the Bulldog short that remains its signature. Short-ish, tailored, but not restrictive and in a massive variety of colours and prints, a pair of OBs remain an aspirational holiday essential. "

Photo credit: Mr Porter

Frescobol Carioca

Charlie Teasdale, Style Director

"Forming one part of the holy trinity of elevated swimwear (alongside Orlebar Brown and Vilebrequin), Frescobol Carioca has a slightly more Bossa Nova-ish vibe than its competitors. The prints, of which there are many, are woozier and more laid back than those on most of the swimmers on the market. And the ‘sports’ cut (as opposed to the classic, ‘tailored’ cut), is properly comfy, but still offers that feeling of quality."

Photo credit: Browns Fashion

CDLP

Catherine Hayward, Fashion Director

"‘Yes, it takes balls to wear these – literally, figuratively, emotionally even – but I like them. Not to wear, you understand. To look at. Because a finely tuned male nether region is a thing of beauty and, like Dominic Cummings’s car mileage, not to be hidden away. Made from recycled nylon and extra spandex, they tick the comfort and sustainability boxes too."

Photo credit: Mr Marvis

Mr Marvis

Dan Choppen, Fashion Assistant

"Back when holidays abroad were a thing and we could spend days relaxing by the pool or clambering up rocks to jump into the azure sea below, my swim shorts were not something I would change into for just swimming. Rather, I'd wear them all day. Mr Marvis have made the perfect pair of swimmers for this way of living; perfectly fitting (not too tight) with an elasticated waste, front zipper and zipped pocket (to help avoid any phone loses). They are a stylish and versatile pair of swim shorts, fit for any occasion."



Photo credit: Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer

Tom Banham, Digital Editor

"I am not a swimmer. I'm not even a by-the-pool-relaxer. I'm basically the opposite of a Slim Aarons picture – take me somewhere hot and chloriney and I'll just worry how long until I burn and whether I can go back inside with my Lyndon Johnson biography. But on summer holidays a dip is, ultimately, unavoidable. Which is where M&S's bang-for-buck swimmers come in. They're well-made, they're not too gaudy and they're cheap enough if that if I only wear them once and then forget them in my hotel room (yet again), it won't ruin my holiday."



