Best men’s slippers: From UGG to Fat Face, moccasin to sheepskin

Enduring a frosty winter without a cosy pair of slippers would be as impressive as getting through a British summer without rain.
Often, from around November through to April, mornings are cold in the Blighty, making getting to the shower on icy mornings pretty wretched. Plus, there is something incredibly satisfying about kicking off blister-inducing work shoes, or soggy trainers, and sliding into a pair of toasty slippers.
In Japan, however, this simple ritual is taken to a new level. Slippers are often assigned to different occasions; floor types and you might even get a pair for going to the loo. Here in the UK, however, we typically have one pair of slippers we hold on to for far too long, hoping someone will buy us a new pair for Christmas. One man who took this obsession to the extreme was Derek Fan, AKA Slipper Man. Mr Fan holds a 2007 Guinness World Record for wearing the same pair of slippers for a total of 23 years.
Today plenty of shops and online retailers stock slippers, which don’t cost the earth. Here we’ve picked out the best men’s slippers on the market – from stylish, Tommy Hilfiger slip ons to cosy M&S classics.
Tommy Hilfiger TH Logo Towelling Slippers
Whoever said slippers weren’t cool, obviously hadn’t seen these hipster designer slide-ons. Featuring the famous fashion house’s recognisable blue, red and white colour combo, they come with a warm and toasty lining with a stylish ‘TH’ monogram. You’ll be the talk of the town taking your recycling out in these.
Birkenstock Boston Wool Lined Mules in Mink
Birkenstock might be better-known for their cool summer sandals, although it’d be silly to overlook these neat, super-soft men’s slippers by the German brand. With the classic trademark buckle and slip-on style, you’ll be rushing home to throw these on your aching feet. Although top-quality does come at a cost.
Fatface Men’s Grey Sturdy House Shoes
These robust men’s house shoes come with stylish cork foot beds and a neat textured upper. Wear outside to water the tomatoes or indoors to do your washing. A practical, sturdy slipper option for a reasonable price – and they’re not bad to look at either.
Next Signature Suede Lace Moccasins
Coming in at just £30, you can’t grumble at these men’s slippers by high-street retailer Next. The sherpa-lined inners have been specifically designed to keep your trotters toasty in colder months — but don’t leave them lying around as a jealous housemate may nab them sharpish.
Men's Suede Slip-on Slippers with Freshfeet
Some indoor shoes can begin to take on their own scent from time to time, which is why we like these men’s slippers by M&S complete with Freshfeet™ technology – designed to eradicate bacteria-causing aromas. The cushy, traditional-looking moccasins, with memory foam padding, are a dream on tired feet and great value too.
Barbour Hughes Slippers for Men
Barbour is no longer reserved for country gents, so why not add this pick to your footwear arsenal? With a luxurious fleece lining and classic check design, these mule-style men’s slippers are perfect for pottering around the house or tinkering around in the garden. They come with a neat leather Barbour tab and outers made from 100 per cent cotton.
Valcent Suede Moccasin Slippers for Men
Give your trainers the day off by slipping into these classic-looking moccasins by renowned designer Ted Baker. The stylish uppers, made from 100 per cent bovine suede, hold a well-placed knot and label. While inside the feet are enclosed by a soft faux fur – a welcome escape from the cold.
See all men's slippers from Ted Baker here.
UGG Men’s Tasman Slippers
UGG really is the marmite of footwear. However, we’ve chosen to give the black Tasman slippers a pass, mainly on comfort. Although dare we say we don’t mind the design either? Made from sheepskin lining with a Tasman braid collar, these men’s slippers can be worn inside or out.
Gucci Leather Princetown Slippers
Nothing says baller like a fancy pair of leather Gucci slippers, which cost almost as much as a week in the Caribbean. We’ve included these polished men’s slippers, by fashion kingpin Gucci, purely for their sheer audaciousness.
The North Face Men’s NSE Ten Mule III Slipper
Ready-made for trying conditions, these men’s slippers are ideal for outdoorsy types. The thermoball insulation, water resistant and foam foot bed make them perfectly comfortable too.
Mulo Shearling-Lined Suede Backless Loafers
As long as they’re comfortable, men’s slippers don’t need to look the part. But these suede loafers by Mulo don’t falter on style nor substance. The slick black, backless loafers, which took three days to craft by hand, aren’t cheap at £145. However, they do come with a super-soft shearling insole and sturdy gripped rubber soles ready-made for colder conditions - if that makes you feel any better for stumping up so much cash?
Ascot Slip-On for Men
The classic Ascot silhouette has been given an all black update with a suede outer and leather trimming. The rubber sole makes these ideal for both indoors and out, taking you from home to the shop, and back around again becasue you forgot toilet paper. At the very least you'll be cosy and warm along the way.
See all men's slippers from Ugg here.
Men's Torrington Sheepskin Slippers
Made with a slip resistant sole, suede upper and lined with sheepskin, these are some of the best winter warmers to treat your feet. A gel infused memory foam cushions the feet to sublime comfort. The stitching is strong and of noticeable quality and the leather has been treated to protect against water — this is one pair you'll get a lot of years from.
See all men's sheepskin slippers here.
Mahabis Curve slippers
From the Silicon Valley tech set to London fashion boys — these slippers are everywhere.
It's not all just clever marketing either. Available in a huge colour range, the soles can be used for different purposes, be it indoor or outdoor. Made from recycled materials, these slippers are comfy, classy and very versatile.
Verdict:
The best all-rounders have got to be the Birkenstock mules because, to put it simply, they tick all the boxes - soft, snug and seriously stylish. Though, Next’s Tan Signature Suede Moccasins come a close second.
