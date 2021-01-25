Best men’s perfume: 14 long-lasting fragrances to obsess over

Luke Abrahams
·12 min read

Choosing a fragrance can be one hell of a daunting task. It’s sort of like buying new underwear, minus the awkwardness: a very personal experience one might say, involving many stakeholders from the shop assistant to, in desperate times of need, your other half. Because opinions count, right?

Rambling aside, a great fragrance is a very powerful thing that can put you in a good mood, make you feel sexy and even make people remember you, so finding the right one is in a nutshell, of paramount importance.

From the pool to the gym, a night out with your bezzies and date night with your Mr, Mrs or crush, we’ve rounded up some of our current favourites to suit every man’s needs. But first thing’s first:

What’s the difference between an aftershave, eau de toilette and a cologne?

Well, it’s all down to one thing and one thing alone, strength.

Generally speaking, an aftershave is the weakest with most only containing around 1 per cent to 3 per cent perfume oil. The clue is also in the name – stocked with soothing and cooling ingredients such as aloe vera, the humble aftershave is designed to calm your skin after a session with the trimmer.

If you’re looking for something stronger, grab a bottle of eau de toilette (EDT), which is made up of roughly 4 per cent to 8 per cent perfume oil. Unlike an aftershave, an average bottle of EDT contains far too much oil so it cannot be applied to the face. Instead, focus on your pulse points (neck wrist or chest) and once applied should linger for between six to eight hours, depending on the brand.

For those looking for a happy medium, opt for a cologne. It’s not too weak, nor is it too strong and packs in 2 per cent to 5 per cent perfume oil to keep your nostrils and your colleagues (who secretly despise your perfume) happy.

But if it’s a powerful scent you are after, go all out on a parfum. Whilst rare and on the expensive side, a typical perfume contains 15 per cent to 30 per cent oil, which means you only need to apply a tiny amount each day.

How do you choose the right perfume for you?

To make choosing a scent less cumbersome, it’s best to put your preference into words before you head over to the beauty counter. A good starting point is to know your type: fresh, floral, citrusy, oriental, woody, spicy or just plain basic.

Once you’ve got your scent type down to a T, the next thing to master is application. Depending on what you buy, normally one to two sprays should suffice. Anything more and you’ll end up suffocating (as will anyone who comes within a stone’s throw of you). If you’re unsure, just do what every other sensible human would do and read the instructions.

Now that you know the basics, it’s time to start browsing.

Tom Ford, Soleil Blanc

Lowdown: It smells like an eternal summer in a bottle. Sultry and extremely powerful, this supremely floral fragrance is a dandy man personified. Inspired by the remote Paradise Islands, Soleil Blanc is part of Mr Tom Ford’s exquisite private collection and pretty much sums up everything his powerhouse brand is all about: absolute luxury and decadence. Warning: two sprays are plenty; otherwise you might suffer the dregs of a long headache.

Notes: Bergamot, Cardamom, pink pepper, pistachio, Ylang Ylang, tuberose, jasmine, tonka bean, coconut, benzoin, amber.

Reason to buy it? It’s an extremely long lasting and very distinctive scent guaranteed to get you compliments.

Best for? Office types ready to spice up their routine with a summery number.

Strength rating: strong

£174 | John Lewis

Acqua di Parma, Vaniglia

Lowdown: A sun-filled and playful interpretation of a vanilla pod’s lush notes. Warm in composition, Acqua di Parma’s has nailed its artistic and uber chic play on Madagascar’s precious bean with a sweet, hungerlust-worthy and long-lasting fragrance that’s seriously worth the hefty price tag.

Notes: Bergamot, mandarin, neroli, jasmine sambac, vanilla.

Reason to buy it? It’s perfect for blokes who like their stuff sweet, minus that horrible sickly feeling post sugar binge.

Best for? Guys who still believe pick n’ mix is king and who finish a tub of vanilla yoghurt in one sitting.

Strength rating: medium

£197 | John Lewis

Tom Ford, Lavender Extreme

Lowdown: Memories of Provence reign supreme in this super slick and supremely stylish Tom Ford knockout. Reworked and refracted, three distinctive varieties of the purple bloom have been combined with Italian bergamot and wild grown tonka bean to create a super fresh and everlasting oriental aroma that will drive your fans wild.

Reason to buy it? It’s extremely powerful. Be warned, I sprayed three pumps on my pressure points and became increasingly drowsy. Advice: spray with care.

Notes: Lavender and even more lavender with a hint of Bergamot and Tonka bean absolute.

Best for? Those seeking a calming and relaxing scent that will impress, as well as make your friends covet your fragrance with absolute envy.

Strength rating: strong

£220 | FeelUnique

Penhaligon’s, Babylon

Lowdown: Exclusive to Harrods, this beautiful knockout takes its inspiration from Eastern spices and is packaged in a glorious, some might say, even collectible, wooden box that screams sophisticated, yet buzzingly modern gentleman. Though festive in appearance (think cute little red bow on top), it’s an all year delight perfect for date night or serious work dos.

Notes: Saffron, nutmeg, cypriol, sandalwood, Sri Lanka essence, cedarwood, Atlas essence and Vanilla absolute.

Reason to buy it? It comes with a royal warrant, has unisex appeal, packs in on-trend notes – should we go on?

Strength rating: strong

Best for? Classic and timeless lads who appreciate the perks of a modern twist.

£173 | Harrods

Creed, Aventus Cologne

Lowdown: If you’re a man whose mantra is vitality, success and true grit, this hench bottle was made for you. Fruity, yet unfeminine, Aventus harmoniously marries a citrusy aromatic burst of ginger and mandarin with dark and earthy tones of patchouli and vetiver. Think depth boys, extreme depth.

Notes: Ginger, mandarin, pink peppercorn, mint, green apple, patchouli, sandalwood, vetiver, styrax, musk, tonka bean and birch.

Reason to buy it? It’s a sexy option for equally sexy men that prefer a culty, traditional option that trumps all the gimmicky market trends.

Strength rating: strong

Best For? Men who like that man scent, masculine types who work in the city (and in banking), basically.

£155 | Harrods

Le Labo, Santal 33

Lowdown: Made in a lab and fresh AF for at least 12 months, New York-based Le Labo is for the trendy, contemporary guy in search of something bloody frivolous and new – our words, not their’s.

Born from the memory of an old Marlboro advert (can you get anymore manly?) the girls and boy at Le Labo HQ say Santal is all about embodying the spirit of the Great American West: personal freedom.

We’re not sure about the message behind all the marketing jargon, but we can attest to this, the stuff trapped inside the little bottle smells pretty damn good.

Notes: cardamom, ambrox, Australian sandalwood, papayrus and cedarwood

Reason to buy it? It’s addictive, comforting and just a little bit naughty.

Strength rating: medium

Best for? Men who like spice, leather and a little bit of musk.

£127 | Cult Beauty

Eight & Bob, Original

Lowdown: According to legend, founder and aristocratic socialite of Eight & Bob Albert Fouquet befriended and presented his fragrance house to the late JFK in the summer of 37, in France. The 35th president of the United States was so taken aback by the smell that he asked for eight samples, and one for Bob, too.

Months after his encounter with JFK, Albert received a number of requests for ‘Eight and Bob’ from numerous Hollywood stars and directors, among them Cary Grant and James Stewart. The small print reads: ‘in this bottle, you will find the dash of French glamour that your American personality lacks’ – daring, but, in some cases, savagely true for the times.

In short, you’re spritzing the scent of Hollywood all over you baby and oh how glamorous it is indeed.

Notes: dried wood, labdanum, violet leaves, amber, sandalwood, vetiver, cardamom, lemon, pink pepper.

Reason to buy it? Aside from the sweet smell, the super cool packaging. It comes in a neat little book that tells the story behind the brand and your perfume. It’s eccentric, and in a very good and Instagrammable way.

Strength rating: fresh meets a lingering medium

Best for? Millennials who like to show off. Big time.

£140 | Harvey Nichols

Floris London No.89

Lowdown: A now iconic fragrance from purveyors of royal and London society perfumers, Floris. Created for the English gent in mind, No.89 is a classic blend with fresh citrus cologne top notes, neroli, lavender, bergamot and spicy woody characters reigning supreme. Comes in a lovely bottle too and Ian Fleming, creator of James Bond was also an avid fan of the fragrance.

Notes: bergamot, lavender, neroli, nutmeg, orange, petitgran, geranium, rose, ylang ylang, cedarwood, musk, oakmoss, sandalwood and vetiver.

Reason to buy it? Their current and previous clientele includes everyone from Her Majesty, The Queen to Sir Winston Churchill and even Oscar Wilde.

Strength rating: strong but not overbearing.

Best for? People who are proper posh (or at least try to be).

£80 | Selfridges

1707 Noir Eau de Parfum

Lowdown: The perfect remedy for the winter months, courtesy of Her Maj’s favourite grocer, Fortnum & Mason. Made in France by Micallef, the best adjective to describe this stellar mix is: intense. Warm and spicy, one spray is enough to ignite a room, let alone your nostrils, so, in hindsight, the £195 price tag really is quite worth it.

Notes: Top secret – Fortnum’s don’t even know what’s in it, but think oriental.

Reason to buy it? It’s presented in a rather nice, elegantly crafted and hand decorated bottle. Look out for the special limited editions ones too, as you never know, they might be worth some lolly years to come.

Strength rating: off the scale

Best for? Guys who appreciate the word ‘extra’.

£195 | Fortnum & Mason

Vilheim, Morning Chess

Lowdown: If you are yearning for the smells of summer, buy this. Taking inspiration from the warmer months shared with his grandfather, Vilheim’s creator Jan Ahlgren, believes in creating a fragrance collection that is one giant ‘tribute to the glamour and aesthetic of his grandfather’s era, expressed in our contemporary aesthetic and olfactory language’.

He’s done just that with Morning Chess, a vibrant scent that’s ripe, lush and smells almost like a brisk, mountainous sea-engulfed coast.

Flowery language yes, but for the sake of being succinct, summer meets winter in an Art Deco style bottle that was made to impress.

Notes: bergamot, Tuscan leather, galbanum, patchouli, black amber

Reason to buy it? It brings the seasons together in a unique scent that sets itself apart from the rest.

Strength rating: fresh to medium

Best for? Nostalgic types who love the outdoors and a touch of something extra subtle.

£165 | Liberty London

D.S. & Durga, Burning Barbershop

Lowdown: Bizarrely, this scent was created to paint an olfactory picture of the 1981 Curling Bros. barbershop fire in New York. Sweet, smoky and medicinal (don’t worry, it doesn’t smell like your normal course of antibiotics), Burning Barbershop is undoubtedly unique, and though it won’t be everyone’s first choice, the concoction nonetheless offers an imperfect scent ideal for men who like to experiment on the wild side of the fragrance spectrum.

Notes: spearmint, lime hemlock spruce, lavender absolute, Turkish rose, burnt oil, vanilla and hay.

Reason to buy it? Because who else do you know that owns a fragrance inspired by a barbershop burning down?

Strength rating: strong

Best for? Men who prefer smokier and stronger fragrances.

£148 | Net-a-Porter

Tom Daxon, Sicilian Wood

Lowdown: Close your eyes and imagine you are alone in a citrus grove basking in the blazing Italian sunshine. Spoiler alert: this is what Tom Daxon’s Sicilian wood smells like.

Citrusy tones are enhanced by the dark and uber seductive base notes of amber, cedar and sandalwood. The effect? A fresh, albeit reviving scent that’s modern as well as understated at heart. In a nutshell, a bottle of Tom harkens back to the good old days of romance and escapism. If that sounds like your vibe, buy it now.

Notes: Lemon, tangerine, bergamot and cardamom, gaiac wood, jasmine, lily of the valley, amber, cedar wood and sandalwood.

Reason to buy it? Classically European from bottle to pulse point, this scent is light, oh so fresh and dare we say it, quite soothing.

Strength rating: medium

Best for? Men who dream of being on a constant Mediterranean escape.

£105 | Liberty

Carthusia, Uomo

Lowdown: Charmers and men blessed with the gift of the gab, this one’s for you. Created with the elegant and affable gentleman in mind, Carthusia blends all the smells of an open sea with fresh fruit, good Russian leather, and spunky, smooth to the touch cashmere all into one. Discreet and not at all overpowering, Uomo has everyday use written all over its gorgeous Capri-style bottle.

Notes: Bergamot, lemon, jasmine, amber and oakmoss.

Reason to buy it? It’s a top-notch choice for a serial Tinder dater.

Strength rating: fresh

Best for? Men who appreciate delicate, wholesome and charming scents.

£68 | Liberty London

Floris London, Bouquet De La Reine

Lowdown: Charismatic and oh so energetic, Bouquet De La Reine (The Queen’s Bouquet) was created by Mr Floris as a wedding gift for Queen Victoria when she married Prince Albert way back when in 1840.

The exact recipe has changed over the years with the most recent created to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Her Maj in 2002. Unmistakably imperial, the bottle’s elegant mix of sweet tuberose, juicy blackcurrant and violet leaf notes will add a touch of spring to your daily life.

Notes: bergamot, blackcurrant buds, peach, violet leaf, jasmine, lily of the valley, rose, tuberose, ylang ylang, violet, musk, sandalwood.

Reason to buy it? It made us instantly happy as soon as we blitzed it all over our skin and clothes.

Strength rating: just right

Best for? Men who appreciate the wonders of a floral.

£80 | Trouva

Verdict

For it’s summery, warm, knockout long-lasting notes and for the fact we’re still obsessing over it, Tom Ford’s Soleil Blanc is our top ES Best Buy to nab right now.

Read More

Best perfume gifts for Christmas 2020

Best home fragrances: diffusers and candles for great scents at home

Best scented candles 2020

A beginner’s guide to buying fragrance online

Best sustainable perfumes and natural fragrances

Best solid perfumes

Latest Stories

  • A little luck propels Toronto Maple Leafs to 3-2 win over Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The Toronto Maple Leafs enjoyed puck luck scoring three goals off deflections in a 3-2 win Sunday over the host Calgary Flames. Wayne Simmonds scored his first goal as a Maple Leaf, Jake Muzzin earned his first of the season and Auston Matthews also scored for Toronto (5-2-0) in an afternoon matinee. Toronto defenceman Morgan Reilly assisted on three goals, Mitch Marner had two assists and Jack Campbell turned away 31 of 33 shots for his second win in as many starts this season. The Maple Leafs played their seventh game in 12 days after travelling Saturday to Calgary. Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm countered for the Flames (2-1-1), who were coming off a five-day break without a game. Jacob Markstrom turned away 29 of 32 shots in the loss. Two Toronto goals caromed off Flames bodies and another off a Leaf skate. "It was a pretty ugly game to be honest for us," Matthews said. "I think there was a lot of things we could have done better. "Obviously a couple of solid, lucky bounces that went our way." Matthews returned to the lineup after sitting out Friday's 4-2 win over the visiting Edmonton Oilers with a hand injury. "I'll obviously have to take care of it in the next couple of weeks, but it feels a lot better and feels more than good enough to play and good enough to go out there and contribute," Matthews said. Down 3-2, Calgary pulled Markstrom for an extra attacker with 1:49 remaining. The Flames also called a timeout with 37 seconds to play, but couldn't produce the equalizer. "That's hockey. Bounces go each way throughout a game," Monahan said. "We've got to clean up a few areas and I think we've got to be around their net a little bit more to get those bounces." Campbell appeared to be in some pain in the final minute after Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk landed on him in a goal-mouth scrum. "I was just really focused on trying to get out of this place with two points," Toronto's goalie said. Both teams scored one power-play goal on four chances. With Tkachuk providing a screen, Lindholm's wrist shot from the top of the faceoff circle beat Campbell short side for a power-play goal at 6:33 of the third period. Matthews was in the slot waiting for a play to develop when the puck deflected off him and Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson for the eventual game winner at 2:42. Simmonds, who signed with Toronto as a free agent in October, earned his 500th career NHL point and gave the Leafs a 2-1 lead late in the second period. Simmonds was parked in front of Markstrom when what appeared to be his between-the-legs backhand pass deflected off the inside of his right skate for a power-play goal 32 seconds before the second-period buzzer. Calgary drew even at 1-1 when Monahan on Campbell's right had time to bank his own rebound off the goaltender's back and into the net at 12:53. Muzzin's long snapshot from just inside the blue-line deflected off Flames forward Dominik Simon and by Markstrom's glove at 7:16 of the first period. "We had some unlucky bounces, but I think we're playing good," Markstrom said. "If you keep working hard in practice, and keep working hard in games and doing the right things, hopefully these bounces are going to stop. Just got to work a little bit harder and create your own luck." Marner circling down low fed the puck up to Muzzin to collect his 300th career NHL point in his 307th game with the assist. Toronto defenceman T.J. Brodie, who was a Flame for a decade before signing with Toronto in the off-season, faced his former club for the first time Sunday. After a gentle schedule to open their season, the Flames will play at least every second day for two weeks, including back-to-back road games in Winnipeg next week against the Jets. The Maple Leafs remain in Calgary for Tuesday's rematch before heading to Edmonton on a four-game road trip. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

  • 10 things: OG Anunoby, Stanley Johnson lead shorthanded Raptors to victory vs. Pacers

    OG Anunoby scores 30 points to help the shorthanded Toronto Raptors to a gritty win over the Indiana Pacers.

  • Yankees acquire RHP Jameson Taillon from Pirates for 4 prospects

    The Pirates continue to get rid of any players you've heard of before, sending Jameson Taillon to the Yankees.

  • Why OG Anunoby prefers to be guarded by bigs

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby had a lot of success penetrating against the Pacers’ bigs and explains why it’s easier to attack them.

  • How Kobe Bryant helped propel the WNBA orange hoodie's iconic rise

    The WNBA's orange hoodie campaign took off after Kobe Bryant's death one year ago. It's now part of his legacy.

  • Is this the best Canadiens team of a generation?

    It's been a long time since the Montreal Canadiens have been truly elite. Julian McKenzie explains why this is the best Habs team he's ever seen.

  • Damian Lillard trolls Thunder with new shoes from his buzzer-beating 2019 playoff win

    The new Adidas shoes are designed in Oklahoma City Thunder colors and have Damian Lillard's stats from the epic 2019 game on them.

  • No hugs allowed: Security stops Kyrie Irving and Bam Adebayo from exchanging jerseys

    Bam and Kyrie's jersey exchange had to be broken up by Heat security.

  • ‘Maybe I’m a good defender’: Fred VanVleet on late-game steal

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was tremendous on the defensive end against the Indiana Pacers as he tallied 3 steals, including a clutch one in the final seconds against Malcolm Brogdon.

  • Greg Olsen announces retirement after 14-year TE career, will join Fox as analyst

    Greg Olsen spent the majority of his career with the Carolina Panthers, but the final season with the Seahawks.

  • White's prediction for Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul fight: 'It's gonna be an ass whoopin'

    Dana White offered a blunt prediction for the upcoming exhibition between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather.

  • Fantasy Hockey Week 2 Notes: Fallout of huge Patrik Laine trade

    What fantasy hockey dividends will be paid by the Patrik Laine trade?

  • Super Bowl LV could determine whether Patrick Mahomes will ever surpass Tom Brady as football’s GOAT

    Mahomes sounds aware of the historical implications of his next game. “Being able to go up against one of the greatest, if not the greatest quarterback of all time in his 150th Super Bowl, I mean, it’s gonna be a great experience for me."

  • Ducks use strong offensive game to take down Avalanche 3-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. — Goals have been hard to come by for the Anaheim Ducks. Seeing the puck go in the net Sunday night provided some much-needed relief. Jakob Silfverberg and Rickard Rakell each scored his first goal of the season and the Ducks held on for a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Hampus Lindholm added an empty-net goal for the Ducks, who had not scored more than two goals in their first five games. “Any time players like that can pick up a point or score a goal, it is just a massive weight lifted off their shoulders. And they carry it because they care,” Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said. John Gibson provided another strong start in net, making 32 saves to improve to 2-0-2 in his last four starts. But, it was signs of life on offence that had Anaheim buzzing to wrap up a four-game homestand. The Ducks jumped out to a lead in the first 58 seconds. Silfverberg scored on a wrist shot through traffic off a faceoff win by Adam Henrique, giving Anaheim its first lead in the first period this season. Rakell made it 2-0 at 9:05 of the second, beating Grubauer to the glove side off a centring pass from Ryan Getzlaf. Eakins believes putting Rakell, who has scored 33 goals combined the past two seasons following consecutive 30-goal campaigns, alongside the Ducks captain should help the 27-year-old winger rediscover his offence. “Rather than Raks looking to be the playmaker, he can look to let Ryan do that. Ryan’s been excellent at that his whole career, and Ricky can get back in the business of finishing,” Eakins said. Mikko Rantanen scored in a career-best fifth straight game, and Philipp Grubauer made 12 saves for the Avalanche. Colorado had been averaging 3.4 goals. Rantanen broke through at 14:46 of the third, scoring on a rebound. Lindholm scored with 1:40 remaining. Rantanen has five goals and two assists in his last five games. “We definitely haven’t hit our stride,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “I think as a four-line team we still have some work to do, and some of that is just getting rewarded for some hard work. But I don’t mind the fact we’re 3-3 after six games. … It’s not a bad thing as long as we respond and play the way we can and work the way we can.” SHUT ’EM DOWN Anaheim had to withstand plenty of pressure from Colorado’s dynamic top line and offensively-gifted defencemen, with Nathan MacKinnon striking both the post and crossbar, and Cale Makar hitting the crossbar in the first period. The Avalanche was 0 for 4 on the power play after scoring at least one goal in each of its first five games, with MacKinnon drawing iron on special teams late in the first. MIX IT UP J.T. Compher centred the Avalanche’s second line, while Nazem Kadri was demoted to the third line. Bednar had been critical of a lack of production from the Kadri-led second line throughout the four-game road trip, and his minus-2 performance in a 3-2 overtime win against the Ducks on Friday prompted Bednar to make a change. Swapping the centres wasn’t the only move Bednar made as Ryan Graves was a healthy scratch after posting a minus-5 through the first five games, the only Colorado defenceman with a negative plus-minus rating. BACK AT IT Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky returned after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. He played 13:16 with a minus-1 rating and took one shot. UP NEXT Avalanche: Host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. Ducks: Visit the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Wizards struggle in first game back in almost two weeks after COVID-19 outbreak

    "I think all of our guys are gonna have to get back in an NBA rhythm."

  • Draisaitl's game-winner with one second left pushes Edmonton over Winnipeg

    The Edmonton Oilers might not have like their start, but they might be bigger fans of their finish. Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal with less than a second left to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets Sunday night at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. "I thought we had a couple of chances at the end there," Draisaitl said after the game. "But, obviously, we got a nice fortunate one at the end." As a late Edmonton power play expired, Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid tried to move the puck around the Winnipeg net. He then passed the puck back to the reigning Hart Trophy winner, who fired the puck past Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit with fractions of a second left. Brossoit says he couldn't really track the shot as his teammate, Andrew Copp, slid in front of him to help protect the net. "I didn't think he could go five-hole, considering (Copp) was on the ground," Brossoit said. "So, I was just trying to track the puck up high and it went, obviously, underneath." Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Kyle Turris, and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for Edmonton. Adam Lowry, Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets. The game featured both starting goalies making over 30 saves. Mikko Koskinen made 35 saves in a winning effort for the Oilers (3-4-0), while Laurent Brossoit made 34 saves. Winnipeg's loss snaps a three-game winning streak (4-2-0). All three victories came against the Ottawa Senators. For the third consecutive game, the Jets scored first. Adam Lowry scored after taking a pass from Mathieu Perreault while in the slot. He wasted no time to fire on net, beating Koskinen. Lowry's goal was his third of the season. The referees overturned a would-be Jets goal nearly three minutes later. Andrew Copp deflected a puck above Koskinen and into the back of the net. But the referees determined there was interference after Copp's stick kept Koskinen's glove from making the save. Jets head coach Paul Maurice both believed Copp's goal should have stood. "It's a goal, I mean, for me," Maurice said. "I think the puck's past his glove and I'm not even sure there was contact. (The referees) felt it was close. So, there's no argument." The Oilers entered the first intermission down a goal, a less-than-ideal start for Turris. "We were playing like crap," Turris said. "They came out and they had played late last night and they just jumped on us from the start and dominated the period. We were playing like crap and we had to turn it around." It took the Oilers 21 seconds to tie the game as they entered the second period, thanks to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Later in the period, Turris scored his first as an Oiler after taking a pass from forward Zack Kassian. Turris unloaded a shot into the top-right corner of the net to give Edmonton its first lead of the night with 5:42 left to play in the period. James Neal also grabbed an assist on the play. One minute and 18 seconds later, Winnipeg forward Kyle Connor was injured. He was defending a shot from Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear. The puck ricocheted off Connor's stick and into his face, causing him to fall to his knees onto the ice. He would leave the game and would sit out the remainder of the period, only to return in time for the third. Ehlers tied the game at two goals apiece with 6:04 left to go in the third period. It was the fourth consecutive game where Ehlers scored a goal for his team. "I feel good," Ehlers said. "I think that the last three games I've really been able to use my speed in the right moments. I've been trying to shoot the puck more." Wheeler later gave the Jets the lead once more with a power play goal, thanks to a tripping infraction taken by Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse. Wheeler took a pass along the goal line and banked the puck off Oilers defenceman Kris Russell and past Koskinen into the goal. Winnipeg's lead wouldn't last that long, however. Yamamoto tied the game one minute and 48 seconds later, setting up a wild finish. A late Dylan DeMelo high-sticking penalty would give the Oilers the man-advantage until the final seconds of the third period. The game would eventually end on Draisaitl's late winner at even strength, giving the Jets no time to respond. Edmonton and Winnipeg will renew hostilities at the Bell MTS Place Tuesday night. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It took the Kansas City Chiefs five frustrating decades to make their third Super Bowl appearance. Now, the defending champs are headed there for the second straight year. Showing no lingering effects from his concussion, Patrick Mahomes sliced up Buffalo's secondary with ruthless efficiency Sunday night, helping the Chiefs roll to a 38-24 victory over Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC championship game. The reigning Super Bowl MVP finished with 325 yards passing and three touchdowns, most of it to favourite targets Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, who complemented their star quarterback with a record-setting night of their own. The Chiefs will face a familiar foe — Tom Brady — and the NFC champ Buccaneers in two weeks in Tampa, Florida. “It was just trusting each other. The best thing about this team is we believe in each other," said Mahomes, who was also dealing with a toe injury. “But the job's not finished. We're going to Tampa; we're trying to run it back." Kelce finished with 13 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and Hill added nine catches for 172 yards, becoming the first duo in NFL history with consecutive games of at least 100 yards receiving each in a single post-season. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams added short TD runs for the Chiefs, who will try to become the eighth franchise and first team since the Brady-led New England Patriots in 2003 and '04 to defend the Lombardi Trophy. “So glad to get to do it again,” said Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, whose father Lamar founded the franchise. “Thought a lot about my dad tonight, thought about my family and how excited my father would have been that we got to do it again in Arrowhead Stadium. That's what he would have liked the most about it.” Allen, who had his worst game of the season in a Week 6 loss to the Chiefs, again struggled against the blitzing Kansas City defence. He finished with 287 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception, but a big chunk of his numbers came as the Bills tried to rally from a 38-15 deficit in the final minutes. Their frustration boiled over with 3:19 to go, when Allen was getting sacked by Tanoh Kpassagnon. Alex Okafor finished off the tackle, and Allen pitched the ball in his face in resentment. Offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Dion Dawkins rushed in and levelled Okafor, resulting in a flood of offsetting personal foul penalties. “Obviously a lot of emotion,” Allen said. “Any time you don’t finish the season with a win, that’s the type of emotion you’re going to have. The way it ended doesn’t sit right with me with how chippy and ticky-tack it got. I’m disappointed in myself. I let my emotions get to me there. That’s not how you’re supposed to play football.” It capped a bitter night for the Bills, who had reached their first AFC title game since beating Kansas City at home on Jan. 1, 1994. They had won 11 of 12 since their loss to the Chiefs earlier this season — in fact, they hadn’t trailed in the second half since Week 8 — and were riding a wave of confidence that this might finally be their championship year. Instead, after finally conquering the Patriots in the AFC East, the Bills have a new roadblock to the Super Bowl. “It stings to get this far,” said Bills coach Sean McDermott, who once worked under Chiefs counterpart Andy Reid in Philadelphia. “Sometimes the further you go, the harder it is to lose. It’s a learning experience for us as an organization.” The Chiefs actually spotted the Bills a 9-0 lead, thanks in large part to Mecole Hardman's muffed punt inside their 5 that gifted Buffalo a touchdown. But the reigning champs were hardly rattled; the Chiefs, after all, rallied from double-digits in each of their post-season wins last season, including their Super Bowl triumph over San Francisco. Mahomes and Kelce soon found their groove. And the rest of the Chiefs offence followed suit. They surgically took apart Buffalo's defence on a 14-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a short TD throw to Hardman — no hard feelings over that fumble. Then, the Chiefs cruised 82 yards in just five plays, the big one Hardman's 50-yard end-around that set up Williams' touchdown tumble. Finally, they made it three TDs in three possessions when Edwards-Helaire — in his first game back from an ankle injury — capped a 77-yard drive with a short plunge. The only answer from Buffalo was Tyler Bass's chip-shot field goal that made it 21-12 at the break. You don't beat Kansas City by kicking field goals from the 3-yard line, though. Or from the 9, where the Bills settled for another one to close within 24-15 late in the third quarter. That became painfully clear on the ensuing drive. Mahomes hit Hill in stride and the All-Pro wide receiver promptly made the Bills secondary look downright foolish. Weaving in and out of woebegone defenders, Hill was finally caught inside the 5-yard line after a 71-yard gain, ultimately setting up Kelce's short TD catch a few plays later. “You watch him on film, you see what he’s doing. It’s like he’s running at a different speed compared to everybody else,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said. “And tonight, we saw first-hand for the second time. He’s fast.” Any hopes the Bills had of a comeback were dashed when Rashad Fenton picked off a tipped pass deep in Kansas City territory. The Chiefs breezily marched the other direction, and Mahomes and Kelce kicked off the celebration of another trip to the Super Bowl when they connected for their second score of the game. “I’m proud of these guys,” said Reid, who moved into a tie with Joe Gibbs for fourth on the career list with his 17th playoff win. “They did a phenomenal job, and hats off to the Buffalo Bills and the great job they did all year, and most of all, listen, we have the Lamar Hunt Trophy back in Kansas City. "Now we have to get the big one.” INJURIES Chiefs: RG Andrew Wylie hurt his knee early in the second half and LT Eric Fisher limped off in the fourth quarter with an injury to his Achilles' tendon. ... CB L'Jarius Sneed and SS Armani Watts were evaluated for concussions. UP NEXT The Chiefs and Buccaneers have only played 13 times, and Kansas City had lost five straight before a 27-24 win in Tampa on Nov. 29 — a game that wasn't as close as the final score. Brady is 5-5 in his career against the Chiefs, including an overtime victory with the Patriots in the AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium two years ago. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Skretta, The Associated Press

  • 5 Super Bowl storylines to watch: From QB GOATs to COVID-19

    From a generational quarterback matchup to the lingering impact of COVID-19, there's endless intrigue around a Bucs-Chiefs Super Bowl.

  • Even Houston's mayor is trying to get Deshaun Watson to stay with the Texans next season

    Houston mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted at Deshaun Watson on Sunday, and said he is praying that "we can move forward together" this fall.

  • The Mahomes vs Brady Super Bowl odds are LIVE

    Minty Bets is joined by the Director of Trading for MGM Resorts, Jeff Stoneback, to discuss the top winners and losers from NFL Championship Round and look ahead to the opening odds of Super Bowl LV.