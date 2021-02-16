Best men’s loungewear: Clothes to relax in from top brands

(London Cashmere Company)

Coronavirus has not been kind to us, so the least we can do is be kind to ourselves.

While we’re spending next to nothing on going out-out, we can use our hard-earned cash to truly treat ourselves. If working from home, confined to our all too familiar four walls is on the agenda for the foreseeable, we may as well do it in the utmost comfort…and that starts with stellar loungewear.

More sophisticated than our nightwear but an upgrade to the threadbare t-shirts on rotation for the last year or so, the ideal loungewear delivers enough shape and style so you can hold your head held high when carrying out those day-to-day errands - you know, like taking out the bins or heading to the supermarket.

These elasticated ensembles put comfort at the forefront. Let's be honest, you may have dusted off your denim in a bid to feel more put together or professional but 11 months later, you have nothing to prove. Leave your "real" clothes and favourite pair of jeans for the post-lockdown celebrations.

When it comes to choosing the perfect sets, the winning combo lies in a good cut and a soft, good quality material.

See our pick of the best.

London Cashmere Company The Bond Tracksuit jogger and hoodie

This matching set is a winter warmer win and an absolute treat to wear. It’s comfortable, cosy and beautifully made. This 100 per cent cashmere tracksuit has simple and subtle detailing on the cuffs, meaning your only problem will be convincing yourself to take it off.

London Cashmere Company

Jogger - £169 | London Cashmere Company

Hoodie - £189 | London Cashmere Company

Sunspel Grey cotton track pant

If you’re looking for a high quality, classic and yet still athletic track pant, these fit the bill. They have a subtle ankle cuff for gentle shaping and a well-placed rear pocket. While they may not be offered at the most purse-friendly price tag, you are paying for the premium construction, timeless style and soft fabric.

Sunspel

£115 | Liberty

ASOS Oversized tracksuit with half zip and oversized joggers in grey marl

If you’re looking for a reasonably priced and comfortable matching set, this is an ideal companion for a lazy day on the sofa. A point of note is that the joggers, though a straight fit, they have a nice shape due to the elastic cuff at the ankle. On balance, the joggers probably work better than the half zip sweater. Though the jumper is loose fitting with an off-the shoulder cut, the neck is quite narrow, so be careful when zipping up.

ASOS

£44 | ASOS

Lululemon Surge Jogger

These are a premium multi-function jogger, with a comfortable, breathable material that make you look, and feel, sharp. These track pants will serve you just as well when laying on the sofa as they will when braving an at-home work out. They are cleverly designed, with a neatly concealed rear pocket, big enough to hold a set of house keys or pair of headphones.

On first inspection, they look smarter than a standard track pant, too, so you could confidently wear them to a post-lockdown social. That’s largely because they’re immensely flattering due to their mildly tapered cut, their elasticated cuff and the addition of an ankle zip.

Not only do they look sharp but they're a total dream to wear due to the elasticated waistband, so they’ve even got you covered should you order one takeaway too many.

Lululemon

£108 | Lululemon

Sunspel Men's Cashmere Tracksuit

The truth is that if you want to feel like a king on your sofa, you’ll have to pay for it. This is a beautiful sumptuous tracksuit that will become your ultimate lounging combination, crafted entirely from a luxurious cashmere.

The tracksuit bottoms have rib hems, side pockets and an adjustable waist drawcord. The matching hoodie comes with patch pockets, a zip front and hood.

Materials are sustainably sourced, which perhaps goes some way to explaining the price.

Sunspel

Trousers - £495 | Sunspel

Zip up - £575 | Sunspel

ASOS woven skinny tapered running joggers with reflective zip detail

Having previously only bought sportswear and athleisure from the likes of Nike and Adidas, expectations were moderate. However, these tapered, breathable exercise joggers overdelivered. They are every bit as good as what the traditional sports brands offer and at a fraction of the price.

With a rear pocket for storing small items, like house keys or headphones, these joggers are versatile for all occasions. Whether you want to lounge around the house, fancy a quick 5k run, or you need something comfortable yet understated for a full day of Zoom calls, these are a worthwhile purchase.

ASOS

£28 | ASOS

Calvin Klein Lounge Jogger

These straight-legged track pants have the signature Calvin Klein elastic waistband and would be a great addition to any wardrobe. Slightly thinner than others on the market, these are a fantastic mid-weight option that sits at the perfect sweet spot between a pyjama trouser and a classic jogger.

Calvin Klein

£47 | ASOS

Calvin Klein Lounge Zip hoodie

This cotton blend zip up hoodie with a drawstring hood is what you need to upgrade your night-time apparel amidst the depths of winter. Soft and cosy, what more could you ask for?

Calvin Klein

£60 | Calvin Klein

London Cashmere Company The Eden shirt

This unisex 100 per cent Mongolian cashmere shirt is soft, stylish and beautiful to wear. With its square cut, an inverted pleat on the back, and a pocket to the front and buttoned cuffs, it has an understated sophistication with a double dose of comfort. As it’s unisex - fellas, be sure to order a size up from your standard.

London Cashmere Company

£129 | London Cashmere Company

Calvin Klein Pants Pyjama Set

Pants and PJs are Calvin Klein's bread and butter and this stylish matching set demonstrates what the brand does so well. Taking you seamlessly from day to night, the comfort of the crew neck, cotton stretch T-shirt is only matched by the straight legged, cuffed trousers. The printed jersey has the same logo motif as the signature elastic waistband on the trousers to complete the perfect nighttime twin set.

Calvin Klein

£65 | Calvin Klein

Verdict

The London Cashmere Company matching Bond tracksuit is the ultimate, luxurious winter-ready set made from very soft, great quality cashmere. You'll never take it off.

