All the best Memorial Day sales that you can still shop in Canada

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Memorial day sale, Independence day sale. Female hand with paper bag and american flag in spring or summer park

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Living in Canada definitely has its share of perks (four beautiful seasons, friendly citizens, universal healthcare - the list could go on forever), but when it comes to online shopping there are definitely some challenges. International orders, despite often being from our neighbours south of the border, can leave you with a degree of sticker shock once you hit checkout.

Shipping fees to Canada are often astronomical, then there are the duty fees and a low conversion rate that makes things even more expensive.

This weekend however, is one of the rare opportunities that Canadians are able to take advantage of major savings by shopping internationally, as the United States celebrates Memorial Day with some of the best deals of the year.

Whether you’re looking for home goods, tech, spring fashion or beauty, there are savings to be found by shopping online. Ahead, find some of the best Memorial Day deals to shop now through Monday.

Fashion

Everything site-wide is 20 to 50 per cent off right now, and select summer styles are an extra 20 per cent off when you use the code SUMMERFAVES.

This weekend when you sign up for AnthroPerks, you’ll receive 25 per cent off all shoes, clothing and accessories, as well as an extra 50 per cent off sale items.

Take 25 per cent off your order this long weekend when you enter the code MDW25 at checkout.

Until Monday, save up to 50 per cent on regular-priced items, as well as an extra 50 per cent off select marked sale items.

Story continues

Hundreds of new styles have just been added to Coach’s summer sale, with discounts of up to 50 per cent off the latest bags and accessories.

Everlane’s Choose What You Pay sale is still on, with savings of up to 60 per cent off the brand’s ethical and eco-friendly basics.

The end of season designer sale is on now at Farfetch, with deals of up to 50 per cent off on spring and summer fashion.

Take 20 per cent off of regular priced items in select bestselling styles, like denim and activewear.

On now until Tuesday, save an extra 40 per cent off all sale styles when you use the code SUNNYDAYS.

The end of season sale is in full swing at Levi’s, with discounts of up to 50 per cent off of men’s and women’s styles.

Until May 31, take advantage of Mango’s Shopping Days and save 30 per cent off your entire order.

Save up to 50 per cent on summer apparel and accessories, all in Mansur Gavriel’s rainbow of colours.

This weekend only, save an extra 20 per cent off all sale totes when you enter the code TOTES20 at checkout.

In this online-exclusive sale, take up to 50 per cent off of styles for the whole family, with prices starting at just $6.

The Designer Sale is on now, with the latest styles for men and women all up to half off.

This Memorial Day, SPANX is offering major savings on its sculpting denim, with 30 per cent off of their bestselling styles.

The size-inclusive brand is making it easy to get dressed in the morning, with savings of up to 45 per cent off outfit kits this weekend.

This weekend, take 40 per cent off of warm weather essentials like dresses, swimwear and shorts when you use the code WARMUP.

Home

If your bedroom could use an update, take advantage of their Memorial Day sale and save 15 per cent on your order when you subscribe to receive Brooklinen email updates.

Take 25 per cent off everything sitewide including mattresses, pillows, bedding and more with the promo code MEMORIAL25.

The Memorial Day Clearance event is on now, with discounts up to 65 per cent off of furniture, decore, small appliances and more.

In a sale event that only happens twice a year, take 20 per cent off of everything site-wide, including bedding, mattresses, decor and more.

Shop and save with Pottery Barn’s Buy More Save More event, for discounts up to 25 per cent off orders over $1,500 (this promo also applies at their sister store West Elm).

This weekend, add some colour to your home and deskside with 30 per cent off everything sitewide at Rifle Paper Co.

Until Monday, save $200 on any purchase over $1,000 and build your perfect mattress for a good night’s sleep.

Enjoy up to 65 per cent off outdoor furniture to update your outdoor space and enjoy the warm weather.

Beauty

Celebrate the start of summer with 50 per cent off Bite’s award-winning Crystal Creme Lip Crayons, and receive a free four-piece set on every $40+ order when you use the code SUMMERNOW.

Freshen up your beauty routine with Clarins’ spring sale, and save up to 30 per cent on select bestselling items.

This weekend, take 10 per cent off orders of $125+ when you use the code DETOX10, and 15 per cent off orders of $200+ when you use the code DETOX15.

When you spend over $60 this weekend, you’ll receive a free four-piece gift set that includes some of Fenty Beauty’s cult classic items.

In an online exclusive sale, receive a free blending brush when you purchase two regular-priced eye shadows.

Until Tuesday, receive a free mini three-piece gift with every $35+ purchase with the promo code SUMMER.

This weekend, save up to 75 per cent on select beauty brands like Eve Lom and StriVectin, and 25 per cent off the rest with the code MEMORIAL.

For a limited time, save up to 40 per cent on bestsellers like Shape Tape concealer, Tartelette eye palettes and more.

This weekend, save 25 per cent off your entire purchase at Too Faced when you enter the code TREAT25 at checkout.

Tech

Save big on Samsung devices for the whole home, including appliances, TV’s and cell phones.

If you’re looking to improve your connectivity at home, shop a selection of Google devices that are making it easy to stay up to date.

Save big on PC’s and laptops from Microsoft, with select models on sale for up to $850 off of their original price.

Save up to $50 off of select electronics that will help keep you moving all season long.

Top tech is on sale at Staples now, with deals on laptops, desktops, printers, monitors and more.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.



