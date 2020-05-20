The Best Memorial Day Sales of 2020

Photo credit: F.J. Jimenez - Getty Images

After weeks spent indoors, you've become very well-acquainted with what exactly needs to stay in your home (and what needs to go). Plus, you've had plenty of time to look at home makeovers, bedroom design ideas and outdoor spaces that inspire, leaving you ready to give every room a refresh. Luckily, Memorial Day sales are here to help make your budget go as far as possible.



While this year's shopping might be a little different — you can expect some delays in deliveries due to the volume of shipping going on right now and in-person browsing will depend on the rules in your state — the deals are as good as ever. Here's what to look for at Amazon, Anthropologie, Pottery Barn, Walmart and so many more stores this Memorial Day.

Our Favorite Deals from Memorial Day Sales

Our Favorite Memorial Day Sales to Shop for Your Home

Get up to 30% off select HDTVs, which adds up to $100 off the TCL 43" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV.

Take an extra 50% off sale items and an extra 25% off of sale furniture items. You'll also get free shipping on orders of $50 or more and free returns.

Save up to 50% off furniture plus get an extra 10% off when you shop online; or opt for 60 months special financing.

Enjoy more space with up to 30% off closet essentials, 25% off kitchen organization, and 20% off bath and makeup organizers.

Our whole site is 15% off, so stock up on your Small-Town Girl shirts or In Crust We Trust aprons.

Get $100 off any mattress and two free dream pillows (use code MDWS100). Or, buy more and save: Spend $1,250 to get $150 off and two free dream pillows (use code MDWS150), or spend $1,750 to get $200 off and two free dream pillows (use code MDWS200).

Perk up your outdoor space with up to 41% off plants and flowers and special savings that add up to patio sets for $500 and under.

Take $200 off a hybrid mattress, $150 off a memory foam mattress and get two free memory foam pillows with any mattress purchase.

The retailer for all things bedroom usually has an annual Memorial Day sale, so check back for discounts.

Enjoy savings up to 50% off outdoor furniture and accessories along with free shipping on your order.

Get $200 off your eligible mattress, bedding, frame, or base purchase.

Get 20% off select furniture, accessories, and bedding, or shop sale styles where you'll find savings of up to 60% off.

Get up to 45% off patio furniture, find mattresses starting at $79 and look out for major markdowns on TVs, like $400 off a Sony 55" 4K UHD LED Smart TV. Expect discounts on appliances and grills, too.

Wayfair's Memorial Day sale is a clearance event where you'll get up to 70% off select items. The sale includes indoor and outdoor furniture, appliances, bedding, rugs, lighting, curtains, cookware, storage, and so much more.

Refresh your home with up to 60% off home decor, up to 40% off rugs and bedding, and up to 25% off furniture. Plus, get 25% off $1,500 or more, 20% off $500 or more, 15% off 250 or more or 10% off $100 or more and free shipping (code: SAVEMORE).

