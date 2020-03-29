The best memes from Tiger King, Netflix's craziest documentary

Photo credit: Tiger King - Netflix

If you haven't yet tuned into Netflix's latest true crime series Tiger King what are you even doing?

The seven part series which landed on Netflix on March 20 tells the story of Joe Exotic, a gun-toting, mullet-ed, polygamist who runs a huge roadside zoo in Oklahoma, housing a huge number of tigers, lions and other animals and his rivalry with local animal rights activist, Carole Baskin. It also includes drug lords, murder plots, amputations and country music videos. Yup, we said it was a wild ride.

As we find ourselves in our own form of captivity, self-isolating to help stop the spread of Covid-19, Tiger King could not have arrived at a better time. So for the ultimate distraction from what's going on in the world, here are some of the best memes and tweets to come out of the craziest Netflix show to date...







The docuseries is getting many viewers through lockdown

You know Netflix was sittin on #TigerKing and when quarantine hit they were like pic.twitter.com/ZkVAYTcJro — Drew Talbert (@DrewTalbert) March 26, 2020





Me: Oh cool, a documentary about tigers. Let me check this out. #TigerKing



Me ten minutes later: pic.twitter.com/LMpKFnBCPe



— Bill Welker (@MMAontheRocks) March 25, 2020







During this difficult time, celebs have proved they're just like us. Absolutely obsessed with the chaotic energy of the show

Has anyone seen Tiger King on Netflix?!?! It is crazy!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 22, 2020

Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 28, 2020





if u haven’t started watching “Tiger King” yet you’re trippin — JoJo. (@iamjojo) March 23, 2020









Many viewers found themselves admiring Joe Exotic's well, exotic wardrobe

JOE EXOTIC LOW KEY A FASHION ICON — DJ ASTRO 8000 (@Astro8000_) March 25, 2020

I had to do a style trend report for work and you better fucking believe I did it on Joe Exotic pic.twitter.com/ouwXdKQ2dd — FKA twigs talking about snakes (@tacobellaswan) March 26, 2020

Me and the homies this coming Halloween #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/Fd2QN6ulhy — alia thorpe (@aliakatsi) March 24, 2020





And his musical talents...

Me every time they played Joe Exotic’s music videos #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/SOpqEYRXqY — Chanel🦋 (@Chanelsobubbly) March 25, 2020

Alexa, play “I Saw A Tiger” by Joe Exotic #TigerKingNetflix pic.twitter.com/MV5GC3WMEC — Keℓℓy Smith (@Wiz__Kellyfa) March 25, 2020

gonna tell my kids this was Tim McGraw 🐅 #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/bd5NZBWzV7 — Trey Henry (@trey_henry) March 24, 2020

Joe Exotic’s music is low key a bop #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/2OuXGRe7Zd — Emma Seynemeier (@emmaseyne) March 25, 2020

Some are filling their spare time casting for the inevitable feature film to come out of Tiger King









Daniel mcbride would be perfect to play a show based off tiger king #TigerKingNetflix #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/Ml9qYGUhiO — Hairgawd (@Hairgawd2) March 24, 2020





If #TigerKing were a movie, these three MUST be in it! Somebody needs to do it! 😂



Danny McBride as Joe Exotic

Melissa McCarthy as Carole

Will Ferrell as Doc Antel pic.twitter.com/3uV2qob0BW







— Josh Stump (@JoshStump) March 25, 2020





Please cast Florence Pugh as a young Carole Baskin. #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/MLtwtfFPk2 — Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) March 29, 2020









The pettiness of the Joe-Carole rivalry is standing in for office gossip but we're still not sure who, if anybody, is"right"...

Joe exotic, Carole Baskin & Doc Antle trying to figure out who’s exploiting big cats #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/Hm8mycshrV — Darcey Weatherill (@darceyweather1) March 25, 2020

me trying to figure out how Carole is saving tigers when she also keeps them in cages 🧐 #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/8HPbAkRpjA — Emily Palmer (@emilyy_palmer_) March 26, 2020

Ultimately, thanks to Tiger King we'll never forget this time in our lives

91% of my day has been texting people about #TigerKing 😂 pic.twitter.com/ic1b7LBrIN — Ashley Marie Sieb (@AshleySieb) March 22, 2020

This is the only greeting I will be using and accepting from now on #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/fmJktlPpwN — Officer Cool Cat Daddo (@officerdaddo) March 29, 2020

Me leaving quarantine after Binging #TigerKing and listening to Joe Exotic music pic.twitter.com/OPtF5Q6T1U — Joe Bononno (@JoseTheCuervo) March 26, 2020





Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is now streaming on Netflix.



