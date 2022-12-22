The best mattress toppers for a more comfortable sleep, including side sleeper and back pain types

Rebecca Astill
·10 min read
The best mattress toppers including John Lewis, Simba, Emma and Dunelm
If you can't afford to buy a glorious new mattress, the best mattress toppers offer a quick and relatively cheap way to improve the quality of your sleep. They're also far more portable than a mattress, which is handy if you're renting a furnished property. Recent years have seen huge technological advancements, with new types of springs to help with back pain and even graphite, to regulate temperature.

Big names like Simba, Emma, and Dunelm, famous for making the best mattresses, all make mattress toppers too. Over the last few weeks I've tested all of them. You'll find my full reviews further down this article along with answers to frequently asked questions, like how to clean them and stop them from sliding. But if you're in a hurry, here's a quick look at the top five:

Best mattress topper at a glance

Best overall - Emma Diamond Degree

Best mattress topper for back pain - Simba Hybrid Topper

Best soft mattress topper - The White Company Classic

Best wool mattress topper - John Lewis Classic Collection

Best budget mattress topper - Dunelm Rebound

What makes a good mattress topper?

"A good mattress topper will be very firm and dense, usually 5lb and high-density latex foam," says Penny Albright, founder of the Easy Sleep Guide. "These toppers help because they create a bit more surface pressure, supporting your body and back."

Look out for material, firmness, thickness, size and durability, says BSM-certified sleep expert Nicole Eichelberger. "A bad quality mattress topper may be made of inferior materials, have a poor level of firmness, be too thin or too thick, be the wrong size for your mattress, or be poorly made and prone to breaking down quickly. It is important to do your research and choose a topper from a reputable brand to ensure that you are getting a good quality product."

What is the best mattress topper for back pain?

A firmer mattress topper, like the Simba Hybrid or Emma Diamond Degree will probably be best: Penny says that if you have back pain, you may have to sacrifice some comfort for support.

"It is recommended that people with back pain should sleep on something firm," she says. "Products that are too soft can worsen already existing back pain and cause pressure points in other parts of your body. While you feel like you might be uncomfortable sleeping on a firmer topper, it could help your back pain in the long run."

Nicole Eichelberger points out that this can go both ways. "A mattress topper that is too firm may not provide enough cushioning and may be uncomfortable for some people. It is important to find a mattress topper that provides the right balance of support and comfort for your individual needs."

How we chose the best mattress topper

best mattress toppers including Emma, Simba and The White Company
best mattress toppers including Emma, Simba and The White Company

The three main things we were looking for in a mattress topper, was whether it was comfy, cosy and supportive. We wanted to feel like we were melting into the bed, and be able to move around in the night without feeling lumps or bumps. During the night, we wanted to wake up as little as possible, and in the morning, not feel any back or neck pain from poor support. We tested the mattress toppers below for several weeks.

Best mattress toppers

1. Emma Diamond Degree Mattress Topper

Currently £243 for a double, Emma

Best memory foam mattress topper, 9/10

We like: the nine inches of height

Emma Diamond Degree Mattress Topper best mattress toppers
Emma Diamond Degree Mattress Topper best mattress toppers

  • Foam topper

  • Single, small double, double, king, super king sizes available

  • 9cm depth

Emma has nailed it with this supreme mattress topper, which really is Diamond Degree. It's the best mattress topper for temperature regulation thanks to the graphite coating, which promises a longer deep sleep phase. The below layers include an adaptable HRX foam layer for comfort and pressure relief in any position, and a breathable, elastic cover to keep everything in place.

As is the Emma way, this mattress topper arrives packed into a compact box, rolled as tight as possible for easy transportation and storage. As I unrolled it on my bed, it expanded straight away. No need to wait a couple of hours as is the way with bed-in-a-box mattresses. To put its 9cm depth into context, it's almost half the depth of my actual mattress.

Though the foam is firm, it doesn't have the problem some memory foam toppers do, which to make it difficult to change positions in bed. Instead, it's supportive and flexible. I would hesitate to pay the full price for this mattress topper (£540), not because I don't think it's a great product, but because I'm not sure any mattress topper should cost more than a mattress – and you can certainly get decent mattresses for £500. Thankfully, the Diamond Degree is sold at half price for much of the year.

£243

Buy now

Price at

Emma

2. Simba Hybrid Topper

Currently £226.85 for a double, Simba

Best mattress topper for back pain, 9/10

We like: it's firm and supportive

Simba Hybrid Topper best mattress toppers
Simba Hybrid Topper best mattress toppers

  • Hybrid foam and spring topper

  • Single, small double, double, king, super king sizes available

  • 7cm depth

Simba mattresses are widely considered the best on the market and their Hybrid Pro duly topped our list of the best mattresses. This mattress topper is the more pocket-friendly alternative. Like the mattress, it's a firm option for maximum support, thanks to four layers and up to 2,500 'Aerocoil' springs.

The layers include a soft, breathable sleep surface, a cooling foam layer for comfort, a spring support layer and a foam base that uses Simba's patented open cell foam technology. It has a less dense structure than traditional memory foam and better regulates air flow.

The mattress topper arrived, tightly rolled up inside an upright cardboard box. I'll admit the size of the box was pretty daunting at first but inside, the mattress is rolled to a compact size and kept in place using the same straps used to keep it on a mattress. After rolling it out on my bed, it took about 15 minutes to plump up to full size as the air seeped into the foam. The non-stick bottom is excellent.

The first night I slept on the topper, I found it a little firm, as is generally the way with memory foam mattresses. After that, it softened and adapted to my body. My daily routine would send an osteopath running scared – more than an hour each morning and evening on a train, with eight hours at a desk in between – but sleeping on such a supportive mattress topper has ironed out any aches and stiffness. It may come with a hefty price tag, but the forward-thinking technology, eco-friendly materials and pure support is unmatched.

£227

Buy now

Price at

Simba

3. The White Company Classic Mattress Topper

£120 for a double, The White Company

Best soft mattress topper, 8/10

We like: you literally sink into it

The White Company Classic Mattress Topper best mattress toppers
The White Company Classic Mattress Topper best mattress toppers

  • Feather and down topper

  • Single, double, king, super king

  • 5cm depth

The White Company's Classic Mattress Topper really does enshroud you in a cloudlike surface when you lay down into it, with the quilted design embracing you like a warm hug. The inner layer is made of 100 per cent duck feathers and the top layer is an even softer mix of duck down and feathers.  The casing is 233 thread-count cotton percale and all the materials are carefully sourced from cruelty-free suppliers.

This is definitely a soft mattress topper. Don't lie on it expecting maximum support and for it to fix a sore back. What it does instead, is envelope you into the bed as the quilted surface tufts up around your body. I loved sleeping on it, though personally I do need a little support for my back.

Here's where I let you in on a little tip. I've been sleeping on The White Company's Comfort Mattress Topper, on top of the Simba Hybrid topper. It creates the perfect medium firmness, with the support from the Simba felt through, and The White Company taking the edge off the slight hardness.

£120

Buy now

Price at

The White Company

4. John Lewis Classic Collection Mattress Topper

£275 for double, John Lewis

Best wool mattress topper, 8/10

We like: it regulates temperature

John Lewis Classic Collection Mattress Topper best mattress toppers
John Lewis Classic Collection Mattress Topper best mattress toppers

This luxury John Lewis mattress topper has a wool layer for temperature regulation and a Solotex layer (a modern synthetic fibre filling) which gives very gentle cushioning. The quilted viscose cover wicks away moisture and elasticated straps keep it all tightly secured to your mattress.

This mattress topper was neck-and-neck with The White Company one for me. They offer similar firmness levels, both have a quilted top and both feel like sleeping on a cloud. I would say this one is a little firmer, so if you like a soft mattress but need added support, I'd go for the John Lewis topper.

That being said, it's more than double the price for a similar effect. Though I really loved this mattress topper, there are better soft options out there.

£275

Buy now

Price at

John Lewis

5. Dunelm Rebound Mattress Topper

£50 for a double, Dunelm

Best budget mattress topper, 7/10

We like: low price for a very decent topper

Dunelm Rebound Mattress Topper best mattress toppers
Dunelm Rebound Mattress Topper best mattress toppers

  • Polyester topper

  • Single, small double, double, king, super king

  • 5cm depth

The Dunelm Rebound Mattress Topper takes the prize for the best budget mattress topper. For less than half the price of most others, it still adds 5cm of depth to a mattress and is surprisingly comfortable. I'd liken it to The White Company's Comfort Mattress, but made of cheaper materials.

The Rebound is made from polyester and the inside is polyester hollowfibre, which is lower quality than the more high-tech materials of other toppers – but I've owned this Dunelm mattress topper for three years, sleeping on it most nights, and it still holds a spring and adds a crucial layer of comfort to the mattress in my rented flat.

It's best suited to autumn or winter, because the material heats up and is less breathable than other fabrics. Yes, there are better mattress toppers above. But this is a decent choice for a spare bed, a University bed, or just someone looking for a cheaper option.

£50

Buy now

Price at

Dunelm

FAQ

What is a mattress topper?

A mattress topper sits over your mattress to add support and comfort. They can be made of different materials including foam, latex, down, feathers, wool and polyester. They can prolong the life of a tired mattress by taking pressure off its springs, and often cost far less than buying a new mattress.

How do you clean a mattress topper?

Lots of mattress toppers these days have covers which can go straight in the washing machine. Alternatively, water and white vinegar in a spray bottle is a great disinfectant spray to clean a mattress topper, combined with a cloth to gently wipe down. For stains, try using baking soda mixed with water, or trusty Vanish.

How do you stop a mattress topper from sliding?

The vast majority of mattress toppers come with elasticated straps which loop under the mattress at each corner. Not all, though – including the Emma mattress at the top of this list, which relies on a grippy bottom. If you're still struggling, try a tightly fitted sheet to secure it in place.

