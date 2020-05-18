The Best Mattress Deals for Memorial Day
The editorial team at Clever is very passionate about mattresses, to say the least. We’ve reviewed not one, not two, but 13 direct-to-consumer mattress-in-a-box brands over the years, and we’re more than a little excited to see so many of them (and more!) on sale this very moment for Memorial Day. Whether you need organic, memory foam, hybrid, hypo-allergenic, or some combination, there's bound to be an option for you here—and at a discount no less. The details of all the deals are below. No, you’re not dreaming!
Birch: $200 off and free delivery
$1499.00, Birch Living
Leesa: $100 off Studio by Leesa, $200 off Leesa Original, $300 off Leesa Hybrid, $400 off Leesa Legend, and free delivery
$999.00, Leesa
Helix: $200 off and two free Dream pillows
$999.00, Helix Sleep
Casper: 10% off your entire order with code MEMDAY10. Offer ends 6/1
$1095.00, Casper
Tuft & Needle: Up to 30% off, through 5/31
$595.00, Tuft & Needle
Layla: $150 off memory foam, $200 off hybrid, and two free pillows
$999.00, Layla
Saatva: $200 off any purchase of $1,000 or more, through 5/25
$1299.00, Saatva
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest