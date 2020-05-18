The Best Mattress Deals for Memorial Day

Rachel Fletcher
Architectural Digest

The editorial team at Clever is very passionate about mattresses, to say the least. We’ve reviewed not one, not two, but 13 direct-to-consumer mattress-in-a-box brands over the years, and we’re more than a little excited to see so many of them (and more!) on sale this very moment for Memorial Day. Whether you need organic, memory foam, hybrid, hypo-allergenic, or some combination, there's bound to be an option for you here—and at a discount no less. The details of all the deals are below. No, you’re not dreaming!

Birch: $200 off and free delivery

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Birch Natural

$1499.00, Birch Living

BUY NOW

Leesa: $100 off Studio by Leesa, $200 off Leesa Original, $300 off Leesa Hybrid, $400 off Leesa Legend, and free delivery

Leesa Original Mattress

$999.00, Leesa

BUY NOW

Helix: $200 off and two free Dream pillows

Helix Sunset

$999.00, Helix Sleep

BUY NOW

Casper: 10% off your entire order with code MEMDAY10. Offer ends 6/1

Original Mattress

$1095.00, Casper

BUY NOW

Tuft & Needle: Up to 30% off, through 5/31

T&N Original Mattress

$595.00, Tuft & Needle

BUY NOW

Layla: $150 off memory foam, $200 off hybrid, and two free pillows

Layla Foam Mattress

$999.00, Layla

BUY NOW

Saatva: $200 off any purchase of $1,000 or more, through 5/25

Saatva Classic Mattress

$1299.00, Saatva

BUY NOW

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

What to Read Next