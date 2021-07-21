Best mattress deals for July 2021: single, double, king and super king beds

(Unsplash)

They say you should never skimp on quality when shopping for two things: a mattress or a pair of shoes. Why? Because you’ll probably spend your life in one or the other.

The average person spends around 229,961 hours in bed; or about a third of their life. So, it pays to invest well in a mattress that goes the distance.

The thing is, a new mattress can be very spendy indeed, so when you spot a great deal, you should jump on it - fast. Whether you’re looking for a brand new option for yourself, shopping for a loved one, or just want a plush bed for your spare room, we’ve found dreamy options galore.

The best part? They’re all on sale.

Below you will find great deals on firm support pocket spring models, cloud nine-like memory foam styles or hybrid mattresses that offer the best of both worlds. If you’re not sure about the differences between each, check out our Best Mattress list to get a better idea on them.

From the latest bedding to washer-dryers spotting a deal, discount or special offer makes your purchase all the sweeter this July.

Scroll on to see our favourite sales on mattresses.

Emma Mattress - Sunshine Sale

The sleep experts are celebrating the heatwave by offering discounts on selected products including mattresses and accessories, as steep as 40 per cent off its Original design.

To claim your discount, enter code: SUN40 at the checkout. What’s more, purchases will be eligible to enter the #EmmaSummerChallange; a competition giving 10 lucky Brits the chance to win back the cost of their entire purchase via the hashtag until August 9.

As well as this mega discount, Emma offers a 200-night trial period, as well as a 10-year guarantee and free delivery, so there’s never been a better time to invest in your sleep.

(Emma)

Shop now

Simba’s new customer discount

Simba is welcoming new shoppers into the fold with 25 per cent off purchases. The bed-in-a-box brand newest launch is the Simba Hybrid Luxe, its most sumptuous mattress yet and it’s even more affordable as you can spread the cost in lower monthly instalments.

(Simba)

Shop now

Eve Sleep - savings and prizes to be had

Save up to 35 per cent on eve’s hybrid range, which combines memory foam and springs for a supremely comfortable place to kip. The brand also has a new sleep away range and is taking 10 per cent off the price of a whole set. There's also a competition to win a selection of cool prizes, including a Holiday at Home experience - see their website for details.

(Eve Sleep)

Shop now

Nectar - 35 per cent off any mattress

If you’re looking to completely overhaul your sleep experience, Nectar is offering 35 per cent off its mattresses, and there are even deeper savings to be made if you buy a bundle. It also offers a 365-night trial period, one of the longest around. You’ll also get free delivery and returns, and a Forever warranty which is valid for as long as you own the mattress. How’s that for customer service?

(Nectar)

Shop now

OTTY - take 40 per cent off

Another leading bed-in-a-box brand, OTTY is offering up to 40 per cent off in its flash sale. We’ve got our eyes on the Aura Hybrid and Pure Hybrid mattress models, and at these significantly lower prices, you can upgrade your bedroom for a lot less. See you at the check out!

(OTTY)

Shop now

Brook + Wilde - exclusive code for ES Best readers

The luxury bedmaker is offering an exclusive deal to ES readers. Use the code: ES35 and you can get a whopping 35 per cent off both the Lux Mattress and the Elite Mattress. Valid on minimum spends of £649.

What’s more, the brand has recently launched its first ever sofa bed - and you can get a great deal on it right now too. ES readers can take 40 per cent off the Brook + Wilde Brunel Sofa bed with the code ESBrunel40. That’s all your sleepover guests sorted this summer.

(Brooke + Wilde)

Shop now

Dreams Mattresses - take up to 50 per cent off the RRP

You can save up to half price on selected mattresses over at Dreams - there are lovely models to be had from a teeny £99. There are mainly spring mattress available, perfect if you’re looking for a medium to high level of support.

(Dreams)

Shop all sale mattresses at Dreams

Bed Factory Direct - bargain beds for less

There are plenty of great offers at Bed Factory Direct, whether you’re looking for a Pocket Sprung, Open Coil, Memory Foam, Orthopaedic or Latex mattress. Prices begin from just £89.99.

As well as mattresses for adults, there are styles that will fit into cots for babies and models suitable for infants too.

(Bed Factory Direct)

Shop all sale mattresses at Bed Factory Direct

John Lewis

Pocket 20 per cent in savings on selected mattresses at department store John Lewis. The clearance mattresses are mainly pocket spring styles with medium tension - perfect for back pain suffers.

(JLP)

Shop now

Bensons for Beds - discounts galore

One of the UK’s leading bed retailers, Bensons has long been a go-to for new mattresses. There are mountains of deals and discounts - save between 20 to 60 per cent - to scoop on some superb models, all helping to stretch your budget. Why not spend the savings on luxe bed linen?

(Bensons for Beds)

Shop now

Mattressman - big brands on offer

Start the month off on the right note by checking off one high ticket item off your list.

If you're on the hunt for a new bed, head to Mattressman, which has plenty of British-made models marked down, including 20 per cent off Sealy. Other big name brands include Silentnight, Hypnos, Sleepeezee and more.

(Mattressman)

Shop now

Ergoflex - save 40 per cent on new beds

Who doesn't love a bargain? You'll sleep even more soundly after bagging a tidy 40 per cent off selected mattresses at Ergoflex useing code SAVE40. Next day delivery for free is also available.

(Ergoflex)

Shop now

Wayfair mattresses - free delivery, less hassle

Whether you're looking for a single, double, king or super king, homewares giant Wayfair has mattresses to suit every budget and need. Best of all, it offers free delivery for spends over £40 to most UK addresses, so getting your new bed has never been simpler.

(Wayfair)

Shop now

