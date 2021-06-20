Best mattress deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: Offers on pocket sprung, memory foam and hybrid mattresses

(Amazon Prime Day)

Now that home is finally just home again, you may want to replace some of the items worn out over our numerous lockdowns. Couches tatty from weekend-long boxset bingeing, new crockery to swap the cracked broken dishes on such you’ve had every meal, and a fresh mattress all spring to mind - have you ever spent so much time in bed as you did during the pandemic?

Luckily Amazon is back with its two-day sales bonanza, Amazon Prime Day. Running from June 21 until 11.59pm on June 22, this year’s mega round of discounts is set to be bigger and better than ever - more than two million deals globally!

As well as huge savings across tech, fashion, beauty, and garden furniture, the retail giant is slashing the prices of a whole host of pocket spring, memory foam and hybrid mattresses.

Usually costing well into triple figures, a mattress may be the most important thing you own. A poor sleep environment can leave you cranky and unfocused, and puts you at more risk of obesity. That’s why it’s never been so important to invest as much as you comfortably can in a bed that leaves you rested and refreshed when your morning alarm sounds.

Big bed brands taking part in Amazon Prime Day 2021 include:

There are incredible savings to be had, but with so much choice out there, we’ve done the legwork to bring the best of the bunch to you. Shop beds by size below.

We’ve also listed deals on mattress toppers, for those looking for ways to make bedtime even dreamier. Find them towards the end of this article.

Before you do though, one check first. Amazon Prime Day sales are only eligible to Prime membership holders. Costing £79 for an annual pass or £7.99 monthly, membership gives you so much more than priority delivery. We’re talking access to the Amazon universe, from movies and TV content, including Amazon Originals, to music, books and Fresh grocery deliveries. If you’re a student, you can claim membership for even less at £3.99 a month. If you’re not sure whether to take the plunge, Amazon does also offer 30 day a free trial - perfect for seeing whether it’s a good fit.

See the best Amazon Prime Day offers on mattresses below

Best mattress offers this Amazon Prime Day: with thousands of deals on offer, we’ve listed prices for double mattresses below only. If you’re after a single, king, superking or EU sizes, just click through the link to find more options at Amazon.

The award-winning brand is in the biggest sale of the summer - with 45 per cent off the RRP! The Hybrid is a combination of coiled springs and soft memory foam, while the Emma Original offers the total comfort of all-foam. Each option comes with a 200-night trial period. Click through the links below to find more bed sizes.

(Emma)

Get 48 per cent off Silentnight beds in Amazon’s epic sale with Silentnight mattresses. Offering superior comfort whether your sleep on your front, back or side, the UK made beds come in various tensions to offer tailored support. Hot sleeper? The gel layer will keep you cool all night long.

(Silentnight)

With up to 40 per cent off some models, you can pocket the lion’s share of the savings. The bed-in-a-box brand has a vast selection of offers in this year’s Prime sale including the Luxe, it’s latest, dreamiest addition. Made from a mix of springs and memory foam, these mattresses all come with a 100 day trial period.

(Simba)

Best of the other mattress brands

If you’re willing to look beyond the big names, there are serious discounts to be had across mattresses. Ward off hot and sweaty wake-ups with Dormeo’s Italian-made Aloe Vera-infused mattress which cools, soothes and hydrates while you catch your 40 winks. Meanwhile Summerby Sleep brings together the best of both worlds with pocket springs and memory foam for a supremely comfortable night's rest.

(Dormeo)

Keep your mattress fresher and comfier than ever with the help of a mattress topper. They’re much easier to keep clean than your mattress - many can be slung in with your next wash.

(Panda)

Want more jaw-dropping deals? Head to the ES Best homepage to find more from Amazon Prime Day.

