9 of the best maternity activewear brands you need in your closet

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
No matter what stage of pregnancy you’re at, staying active and getting those endorphin highs are probably part of your daily routine. But it can be tough to find clothes that motivate you to get moving, while also accommodating a growing baby bump.
While many big brands offer everything from casual loungewear to work-appropriate clothes with moms-to-be in mind, some, like Nike, are only just branching out into the activewear scene. Having a cute outfit to throw on before your daily walk or spin class certainly helps when sticking to a healthy exercise regimen.
ALSO SEE: Nike's first-ever maternity wear collection is finally available to shop
The Yahoo Lifestyle Canada team has rounded up some amazing maternity finds from higher-end companies like Lululemon and Girlfriend Collective, and more affordable stores like H&M and Old Navy. They all have a little something to offer in the maternity activewear realm, whether it’s a sports bra fit for nursing or compression leggings with a little extra coverage.
Nike (M)
With its inspiring marketing and messaging that moms, at any stage, are the world’s strongest athletes, it’s easy to see why people were thrilled when Nike released its first-ever maternity capsule collection this year. One of our favourite products of the six-product line is the nursing sports bra, built for breast feeding or pumping mid-workout.
SHOP IT: Nike, $68
GapFit Maternity
When it comes to clothes that can take you from the couch to the jogging track, Gap has you covered with everything from stylish joggers for a leisurely stroll to sports bras, patterned leggings and hoodies. We particularly love the Maternity GapFit Breathe Long Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt that features extra coverage and detailing on the side that hugs your baby bump.
SHOP IT: Gap, $45 (originally $49)
Lululemon
When you think of fashion brands dominating in activewear, Lululemon probably comes to mind. While they don’t have a line specific for moms-to-be, many of their regular-sized products have been touted as perfect for pregnancy, like their soft, high-rise, barely-there Align Pant II 25.” They also come in the brand’s new extended sizes, because all moms deserve cute yoga pants.
SHOP IT: Lululemon, $98
H&M MAMA
The popular fast-fashion retailer H&M also carries some maternity workout essentials, from yoga pants that adapt to your growing belly to a nursing sports bra. One of our favourite products by them is their MAMA Sports Top that offers extra coverage for your belly and cute roushing on the sides for added style.
SHOP IT: H&M, $29
Nordstrom
This classic retailer hits it out of the park in every aspect of fashion, including maternity styles. This Bravado Designs seamless nursing sports bra is one of their top-rated maternity products, with more than 215 positive reviews and a nearly full-star rating.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $49
Girlfriend Collective
Bike shorts are all the rage right now as we adapt to working from home, and Girlfriend Collective makes the cutest pair for expectant women. The seamless material, in five different colourways, makes for the ultimate comfort while lounging at home or doing yoga. The brand even promises you may never want to take them off.
SHOP IT: Girlfriend Collective, $58
The Bay
Why buy one jacket when you can buy three-in-one? This Modern Eternity windbreaker is perfect for brisk walks with your soon-to-be newborn. The jacket features a removable panel for when your bump grows, long sleeves with elastic wrists and a handy kangaroo pouch on the front.
SHOP IT: The Bay, $90
Maacie
The popular online retailer has some incredible options for moms on the go, like these Maacie Maternity Full Panel Workout Shorts. The shorts offer full belly and upper-thigh coverage, as well as a looser material over top for the ultimate comfort while exercising.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $71
Old Navy
Looking for the perfect bathing suit for chilly winter nights in the hot tub? Need a pair of full-coverage stretchy pants for your at-home workouts? Old Navy has you covered. Our personal favourite is this pair of ultra-soft black leggings with a chic flare cut.
SHOP IT: Old Navy, $35 (originally $39)
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.