9 of the best maternity activewear brands you need in your closet

No matter what stage of pregnancy you’re at, staying active and getting those endorphin highs are probably part of your daily routine. But it can be tough to find clothes that motivate you to get moving, while also accommodating a growing baby bump.

While many big brands offer everything from casual loungewear to work-appropriate clothes with moms-to-be in mind, some, like Nike, are only just branching out into the activewear scene. Having a cute outfit to throw on before your daily walk or spin class certainly helps when sticking to a healthy exercise regimen.

ALSO SEE: Nike's first-ever maternity wear collection is finally available to shop

The Yahoo Lifestyle Canada team has rounded up some amazing maternity finds from higher-end companies like Lululemon and Girlfriend Collective, and more affordable stores like H&M and Old Navy. They all have a little something to offer in the maternity activewear realm, whether it’s a sports bra fit for nursing or compression leggings with a little extra coverage.

With its inspiring marketing and messaging that moms, at any stage, are the world’s strongest athletes, it’s easy to see why people were thrilled when Nike released its first-ever maternity capsule collection this year. One of our favourite products of the six-product line is the nursing sports bra, built for breast feeding or pumping mid-workout.

SHOP IT: Nike, $68

When it comes to clothes that can take you from the couch to the jogging track, Gap has you covered with everything from stylish joggers for a leisurely stroll to sports bras, patterned leggings and hoodies. We particularly love the Maternity GapFit Breathe Long Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt that features extra coverage and detailing on the side that hugs your baby bump.

SHOP IT: Gap, $45 (originally $49)

