The Best Materials To Make Your Own COVID-19 Face Masks And Filters

Now that Victoria has made wearing face masks mandatory and NSW is also recommending people do so, many are making their own to protect against COVID-19.

And as more and more brands sell face masks that claim to be effective against the coronavirus, it’s important that you understand whether the materials they’re made of are actually helpful.

Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recommends people wear “a cloth mask made of three layers of a mix of breathable fabrics to ensure adequate protection”. But what are these layers made of, and how are cloth masks different to surgical masks?

Shelder in place, Woman doing protective mask, Quebec, Canada

A study of homemade face masks by SmartAirFilters.com found that cotton T-shirts and cotton pillowcases are the best materials for making DIY face masks, based on their ability to capture particles yet remain breathable, and that they perform comparably to surgical-grade masks.

But some people opt to add an additional filter inside their masks as an extra protective layer to mimic the powerful N95 masks used in hospital settings. The DHHS doesn’t recommend N95 or P2 masks for use in the community or outside of healthcare or particular industries under health advice.

Meanwhile DIY masks made with HEPA vacuum bag filters and coffee filters are already beginning to gain popularity on Pinterest. And chances are, you’ve probably seen them on Instagram, too.

But which are the best materials to use? Here two medical professionals and a COVID-19 survivor who makes mask patterns give you the lowdown on the best filter fabrics to use when crafting a mask of your own.

What does a filter do?

Although cotton tea towels and...

