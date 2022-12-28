The Best Man: The Final Chapters Recap: Here’s How the Beloved Franchise Ended — Grade the Finale!

Keisha Hatchett
·4 min read

The Best Man: The Final Chapters brought the laughs (and many tears) as its core group adjusted to the curveballs thrown their way.

In the eighth and final episode of Peacock’s limited series, the beloved ensemble learned that the key to healing and moving forward was to finally let go of the past. For Lance, that meant accepting that while his life might not have turned out how he planned, he could still build a different and hopeful future with his family.

More from TVLine

The finale began with a flashback of the retired NFL star with Mia (Monica Calhoun again reprising her Best Man role) at the hospital just after she gave birth to LJ. In the present, Lance sat at Mia’s grave on what would have been their 20th anniversary asking for guidance on how to deal with LJ.

He handled the last conversation with his eldest child (who came out as nonbinary) poorly, and now they’d gone missing. Lance frantically searched for LJ, worried that they might be dead and that he failed as a father. He eventually caught up to LJ, who sought refuge at a church that welcomed members of the LGBTQ+ community.

LJ opened up about connecting with their mentor, Pastor Calvin, and finding love and acceptance within this church. Lance apologized for not showing up the way he should have and told his firstborn he loved them.

Nia Long in The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Nia Long in The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Meanwhile, Robyn and Harper decided to get a divorce after realizing their lives were going in different directions. In a meeting about the division of assets, Harper learned that Robyn planned to sell their house and move to Ghana with their daughter Mia. Upset, he blindsided Robyn by filing for custody of Mia. That led to a screaming match in front of their friends in which Harper called her a “fake African Kunta Kinte” and Robyn referred to him as an “Uncle Tom Clarence Thomas.”

Elsewhere, Lance celebrated his jersey retirement with a big ceremony at MetLife Stadium. When introducing his family to reporters, Lance announced LJ as nonbinary and even used their proper pronouns. Lance also reconnected with Jasmine, who was now working at the hotel where the reception was being hosted.

Quentin, who hadn’t taken his first heart attack seriously, had a second scare that made him rethink his approach to life and take better care of his health. As an apology to Shelby for initially dismissing her concerns, he cooked a disastrous vegan meal and promised to make better choices in order to be there for his family.

Harper was hellbent on fighting to keep his daughter in America until he witnessed her giving her lunch to an unhoused person — an act of kindness she undoubtedly learned from her mother. He then gave Robyn his blessing to take Mia to Ghana, and put on a brave face will sending his daughter off. Later that night, Lance, Quentin and Murch dropped by his empty house to cheer him up with wings and poker.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters
The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Jordan, after putting her work above all else, walked out on her job with the intent to step back and focus more of her time on passion projects. She seemed much happier when she met up with Harper, who floated the idea of moving to Brooklyn, where she lived.

Jordan took the hint, noting that she couldn’t be his soft place to land. He needed time to process his divorce and she would be there for him as a friend. If fate somehow brought them back together after that, then so be it. But for now, they would remain just friends.

Two years later, Harper accepted a Pulitzer Prize for his newest novel set in the Reconstruction Era. His friends came out to support him, except for Robyn, who couldn’t make it since she was in Ghana. But things were much better between them, and Robyn even surprised Harper by having Mia show up to the reception.

And in case you were wondering, Lance eventually proposed to Jasmine with a huge ring.

What did you think of The Best Man: The Final Chapters? Grade the finale below, and then let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Kate Hudson Shrugs Off ‘Nepo Baby’ Backlash and Says Hollywood Isn’t the Worst Offender: ‘If You Work Hard and Kill It, It Doesn’t Matter’

    Kate Hudson isn’t getting herself worked up when it comes to “Nepo Baby” backlash. The term, short for nepotism baby, has dominated social media trends in recent weeks due to a New York Magazine cover story that analyzed the current boom of actors with famous parents. Hudson has long had to contend with the “nepo baby” title as […]

  • Police Remove Cars from Buffalo Streets as Recovery Efforts Continue

    Police used heavy machinery to clear Erie County roads of vehicles and other obstructions following a winter storm that killed dozens in Western New York.This footage from the New York State Police was captured in Buffalo.The National Weather Service reported a measurement of 51.5 inches of snow at the Buffalo Airport by Tuesday afternoon. The service warned that warming temperatures posed a risk for minor flooding later in the week. Credit: NYS Police via Storyful

  • US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday's ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire under a judge's order on Dec. 21. The case will be argued in February and a stay imposed last week by Chief Justice John Roberts will remain in place until the justices make a decision. The lim

  • Parents praised for ‘relatable’ solution to delayed Christmas presents: ‘Future me’

    ‘This will be me as a mom,’ one viewer writes

  • Kate Hudson Mastered the Snow Bunny Aesthetic in a Cozy Snowsuit and the Season’s Must-Have Boots

    Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have also recently donned the Aspen-friendly attire.

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Jaguars DL Smoot out for season with torn Achilles tendon

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who is tied for the team lead with five sacks, is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg Thursday night at the New York Jets. Smoot made the announcement on social media Saturday, one day after coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results. “I'm disappointed that I won't be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton