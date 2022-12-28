The Best Man: The Final Chapters Recap: Here’s How the Beloved Franchise Ended — Grade the Finale!

The Best Man: The Final Chapters brought the laughs (and many tears) as its core group adjusted to the curveballs thrown their way.

In the eighth and final episode of Peacock’s limited series, the beloved ensemble learned that the key to healing and moving forward was to finally let go of the past. For Lance, that meant accepting that while his life might not have turned out how he planned, he could still build a different and hopeful future with his family.

More from TVLine

The finale began with a flashback of the retired NFL star with Mia (Monica Calhoun again reprising her Best Man role) at the hospital just after she gave birth to LJ. In the present, Lance sat at Mia’s grave on what would have been their 20th anniversary asking for guidance on how to deal with LJ.

He handled the last conversation with his eldest child (who came out as nonbinary) poorly, and now they’d gone missing. Lance frantically searched for LJ, worried that they might be dead and that he failed as a father. He eventually caught up to LJ, who sought refuge at a church that welcomed members of the LGBTQ+ community.

LJ opened up about connecting with their mentor, Pastor Calvin, and finding love and acceptance within this church. Lance apologized for not showing up the way he should have and told his firstborn he loved them.

Nia Long in The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Meanwhile, Robyn and Harper decided to get a divorce after realizing their lives were going in different directions. In a meeting about the division of assets, Harper learned that Robyn planned to sell their house and move to Ghana with their daughter Mia. Upset, he blindsided Robyn by filing for custody of Mia. That led to a screaming match in front of their friends in which Harper called her a “fake African Kunta Kinte” and Robyn referred to him as an “Uncle Tom Clarence Thomas.”

Story continues

Elsewhere, Lance celebrated his jersey retirement with a big ceremony at MetLife Stadium. When introducing his family to reporters, Lance announced LJ as nonbinary and even used their proper pronouns. Lance also reconnected with Jasmine, who was now working at the hotel where the reception was being hosted.

Quentin, who hadn’t taken his first heart attack seriously, had a second scare that made him rethink his approach to life and take better care of his health. As an apology to Shelby for initially dismissing her concerns, he cooked a disastrous vegan meal and promised to make better choices in order to be there for his family.

Harper was hellbent on fighting to keep his daughter in America until he witnessed her giving her lunch to an unhoused person — an act of kindness she undoubtedly learned from her mother. He then gave Robyn his blessing to take Mia to Ghana, and put on a brave face will sending his daughter off. Later that night, Lance, Quentin and Murch dropped by his empty house to cheer him up with wings and poker.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Jordan, after putting her work above all else, walked out on her job with the intent to step back and focus more of her time on passion projects. She seemed much happier when she met up with Harper, who floated the idea of moving to Brooklyn, where she lived.

Jordan took the hint, noting that she couldn’t be his soft place to land. He needed time to process his divorce and she would be there for him as a friend. If fate somehow brought them back together after that, then so be it. But for now, they would remain just friends.

Two years later, Harper accepted a Pulitzer Prize for his newest novel set in the Reconstruction Era. His friends came out to support him, except for Robyn, who couldn’t make it since she was in Ghana. But things were much better between them, and Robyn even surprised Harper by having Mia show up to the reception.

And in case you were wondering, Lance eventually proposed to Jasmine with a huge ring.

What did you think of The Best Man: The Final Chapters? Grade the finale below, and then let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.