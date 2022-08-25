The best malbecs under £10 for a late-summer barbecue

There is an awful lot of malbec on supermarket shelves, so it can be hard to know where to start to find the best - Peter Dazeley

There should be plenty more chances to barbecue over the next few weeks, and for many that means revisiting one of the most enduring food and wine pairings of recent times: grilled steak and Argentinian malbec.

It’s a blissful marriage – the ripe fruit and smooth, rounded texture of the wine chiming in with the juicy meat. If the malbec is oak-aged, all the better, as its wood spice picks up nicely on the smoky, slightly charred edges of barbecued steak.

There is an awful lot of malbec on supermarket shelves, so it can be hard to know where to start to find the best (and the best value). Most come from the Mendoza region of Argentina, close to the Andes in the far west of the country. Look out in particular for grapes grown at cooler high altitudes, especially in the Uco Valley, for elegance and freshness as well as that signature rich fruitiness.

Malbec originally comes from France, where it is one of Bordeaux’s minor grapes and is grown widely in Cahors, often under the names auxerrois or cot. Check out the often more tannic and savoury-edged reds of Cahors (there’s one below). And do look for malbec from other countries; Chile's can be compelling, and New Zealand, Australia and South Africa have a few good options.

If we don’t get barbecue weather, or if you plan to buy malbec well into the autumn, this wine goes well with much more than steak. Try it with duck confit, rich pasta bakes like lasagne, chilli con carne, meatballs and burgers, as well as full-flavoured hard cheeses. It’s one of the most food-friendly reds around.

Specially Selected Buenas Vidas malbec 2021, Uco Valley, Argentina

13%, Aldi, £5.99

This punches well above its price point, with plenty of blackberry and cassis, subtle spicy notes and some firm tannins on the finish, ready to take on red meat. Excellent value. It’s worth spending the extra over Aldi’s simpler £4.79 malbec.

The Best Cahors malbec 2020, France

13%, Morrisons, £8.25, or by any three The Best wines and get 25% off until 2 October

A blend of 85 per cent malbec with 15 per cent merlot, this French red is fairly rich, spicy and tannic but balanced with damson and blueberry fruit. Can take on hearty beef casseroles or full-flavoured cheeses as well as grilled red meat

Silbador organic malbec 2021, Rapel Valley, Chile

13.5%, The Wine Society, £7.50

Made by the respected Emiliana organic winery for The Wine Society, a fresh-tasting, brightly fruity Chilean malbec majoring on red cherries with mulberries and strawberries in the mix. It’s got a long succulent finish and would suit a ragu as well as steak.

Bodega Norton barrel select malbec 2021, Mendoza, Argentina

14%, Asda, £8, save 25% as part of 6 mixed bottles until 29 August

The grapes for this came from very high-altitude vineyards, 950m above sea level in the Andes foothills. So there’s a freshness and firm acidity from cooler temperatures, although this is still robust, firm on the finish and packed with blackcurrant and blackberries. Impressive.

Trivento Reserve malbec 2020, Mendoza, Argentina

13.5%, widely available at £8-8.50; on offer at Sainsbury’s, £8 down to £6 until 30 August and The Coop at £6.50 down from £8.50 until 6 September; Asda, £8, save 25% as part of 6 mixed bottles until 29 August

A popular, widely stocked malbec and with good reason. It’s super-smooth and has the flavour of cooked plums with red cherries on the finish, and a sprinkle of wood spice from oak ageing. A fine match for steak and on tempting offers at the moment.

