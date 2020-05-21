How to cheat a well rested look in 5 minutes with just 5 make-up products

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Rose Gallagher, 30, is from Birmingham and has been a make-up artist for 10 years. She has 37,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts make-up tutorials, tips and tricks.

I’ve always been a firm believer that even five minutes can have a transformative impact when getting ready in the morning.

That small window of time can be the difference between finding a moment to enjoy a calming cup of tea, taking shaggy hair and making it more polished, or it can be especially powerful when it comes to your make-up.

Here are five products that take all of five minutes to apply and leave you feeling groomed and ready for the day ahead.

I love that these will offer maximum results with minimum effort and help to cheat the illusion of an alert, well-rested complexion no matter how much sleep you’ve had.

1. IT Cosmetics CC Cream | £32 from Cult Beauty

IT Cosmetics CC Cream with illumination and SPF

I work as a brand ambassador with IT Cosmetics, and the reason for that is that I used to constantly talk about them when I found this CC Cream.

Giving a fresh, dewy finish to the skin, this deceivingly offers a full coverage and merges the benefits of your skincare, complexion make-up and an SPF50 all in one.

2. Anastasia Brow Wiz | £23 from Cult Beauty

Anastasia Brow Wiz

Hailed as the queen of eyebrows, Anastasia’s brow products are easy to use and long wearing.

The Brow Wiz is great for adding fine, natural looking strokes to the eyebrows, helping to sculpt and shape them without looking harsh or artificial.

If you prefer a more defined eyebrow, you’ll love her Brow Pomade gel which is equally quick and easy to use.

3. La Roche Posay Toleriane Mascara | £16.50 from Lookfantastic

La Roche Posay Toleriane mascara

If, like me, your eyes are prone to running or perhaps a little bit more sensitive now that we’ve hit hay fever season, this mascara is for you.

Complete with a large, wide brush, this creates all of the separation and definition you’d want from your mascara but with a softer impact on irritable eyes.

4. Pixi On the Glow Blush | £18 from Lookfantastic

Pixi On-the-Glow Blush

Pixi is one of my go-to brands for adding a glow to the skin, and this cream blush does just that.

Add a hint of this rosy pink to the apples of the cheeks and your complexion will look instantly brighter and more youthful.

Because this offers a fresh, dewy finish, you won’t need to add a separate highlighter.

5. Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick | £25 from Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips lipstick in Secret Salma

The finishing touch to a simple, fresh make-up is always a swipe of a bolder lipstick for me.

Take something rich in pigment (for me, here, the shade is Secret Salma) and apply all over the lips.

This will transform an otherwise simple make-up into one that looks finished, polished and striking.

Matte textures like this one tend to have a slightly longer wear, great for you if you don’t have time (or patience) during the day to keep reaching for a mirror to touch up.

You can keep up with Rose’s make-up tips on her Instagram account @rosegallagher or listen to her podcast ‘Beauty from the Heart’ on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your usual podcast platforms.