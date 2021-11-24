The best Macy's Black Friday 2021 deals you can already get on Shark, Ninja, Instant Pot and more

Shop Macy's Black Friday 2021 deals on fashion pieces, kitchen must-haves, home goods and so much more.

A huge batch of Macy's Black Friday 2021 deals drop today, adding to the early Black Friday deals crunch. If you're looking for holiday gifts, tech, kitchen and cooking essentials or home goods, now's your chance to get all that and more ahead of Turkey Day.

To prepare for anticipated product shortages and shipping delays, Macy's joins a growing list of retailers that are beginning their holiday sales weeks ahead of Black Friday. Other big players—including Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Amazon—have all already dropped Black Friday 2021 deals.

Kitchen deals

Stock up on kitchen tools for holiday cooking at the Macy's Black Friday 2021 sale.

Home deals

Get your home ready for the holidays with tons of discounts on home essentials during the Macy's Black Friday 2021 sale.

Women's clothing and fashion deals

Pick up fashion steals at the Macy's Black Friday 2021 sale.

Men's fashion deals

Get great deals on Ralph Lauren coats, sweaters and more.

Bedding deals

Save on mattresses, linens, pillows and more.

Furniture deals

Find furniture like recliners, sofas and sofa beds for less at Macy's during the Macy's Black Friday 2021 sale.

Beauty deals

Save on makeup, skincare, hair products and fragrances at Macy's Black Friday sale.

When does the Macy's Black Friday 2021 sale start?

Ready to start holiday shopping? Check out the early Macy's Black Friday sale right now.

The Macy's Black Friday 2021 sale is in full swing with tons of early holiday deals available right now. The legendary department store kicked off its Black Friday Early Access sale on November 3, with weekly Black Friday deals and exclusive savings and the full line-up of deals began on November 23. Even more doorbuster deals are expected to drop on Black Friday, which takes place on Friday, November 26.

What are the best Macy's Black Friday 2021 deals?

Macy's is offering deep discounts on select fashion pieces, home goods and kitchen products during this early Black Friday sale. Meanwhile, shoppers can save even more on already marked down sale and clearance items when they enter discount code BLKFRI at checkout.

When does the Macy's Black Friday 2021 sale end?

You can shop early Macy's Black Friday deals through Monday, November 22. Starting on Tuesday, November 23, the department store will launch its highly-anticipated full lineup of Black Friday deals. The Macy's Black Friday 2021 sale will then officially come to an end on November 27, just one day after Black Friday. We do, however, expect even more holiday deals to drop on Cyber Monday, which takes place on November 29.

Should I shop Macy's Black Friday 2021 deals?

Yes. The Macy's Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity to get all your holiday shopping done, and the best way to make sure you get everything on your wish list if stock shortages and shipping delays strike. You can scoop up markdowns on tons of our favorite brands during the early holiday shopping event and even take home must-have gifts for less than $5, $10 or $20.

Does Macy's offer free shipping and ship in time for the holidays?

Macy's offers two ways to get your items, free shipping on any purchase over $25 (a lower price threshold than many other retailers) as well as free store pickup if you have a Macy's near you. Most items that we're seeing are available to ship soon so you should be able to get most of them before the holidays, depending on when you celebrate.

Are Macy's Black Friday 2021 deals available online?

Yes. Customers can shop all the best Macy's Black Friday deals online, with plenty of convenient shipping and pickup options available. While Macy's stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day—Thursday, November 25—shoppers can still browse and buy gifts online or through the Macy's app.

When you shop the Macy's Black Friday 2021 sale online, you can get your goodies fast with access to same-day delivery through DoorDash and flexible payment choices, including a buy-now-pay-later option.

