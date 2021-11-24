The best Macy's Black Friday 2021 deals you can already get on Shark, Ninja, Instant Pot and more
A huge batch of Macy's Black Friday 2021 deals drop today, adding to the early Black Friday deals crunch. If you're looking for holiday gifts, tech, kitchen and cooking essentials or home goods, now's your chance to get all that and more ahead of Turkey Day.
To prepare for anticipated product shortages and shipping delays, Macy's joins a growing list of retailers that are beginning their holiday sales weeks ahead of Black Friday. Other big players—including Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Amazon—have all already dropped Black Friday 2021 deals.
Kitchen deals
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart 9-in-1 One Touch Multicooker for $59.95 (Save $60)
Cuisinart 10-Piece Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set with Blade Guards for $13.99 (Save $26.01)
Bella 4-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster Oven for $14.99 (Save $30)
Bella Nonstick Electric Panini Sandwich Grill for $14.99 (Save $30)
Farberware Stainless Steel Electric Percolator for $49.99 (Save $13)
Instant Pot Instant Vortex 6-Quart 4-in-1 Air Fryer for $69.99 (Save $29.96)
Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Round 6-Quart Dutch Oven for $69.99 (Save $130)
Rachael Ray 14-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $79.99 (Save $220)
Ninja BN601 Professional Advanced Food Processor for $69.99 (Save $54)
Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System for $139.99 (Save $85)
Cuisinart EM-25 Espresso Defined Cappuccino and Latte Machine for $270.99 with the coupon code BLKFRI (Save $104)
KitchenAid KFCB519 Cordless 5-Cup Food Chopper for $69.99 (Save 29.96)
All-Clad Essentials 15-Piece Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set for $479.99 with coupon code BLKFRI (Save $380)
Home deals
Martha Stewart Collection Quick Dry Reversible Bath Towel for $4.80 (Save $11.20)
IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE Robot Vacuum for $399 (Save $600)
Tzumi ionvacUV UltraClean Robovac with Smart Mapping for $194.99 (Save $209)
Hotel Collection Ultimate Micro Cotton Herringbone Bath Towel for $11.99 (Save $24.01)
AeroGarden Harvest Slim with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit for $79.99 (Save $84)
Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier for $89.99 with coupon code BLKFRI (Save $77)
Shark LA502 Rotator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for $299.99 (Save $284)
Shark CV101 Bagless Corded Canister Vacuum for 199.99 (Save $267)
Women's clothing and fashion deals
Toms Women's Alpargata Slip On Flats for $29.40 (Save $19.60)
Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Lightly Lined Retro Bralette for $30.80 (Save $13.20)
Calvin Klein Big Girls Reflective Logo Stripe Puffer for $40 (Save $60)
Nautica Hooded Stretch Packable Puffer Coat for $69.99 (Save $90.01)
Tommy Hilfiger Single-Breasted Peacoat for $69.99 (Save $155.01)
Calvin Klein Women's Asymmetrical Belted Wrap Coat for $94.50 (Save $220.50)
Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux Suede-Trim Quilted Coat for $98 (Save $147)
MICHAEL Michael Kors Signature Jet Set Charm Large East West Camera Crossbody for $99 (Save $99)
Coach Crossbody Dufflette in Refined Leather for $125 (Save $250)
UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Boots for $127.50 (Save $42.50)
MICHAEL Michael Kors Signature Jet Set Charm Large Dome Crossbody for $129 (Save $129)
MICHAEL Michael Kors Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Coat for $136 (Save $204)
MICHAEL Michael Kors Signature Voyager East West Tote for $164 ( Save $164)
Coach Ergo Medium Leather Shoulder Bag for $197.50 (Save $197.50)
Men's fashion deals
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Luther Luxury Blend Overcoat for $149.99 (Save $346)
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thermal Knit Pajama Shirt for $24.99 (Save $20.01)
adidas Men's Essentials Jersey Pants for $33.75 (Save $11.25)
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Cotton Quarter Zip Sweater for $89.99 (Save $35.01)
Bedding deals
Lauren Ralph Lauren Spencer Cotton Border Duvet Cover from $133.99 (Save $201.01 to $252.01)
Lauren Ralph Lauren Logo Medium Density Standard Pillow for $6.99 (Save $17.01)
Sanders Printed Microfiber 3-Piece Sheet Set from $6.99 (Save $23.01 to $55.01)
Sealy Posturepedic Spring Bloom 12-Inch Medium Queen Mattress Set for $399 (Save $870)
Furniture deals
Radley 74-Inch Fabric Full Sleeper Sofa Bed for $1,319 (Save $670)
Sealy Posturepedic Spring Bloom 12" Medium Mattress Set for $399 (Save $870)
Aberdeen Worn White Expandable Dining Furniture for $1,499 (Save $815)
Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa for $2,229 (Save $1,556)
Beauty deals
Nyx Professional Makeup Gimme Super Stars! Butter Gloss Lip Set for $6 (Save $4)
Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer for $9.80 (Save $4.20)
Clinique Moisture Surge Hydrating Supercharged Concentrate for $9.80 (Save $4.20)
Clinique A Little Happiness Fragrance Set for $10 (Save $9.50)
Lancôme Eyes That Dramatize Lash Set for $26.60 (Save $43.40)
Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara for $10 (Save $15)
Benefit They're Real! Lengthening Mascara for $10 (Save $16)
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ for $22.75 (Save $9.75)
Clinique More Than Moisture Moisture Surge Set for $24.75 (Save $24.75)
Clinique Smart Super Stars Skincare Set for $34.50 (Save $34.50)
Origins Traveling All-Stars Gift Set for $34.30 (Save $14.70)
Clinique Great Skin Everywhere Skincare Set for Dry Skin for $48.30 (Save $20.70)
Clinique Great Skin Everywhere Skincare Set for Oily Skin for $48.30 (Save $20.70)
Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream for $44.80 (Save $19.20)
Yves Saint Laurent Men's L'Homme Parfum Intense Spray for $55 (Save $55)
MAC Cosmetics Hypnotizing Holiday The Ultimate Trick Mini Lipstick Set for $55.87 (Save $18.73)
Estée Lauder Youth Generating Power Gift Set for $73.50 (Save $31.50)
Created for Macy's 25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar for $49.50 (Save $49.50)
When does the Macy's Black Friday 2021 sale start?
The Macy's Black Friday 2021 sale is in full swing with tons of early holiday deals available right now. The legendary department store kicked off its Black Friday Early Access sale on November 3, with weekly Black Friday deals and exclusive savings and the full line-up of deals began on November 23. Even more doorbuster deals are expected to drop on Black Friday, which takes place on Friday, November 26.
What are the best Macy's Black Friday 2021 deals?
Macy's is offering deep discounts on select fashion pieces, home goods and kitchen products during this early Black Friday sale. Meanwhile, shoppers can save even more on already marked down sale and clearance items when they enter discount code BLKFRI at checkout.
When does the Macy's Black Friday 2021 sale end?
You can shop early Macy's Black Friday deals through Monday, November 22. Starting on Tuesday, November 23, the department store will launch its highly-anticipated full lineup of Black Friday deals. The Macy's Black Friday 2021 sale will then officially come to an end on November 27, just one day after Black Friday. We do, however, expect even more holiday deals to drop on Cyber Monday, which takes place on November 29.
Should I shop Macy's Black Friday 2021 deals?
Yes. The Macy's Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity to get all your holiday shopping done, and the best way to make sure you get everything on your wish list if stock shortages and shipping delays strike. You can scoop up markdowns on tons of our favorite brands during the early holiday shopping event and even take home must-have gifts for less than $5, $10 or $20.
Does Macy's offer free shipping and ship in time for the holidays?
Macy's offers two ways to get your items, free shipping on any purchase over $25 (a lower price threshold than many other retailers) as well as free store pickup if you have a Macy's near you. Most items that we're seeing are available to ship soon so you should be able to get most of them before the holidays, depending on when you celebrate.
Are Macy's Black Friday 2021 deals available online?
Yes. Customers can shop all the best Macy's Black Friday deals online, with plenty of convenient shipping and pickup options available. While Macy's stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day—Thursday, November 25—shoppers can still browse and buy gifts online or through the Macy's app.
When you shop the Macy's Black Friday 2021 sale online, you can get your goodies fast with access to same-day delivery through DoorDash and flexible payment choices, including a buy-now-pay-later option.
Shop the Macy's Black Friday 2021 sale
