The Best Luxury Hybrid SUVs for 2023

2023 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

Price: $91,700

The Cayenne E-Hybrid is a simple proposition: Porsche's excellent Cayenne, electrified to increase both efficiency and performance. The newest E-Hybrid produces 463 horsepower and gets to 60 MPH in just 4.6 seconds, but the last-generation Turbo S E-Hybrid boasted an astonishing 670 horsepower. The hybrid Cayenne is not exactly an entry-level car, but it is a standard-bearer for SUVs.

There's not much the Turbo variant can't do

2023 BMW X5 xDrive50e

Price: $72,500

BMW's electrified X5 is actually a plug-in hybrid. With a substantial electric-only range on every charge before the engine kicks back in, the excellent mid-size SUV adds a valuable feature to what is already an exceptional car in its segment.

It may just be the best thing BMW makes

2023 BMW XM

Price: $159,000

The electrified X5 is a stylish, segment-leading plug-in hybrid at a competitive price. The other hybrid SUV BMW makes, the XM, is arguably none of those things. Instead, it is an out-of-this-world six figure performance monster that produces massive horsepower and provides a compelling driving experience. The brand offers an even more powerful "Label Red" variant, too.

The BMW XM is a confusing proposition

2024 Lexus UX 250h

Price: $36,490



In a major break from other luxury manufacturers, Lexus produces three hybrid SUVs. The smallest is the UX, which is a subcompact available only as a hybrid. As the only hybrid available from a manufacturer in its segment at this size, it is the most affordable car on this list by a wide margin. Calling it an SUV may be optimistic, though.

2023 Lexus NX 350h

Price: $43,805 (hybrid) / $58,655 (plug-in hybrid)

The NX is next in the Lexus lineup, a compact crossover available as both a traditional hybrid and a plug-in hybrid. Both boast high quality components built over the underpinnings of the humble Rav4, and both offer the signature Lexus reliability at an intriguing price point.

The non-hybrid NX has its appeals, too.

2023 Lexus RX 350h

Price: $50,550

The LX and GX, two more traditional SUVs that sit at the top of the Lexus lineup, have not yet received hybrid powertrains. That means the company's pursuit of large-footprint electrification ends at the midsize RX, a signature product for the brand that sells in great numbers. Toyota's experience with hybrids and reputation for quality combine in a segment where those are major selling points, creating a car that has most of the same strengths it has had for decades.

The new RX is a lot like the old one, which is good





