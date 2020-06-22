The Best Loungewear On Sale From Amazon's Style Sale

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Don’t feel like putting jeans just yet? Yeah, us either. That’s why we rounded up the best loungewear to get during Amazon’s Style Sale. (Photo: HuffPost )

If you’ve been shuffling through your favorite sweatpants over the past months, you might not be feeling like putting on a pair of real pants just yet. Or an actual bra. Or even anything other than slippers.

But with the summer officially here, you could be looking to give your sweatpants the season off and spend more time in the sun — with sunscreen and bug spray on hand, of course.

Fortunately, you won’t have to search too far for loungewear that’s on sale — Amazon just dropped its first-ever, weeklong “Big Style Sale.” It’s like Prime Day, but for fashion, focused entirely on deals on clothes, shoes and accessories.

We’ll be keeping track of the best daily deals during the sale and already found J.Crew markdowns as well as plus-size clothing hiding at Amazon. And, of course, as we’re trying to stay comfortable in stretchy pants and button-less blouses, we spotted plenty of loungewear hiding in the sale, too.

From a short-sleeved hoodie that’s ideal for running errands to a jumpsuit that’s easy to throw on when it’s too hot to think, you’ll want to snag some loungewear during Amazon’s “Big Style Sale.”

Check out these loungewear pieces that are on sale at Amazon:

Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Surplice Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Find it now on sale for $17. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.

Daily Ritual Rayon Spandex Fine Rib Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Find it now on sale for $24. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.

Scotch & Soda Maison Scotch Wide Legged Drapy Pants

Core 10 Women's (XS-3X) Icon Series 'Lace-Up & Go' High Waist Yoga Legging

Find them now on sale for $27. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.

Amazon Essentials Plus Size Performance Mid-Rise Bootcut Legging

Find them now on sale for $19. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.

CHASER Jersey V Tee

adidas Originals Trefoil Tee

Originally $35, get it now for $21. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.

Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless Racerback Swing Dress

Originally $19, get it now for $14. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.

Daily Ritual Slouchy Pullover Top

Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Sleeveless Bateau Neck Midi Dress

Find it now on sale for $19. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.

AX Armani Exchange Solid Colored Basic Pima Crew Neck

AURIQUE High Waisted Capri Mesh Sports Leggings

Find them now on sale for $16. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.

AURIQUE Side Stripe Cropped Sports Leggings

Find them now on sale for $15. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.

Core 10 Tri-Blend Workout Tank Hoodie

Find it now on sale for $14. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.

BB Dakota Pants

Core 10 Soft French Terry Cropped Sleeveless Hoodie Yoga Sweatshirt

Find it now on sale for $20. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.

MAXMODA Lightweight Long Robe

Originally $35, get it now for $29. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.

Onzie Knot Tee

J.Crew Mercantile Pull-on Tassel Tie Short

Nautica Soft Knit Sleep Lounge Pant

Originally $39, get them now for $16. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.

PUMA Cat Short

Originally $30, get them now for $13. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.

