The Best Loungewear On Sale From Amazon's Style Sale

Don&rsquo;t feel like putting jeans just yet? Yeah, us either. That&rsquo;s why we rounded up the best loungewear to get during Amazon&rsquo;s Style Sale. (Photo: HuffPost )
If you’ve been shuffling through your favorite sweatpants over the past months, you might not be feeling like putting on a pair of real pants just yet. Or an actual bra. Or even anything other than slippers

But with the summer officially here, you could be looking to give your sweatpants the season off and spend more time in the sun — with sunscreen and bug spray on hand, of course. 

Fortunately, you won’t have to search too far for loungewear that’s on sale — Amazon just dropped its first-ever, weeklong “Big Style Sale.” It’s like Prime Day, but for fashion, focused entirely on deals on clothes, shoes and accessories. 

We’ll be keeping track of the best daily deals during the sale and already found J.Crew markdowns as well as plus-size clothing hiding at Amazon. And, of course, as we’re trying to stay comfortable in stretchy pants and button-less blouses, we spotted plenty of loungewear hiding in the sale, too. 

From a short-sleeved hoodie that’s ideal for running errands to a jumpsuit that’s easy to throw on when it’s too hot to think, you’ll want to snag some loungewear during Amazon’s “Big Style Sale.”

Check out these loungewear pieces that are on sale at Amazon:

Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Surplice Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

<a href="https://amzn.to/2BwrrxI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it now on sale for $17" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it now on sale for $17</a>. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
Daily Ritual Rayon Spandex Fine Rib Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

<a href="https://amzn.to/2NkKJJg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it now on sale for $24" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it now on sale for $24</a>. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
Scotch & Soda Maison Scotch Wide Legged Drapy Pants

<a href="https://amzn.to/3ds2eBU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find them now on sale for $30" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find them now on sale for $30</a>.
Core 10 Women's (XS-3X) Icon Series 'Lace-Up & Go' High Waist Yoga Legging

<a href="https://amzn.to/2zSUv26" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find them now on sale for $27" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find them now on sale for $27</a>. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
Amazon Essentials Plus Size Performance Mid-Rise Bootcut Legging

<a href="https://amzn.to/2CpsqAk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find them now on sale for $19" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find them now on sale for $19</a>. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
CHASER Jersey V Tee

<a href="https://amzn.to/2No7fRi" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it now on sale for $30" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it now on sale for $30</a>.
adidas Originals Trefoil Tee

<a href="https://amzn.to/2NjwPHj" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $35, get it now for $21" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $35, get it now for $21</a>. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless Racerback Swing Dress

<a href="https://amzn.to/2Ysxo8h" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $19, get it now for $14" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $19, get it now for $14</a>. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
Daily Ritual Slouchy Pullover Top

<a href="https://amzn.to/2YodMSw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $26, get it now for $16" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $26, get it now for $16</a>.
Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Sleeveless Bateau Neck Midi Dress

<a href="https://amzn.to/2BxKB6l" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it now on sale for $19" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it now on sale for $19</a>. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
AX Armani Exchange Solid Colored Basic Pima Crew Neck

<a href="https://amzn.to/2YpfbZe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $26, get it now for $21" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $26, get it now for $21</a>.
AURIQUE High Waisted Capri Mesh Sports Leggings

<a href="https://amzn.to/2BslORi" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find them now on sale for $16" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find them now on sale for $16</a>. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
AURIQUE Side Stripe Cropped Sports Leggings

<a href="https://amzn.to/2Nn7sEB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find them now on sale for $15" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find them now on sale for $15</a>. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
Core 10 Tri-Blend Workout Tank Hoodie

<a href="https://amzn.to/2zYNWLC" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it now on sale for $14" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it now on sale for $14</a>. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
BB Dakota Pants

<a href="https://amzn.to/3esCCq6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find them now on sale for $29" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find them now on sale for $29</a>.
Core 10 Soft French Terry Cropped Sleeveless Hoodie Yoga Sweatshirt

<a href="https://amzn.to/2V5TxqP" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it now on sale for $20" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it now on sale for $20</a>. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
MAXMODA Lightweight Long Robe

<a href="https://amzn.to/2V6SA1q" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $35, get it now for $29" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $35, get it now for $29</a>. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
Onzie Knot Tee

<a href="https://amzn.to/2Bv4JGx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it now on sale for $29" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it now on sale for $29</a>.
J.Crew Mercantile Pull-on Tassel Tie Short

<a href="https://amzn.to/3fFidya" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $25, get them now for $21" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $25, get them now for $21</a>.
Nautica Soft Knit Sleep Lounge Pant

<a href="https://amzn.to/2BpZ5oZ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $39, get them now for $16" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $39, get them now for $16</a>. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
PUMA Cat Short

<a href="https://amzn.to/2NkWxLA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $30, get them now for $13" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $30, get them now for $13</a>. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
