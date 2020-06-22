The Best Loungewear On Sale From Amazon's Style Sale
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
If you’ve been shuffling through your favorite sweatpants over the past months, you might not be feeling like putting on a pair of real pants just yet. Or an actual bra. Or even anything other than slippers.
But with the summer officially here, you could be looking to give your sweatpants the season off and spend more time in the sun — with sunscreen and bug spray on hand, of course.
Fortunately, you won’t have to search too far for loungewear that’s on sale — Amazon just dropped its first-ever, weeklong “Big Style Sale.” It’s like Prime Day, but for fashion, focused entirely on deals on clothes, shoes and accessories.
We’ll be keeping track of the best daily deals during the sale and already found J.Crew markdowns as well as plus-size clothing hiding at Amazon. And, of course, as we’re trying to stay comfortable in stretchy pants and button-less blouses, we spotted plenty of loungewear hiding in the sale, too.
From a short-sleeved hoodie that’s ideal for running errands to a jumpsuit that’s easy to throw on when it’s too hot to think, you’ll want to snag some loungewear during Amazon’s “Big Style Sale.”
Check out these loungewear pieces that are on sale at Amazon:
Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Surplice Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Daily Ritual Rayon Spandex Fine Rib Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Scotch & Soda Maison Scotch Wide Legged Drapy Pants
Core 10 Women's (XS-3X) Icon Series 'Lace-Up & Go' High Waist Yoga Legging
Amazon Essentials Plus Size Performance Mid-Rise Bootcut Legging
CHASER Jersey V Tee
adidas Originals Trefoil Tee
Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless Racerback Swing Dress
Daily Ritual Slouchy Pullover Top
Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Sleeveless Bateau Neck Midi Dress
AX Armani Exchange Solid Colored Basic Pima Crew Neck
AURIQUE High Waisted Capri Mesh Sports Leggings
AURIQUE Side Stripe Cropped Sports Leggings
Core 10 Tri-Blend Workout Tank Hoodie
BB Dakota Pants
Core 10 Soft French Terry Cropped Sleeveless Hoodie Yoga Sweatshirt
MAXMODA Lightweight Long Robe
Onzie Knot Tee
J.Crew Mercantile Pull-on Tassel Tie Short
Nautica Soft Knit Sleep Lounge Pant
PUMA Cat Short
Related...
Is Amazon's Big Style Sale Worth It? Here's What We Know So Far.
Amazon's Big Style Sale: The Best Deals Of The Day
All Of The J. Crew Items On Sale At Amazon Right Now
The Best Plus-Size Clothing From Amazon's Big Style Sale
Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.