The Best Looks from the 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Up there with the Oscars and Met Gala, the annual LACMA Film + Art Gala is one of most fashionable red carpets around. And with the debut of Gucci's latest eveningwear collection "Ancora Notte" (designed by the Italian brand's new creative director Sabato De Sarno) coinciding with this year's black-tie event, the night felt even more stylish than usual.

With the annual fundraiser — hosted by by actor Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow —seemingly doubling as a runway show, stars such as Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, and Jessica Chastain stepped out in dazzling gowns from Gucci's new lineup, while Ben Affleck, Andrew Garfield, and Lenny Kravitz wore the fashion house's first-ever formal menswear pieces.

Our favorite looks from the evening? Kim Kardashian's edgy take on Barbiecore with her hot pink Balenciaga couture gown and black opera gloves. Jodie Turner-Smith's ab-revealing moment in a tiny crystal-embellished bra and high-slit maxi skirt. And the sheer floral lace gold gown J.Lo paired with matching gold underwear and nude platform pumps.

For these moments and more, scroll below to see all the best-dressed stars at the 2023 LACMA Gala.



Kim Kardashian

Eva Longoria

Andrew Garfield

Lenny Kravitz

Jessica Chastain

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Paris Hilton

Salma Hayek

Kristin Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Yara Shahidi

Billie Eilish

Julia Garner

Lupita Nyong'o

Elliot Page

Jane Fonda

Daisy Edgar-Jones

A$AP Rocky

