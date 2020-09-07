Best Long Term Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Plans Ahead of Expected Tariff Hikes

Vodafone Idea is now VI. After announcing its rebranding in India, the telecom company is back in action and is expected to take on Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Notably, the official Vodafone India website now redirects you to Vi.com boasting the new branding with a refreshed look. As of now, all the plans remain the same but expect tariff hikes soon for prepaid and postpaid users, as VI is looking to increase the average revenue per user (ARPU) figures.

This essentially means that now is the right time to go for a long validity plan if you are currently using a Vodafone prepaid SIM. Customers can also enjoy free extra data which is being offered on various prepaid plans.

Starting with 56-day validity plans, customers get a total of three options where all of them offer unlimited local and national calls to all networks. The Rs 449 prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day along with a promotional 2GB of extra data and 100 SMS per day limit. The Rs 399 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of daily data and 100 SMS per day with an additional 5GB data valid for the first 28 days. Lastly, the Rs 269 prepaid plan offers a total of 4GB of data with 600 local and national SMS.

Similarly, there are a total of four prepaid plan options, all offering 84-days of validity, and unlimited local and national phone calls to all networks. Starting with the Rs 819 plan, customers get 2GB of data along with 100 local and national SMS per day. Additionally, customers can get a one year extended warranty on select Vivo smartphones with this plan. Next is the Rs 699 prepaid plan offering 2GB+2GB of daily data limit along with 100 SMS per day. The Rs 599 plan offers 1.5GB of data per day with 100 SMS per day limit along with an additional 5GB of data valid for the first 28 days. The Rs 379 prepaid plan offers a total of 6GB of data along with 1000 local and national SMS.

Coming to the annual prepaid plans, Vi continues to offer two plans in total that also come with ‘Truly Unlimited’ local and national calling valid for 365 days. The two plans include the Rs 1,499 plan that offers 24GB of total data with 3600 local and national SMS and the Rs 2,399 plan that comes with 1.5GB of daily data and 100 local and national SMS per day.

The telco suggests that it has completed the network integration which is also said to be the world’s largest mobile network integration in record time. Two years ago at the time of the merger between Vodafone and Idea it had 408 million users which have significantly dropped to 280 million users at the end of June this year. VI's ARPU is around Rs 114, which is comparatively lower than Reliance Jio which has around Rs 140 ARPU while Airtel has around Rs 157. As of now, VI has not announced any new prepaid plans or postpaid plans, though we can expect some new tariff options in the coming days.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.