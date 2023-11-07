The best London restaurants for celebrating Diwali 2023, from the Kanishka to Chutney Mary

A feast for the soul: From Michelin-starred stalwarts to newer openings, a glorious glut of great Indian restaurants are celebrating Diwali this year (Key & Quill)

Is there a religious festival more suited to restaurant-going than Diwali, the Hindu festival of light? The five-day celebrations are marked by wearing one’s finest clothes, sharing family feasts and exchanging gifts — and where better to do any of that than at the table of one of London’s best Indian restaurants?

For Hindus, Diwali celebrates the return from exile of Lord Rama and the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, as well as honouring Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and good fortune. But Hindus aren’t the only ones celebrating Diwali. Sikhs mark the end of the imprisonment of sixth guru Hargobind Singh in 1619; Jains celebrate the moment Lord Mahavira, the last Tirthankara, achieved Nirvana; and some Buddhists celebrate Diwali, too.

What unites each of these faiths is a sense of joy. Brightly burning clay lamps called diyas are lined up outside homes and temples and will likely line many Indian restaurants during the celebration. Sweet snacks are a prominent feature of the feasts while many Hindus give up meat for the five days — most of the restaurants below will be offering dedicated vegetarian Diwali menus.

Diwali follows the Hindu lunar calendar, which means the date changes every year. This year, November 12 is the focus of the celebrations, with London restaurants offering special Diwali menus, some available until the end of the month. What never changes is the welcome offered to diners of any faith, or none at all — here we’ve picked 10 restaurants to celebrate.

Pahli Hill Bandra Bhai

(Press handout)

Bangalore-born chef Avinash Shashidhara moved to the UK to cook at London institutions — doing so at the two-Michelin-starred Hibiscus (now closed) and the River Café, where he was for a decade — before returning to his southern Indian roots at Pahli Hill in Fitzrovia. The Michelin pedigree is evident both in the chef’s distinctive combination of ingredients and the restaurant’s Bib Gourmand accreditation. Shashidhara is celebrating Diwali from November 6 until November 12, with a guest chef dinner in partnership with Sabrina Gidda on November 8 and a Diwali Eve party in the restaurant's elegant cocktail bar Bandra Bhai on November 11 among the most notable nights. Gidda's dishes are set to include a monkfish and scallop kebab with spiced shellfish bisque, and a seasonal Indian game pie with pumpkin and leek subzi. The celebrations will continue with Bandra Bhai's party serving up cocktails, live music and DJs till late.

When? Multiple events from November 6 until November 12

How much? From £75

79-81 Mortimer Street, W1W 7SJ, pahlihillbandrabhai.com

Kricket White City

(Press Handout)

The west London outpost of the three-strong, Mumbai-inspired modern Indian is worth knowing about for anyone who struggles to get into the delightful-but-cramped Soho original: this one boasts a whopping 100 covers. In true Diwali style, Kricket is offering a vegetarian menu on the day itself, with a thali feast promising kale and red onion pakora, parsnip and paneer kebab, aloo gobi and puran poli, plus lots of chevda and papads to dip into chutneys made from scratch for the occasion. Good value, too, including as it does a welcome cocktail and a sweet jalebi to finish.

When? November 13

How much? £40

2 Television Centre, 101 Wood Lane, W12 7FR, kricket.co.uk

Cinnamon Club and Cinnamon Kitchen City

(Press handout)

Vivek Singh’s pair of trailblazing Indians are both celebrating Diwali in their own way. The Cinnamon Club, housed in the book-lined surrounds of the Old Westminster Library, is offering a five-course tasting menu kicking off with canapés ahead of partridge with peanut and dried mango and Romney Marsh saddle of lamb alongside lightly spiced lamb mince. Over in the industrially styled warehouse surrounds of Cinnamon Kitchen City, a plentiful nine-course sharing feast includes samosas with curried white peas, tandoori chicken leg tikka, grilled pink aubergine with a peanut crumble and the restaurant’s signature dish, a Kashmiri-style lamb.

When? Until November 18

How much? Cinnamon Club, five-course menu, £65; Cinnamon Kitchen City, nine-course feast, £45

The Old Westminster Library, 30-32 Great Smith Street, SW1P 3BU, cinnamonclub.com; 9 Devonshire Square, EC2M 4YL, cinnamon-kitchen.com

Yaatra

(Press handout)

Brilliantly located close to Westminster, this contemporary pan-Indian is helmed by chef Amit Bagyal, whos experience at Kanishka and Benares, has ensured much of the restaurants' recent success. For Diwali, the restaurant will be bathed in candlelight with an ethereal handing of hundreds of candles signifying the festival's origin and lights triumph over darkness. The menu kicks off with tandoori Malai prawn and a samosa tartlet, followed by heartier saffron chicken tikka and lamb keema mutter. Dining by candlelight is a nice touch, too.

When? November 12

How much? Five courses, £60

4 Greycoat Place, SW1P 1SB, yaatrarestaurant.com

Kanishka

(Key & Quill)

Atul Kochhar was the first-ever chef to win a Michelin star (at Tamarind) and he continues to offer something out of the ordinary at this solo project in Mayfair focusing on the cuisine of India’s far north-eastern Seven Sister States. For Diwali though, Kochhar is expanding into broader Indian regions with a broader six-course menu. Think: Atul’s chicken tikka pie with cumin mix berry chutney followed by star anise marinated Romneys lamb cutlet with kohlrabi and cavolo nero. A light selection of festive sweets finish with veggies getting their own bespoke menu too, featuring the likes of coconut marinated hen-of-the-woods mushroom served with baby bell pepper and mappas sauce.

When? November 6 until November 12

How much? £95

17-19 Maddox Street, W1S 2QH, kanishkarestaurant.co.uk

Jamavar

(Press handout)

As glossy as its siblings within India’s Leela Palace hotels, Michelin-starred Jamavar offers creative cooking in a smart dining room, entirely at home on Mount Street, Mayfair’s most desirable food thoroughfare. For the Diwali set menu, small plates along the lines of Chettinad soft-shell crab will be followed by Old Delhi butter chicken or Hampshire lamb with Lucknowi spices and fragrant garam masala. A vegetarian menu (wild mushroom galouti, lasooni paneer tikka and gucchi mutter made with morels) is also available, as too are wine pairings with each course.

When? November 6-12

How much? Five courses, £110

8 Mount Street, W1K 3NF, jamavarrestaurants.com

Trishna

(Press handout)

Before Jyotin, Karam and Sunaina Sethi hit the jackpot with Gymkhana, the JKS siblings opened Trishna in Marylebone. It’s a more relaxed proposition than at Gymkhana and Brigadiers (which both also have Diwali menus available) and the calm atmosphere will be enhanced thanks to a celebratory six-course 15th-anniversary menu. The celebration of the longevity of the restaurant and Diwali holiday culminate in a delightful-looking menu, highlights of which include coconut and curry leaf scallops, tandoori lamb chops and Mangalorean fish curry. One can also opt for the vegetarian tasting, including jackfruit pepper fry and a coconut and corn tikki. A wine pairing for an additional £90 focuses on small-production vineyards from both the old and new worlds.

When? November 6-12

How much? £100 for the vegetarian menu, £110 for the non-vegetarian menu

15-17 Blandford Street, W1U 3DG, trishnalondon.com