The Best Linen Dresses To Keep You Cool All Summer

When it comes to summer fabrics, linen is a bonafide MVP. The flax-derived material is lightweight, natural, airy, and perfectly suited for muggy weather. Linen actually pulls away from sweaty skin rather than sticking to it — a unicorn fabric when it comes to summer apparel. The cons, of course, are that linen can often be rough to the touch, prone to wrinkles, and expensive.



But, fear not — for this edition of Hype Machine, we found 10 highly rated linen (or linen-blend) dresses that are actually stylish, affordable, soft, and manageable when it comes to pesky wrinkles. Best of all, these breezy frocks are all recommended by experts in the field — real customers who sweat, live in humid areas, or need to look presentable in triple-digit-pushing temps. Now, it's time to join their ranks and get yourself a linen dress that you, too, will whisk around in all season long.



H&M Short Linen-Blend Dress The Best Whimsical Dress



The Hype: 4.2 out of 5 stars; 152 reviews on HM.com



Linen Breakdown: 54% linen and 46% cotton



Balloon sleeves add a whimsical flair to any piece of clothing. This short linen-blend dress from H&M offers that with the addition of a thin drawstring tie for a cinched waist.



“This is the cutest and most flattering dress I’ve ever bought at any price point. I love the linen-cotton blend (can’t stand synthetics that don’t breathe), and the adjustable waist is perfect,” explains a reviewer. “I came back to buy two more as backups, but they sold out. I hope they get more in stock!” And luckily for you, the black version is fully in stock with L to XXL available in the blue-and-white striped style.



H&M Short Linen-Blend Dress, $, available at H&M

Athleta Baja Linen Midi Dress The Best A-Line Dress



The Hype: 4 out of 5 stars; 83 reviews on Athleta.Gap.com



Linen Breakdown: 100% linen



If you prefer a fitted top and a loose bottom, take a gander at the Athleta Baja Linen Midi Dress. The A-line frock has a comfortably tank-styled top, a racerback, and a flared skirt.



"I bought this dress in a few colors and added it to my work rotation this week. I've received so many compliments on it," shares a reviewer. "Everyone loved the bright watermelon color on me, and the A-line cut is super figure flattering. It's easy to slide on and comfortable to wear."



Athleta Baja Linen Midi Dress, $, available at Athleta

J.Crew Button-Back Linen Shift Dress The Best Timeless Shift Dress



The Hype: 4.1 out of 5 stars; 82 reviews on JCrew.com



Linen Breakdown: 100% linen



Time to add another classic LBD to your lineup. However, unlike the typical fitted sultry options, this time it's J.Crew's breezy and loose shift dress.



"Absolutely love it! It's very comfortable for running errands, barbecue get-togethers, etc. Just throw on a pair of sandals, and you're all set to go," shares a reviewer. "I even wore it to church. It's definitely a great purchase." The cutaway tank style truly opens the gateway to creative styling opportunities for boundless occasions.



J.Crew Button-Back Linen Shift Dress, $, available at J.Crew

Anthropologie The Somerset Maxi Dress: Linen Edition

The Best Frolicking In The Meadows Dress



The Hype: 4.1 out of 5 stars; 67 reviews on Anthropologie.com



Linen Breakdown: Linen and rayon



After our writers personally reviewed the frock and raved about its timeless style, we've been hooked. Mind you, it has a lot of fabric, so it's more suited for a special occasion than the everyday.



"Gorgeous dress! I love the sleeves, as they're so flattering. I read the reviews and sized down a size, and I'm super happy I did," shares a reviewer. "The fabric isn't super lightweight, so I'd say it's a great dress for late spring and early fall days. The skirt's heaviness seems to stretch out the waistband material a bit, making the waist less form-fitting, but the dress still falls beautifully even with that."



The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie The Somerset Maxi Dress: Linen Edition, $, available at Anthropologie

Madewell Linen-Blend Cami Midi Dress In Tropicale Floral The Best Vacay-Inspired Dress



The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 13 reviews on Madewell.com



Linen Breakdown: 55% linen and 45% Lenzing Ecovero viscose



Exude the carefree vibes of an island vacation with one of Madewell's tropical-printed midi dresses. It's an easy one-and-done look that you can throw on for those sticky, muggy days.



"This dress is perfect for those hot and humid days when you don't want anything sticking to your body," shares a reviewer. "Dress fits true to size. I love that the strap is adjustable since I'm 5'2"! I'm definitely packing this dress for my trip to St. Martin in two weeks." Over 1,000 pieces have been added to a bag in the last seven days.



Madewell Linen-Blend Cami Midi Dress In Tropicale Floral, $, available at Madewell

Free People Vintage Summer Midi Dress The Best Date-Night Linen Dress



The Hype: 4.4 out 5 stars; 118 reviews on FreePeople.com



Linen Breakdown: 29% linen and 71% viscose



Do you have first-date jitters? Glide into this effortless midi dress. It has all the details you need for a memorable look while keeping you cool. The pretty frock has a button-front silhouette with a knot detail at the bust and ruching throughout. You even get the cottagecore favorite of subtle puff sleeves. There's also the plunging neckline that adds a flirty touch.



"I ordered two other colors in this. I feel sexy, but not too overly sexy because the sleeves and lengths balance out the cut in the front," writes a reviewer.



Endless Summer | Free People Vintage Summer Midi Dress, $, available at Free People

Aritzia Boyfriend Linen Dress

The Chic Button-Up Shirt Dress



The Hype: 4 out of 5 stars; 17 reviews on Aritizia.com



Linen Breakdown: 55% linen, 45% viscose



Who doesn't love comfy oversized clothes that give off an automatic chic factor? Count me in. Aritzia's relaxed-fit boyfriend linen dress offers that and comes in several pastel hues.



"This is the perfect shirt dress, " raves a reviewer. "It fits just right, and it's loose enough to appreciate the summer breeze. I bought it in white, which is so classic, and I'm now eyeing the light blue." Collect one. Collect all.



Aritzia Boyfriend Linen Dress, $, available at Aritzia

Menique Organic Summer Wrap Linen Dress

The Best Handmade Linen Dress



The Hype: 4.9 out of 5 stars; 5,948 reviews on Etsy.com



Linen Breakdown: 100% linen



Leave it to independent fashion designer Menique to create a gorgeous wrap dress that has shoppers doling out stars at every turn.



"The quality is incredible. It's heavy and sturdy, but you can definitely tell it will be breezy and lightweight in the summer heat. Perfectly made. The pockets are also a huge plus," exclaims a reviewer. Unsurprisingly, it's also an Etsy bestseller.



menique Organic Summer Wrap Linen Dress, $, available at Etsy

Quince 100% Organic Linen Short Sleeve Dress



The Best Linen Dress For Work



The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 507 reviews on Onequince.com



Linen Breakdown: 100% organic linen



With a modest length, optional sash, and a collared shirtdress neckline, this linen dress is a sure bet for any office setting.



"The linen is such a great quality for the price, and it's the perfect work dress for summer," shares a reviewer. "I'm in DC where it's incredibly humid and this dress is nice and breathable when I have to step out in the heat."



Quince 100% Organic Linen Short Sleeve Dress, $, available at Quince

Magic Linen Royal Toscana Linen Dress

The Best Celeb-Endorsed Linen Dress



The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars; 586 reviews on magiclinen.com



Linen Breakdown: 100% linen



This Meghan Markle-approved linen dress may be fit for a royal, but we're just glad that it's offered at a normie-person price.



"I was hesitant to order a linen dress, but after wearing it, this will definitely be a favorite dress," writes a reviewer. "I received lots of compliments the first day I wore it to the office, and it was very comfortable throughout the day." They loved it so much that it even convinced them to order three other colors!



Magic Linen Royal Toscana Linen Dress, $, available at Magic Linen

Mordenmiss Cotton Linen Midi Dress

The Best Linen Dress On Amazon



You can't go wrong with this linen dress that's only $37 on Amazon — it comes in multiple colors and has an easy-going shape, pockets, and roomy short sleeves.



The Hype: 4 out of 5 stars; 793 reviews on amazon.com



Linen Breakdown: 70% Linen, 30% Cotton



What They Are Saying: “I have it in three colors, and always get compliments when I wear it. I am 5'5" and a little fat (but wear it well, of course) - usually size 16-18. I got the XXL and it ROCKS. Oversized just like I wanted, breezy and cool. Also so cute. I rolled up the sleeves a little and tacked them with thread to make it perfect.” —saul, amazon.com reviewer



Mordenmiss Mordenmiss Cotton Linen Midi Dress, $, available at Amazon

Aerie Linen Corset Dress



The Best Linen Mini Dress



Soft, trendy, and super affordable at less than $23, this '90s-style Aerie linen dress is sure to become your summertime staple.



The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 81 reviews on AE.com



Linen Breakdown: 45% Viscose, 55% Linen



What They Are Saying: “Perfect dress for warmer weather. Love the straps are adjustable, length is perfect. I am 5'11" and have a 36" inseam. I struggle finding dresses that are not to short. This one is perfect. Fabric is light and breathable. I highly recommend this dress.” —Memphis, AE.com reviewer



Aerie Linen Corset Dress, $, available at AE

Everlane Linen Workwear Dress



The Always Sold-Out Linen Dress



Yes, we know — this Everlane dress is frequently sold out online. But we included this style because Everlane tends to restock fan faves, and you may also find this dress in stores! Be sure to check out the brand's entire Linen Collection as well.



The Hype: 4.53 out of 5 stars; 32 reviews on everlane.com



Linen Breakdown: 100% Linen



What They Are Saying: “Slightly oversized fit, very comfy, great length (I’m 5’-5”), and there are FOUR POCKETS! I’ll be living in it the rest of the summer.” —SarMat, everlane.com reviewer



Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress, $, available at Everlane

Urban Renewal Eco Linen Seamed Midi Dress



The Best Eco-Chic Linen Dress



Urban Renewal, the eco-conscious house brand from Urban Outfitters, has designed a super flowy linen-blend dress that has shoppers of all body shapes raving.



The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 14 reviews on urbanoutfitters.com



Linen Breakdown: 55% Linen, 45% eco vera



What They Are Saying: “I wasn’t really sure how it would look because of my body shape (I’m curvy with a small waist). Some of these types of dresses are not flattering on me but this one is so cute!! I’m definitely ordering it in another color!!” —tayfultzy, urbanoutfitters.com reviewer



Urban Renewal Eco Linen Seamed Midi Dress, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Lunya Linen Silk Double V Midi Dress



The Best Sleepwear-As-Daywear Linen Dress



Luxury sleepwear brand Lunya has spun a gorgeous linen-silk dress that can be worn straight from your sheets to the streets.



The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars; 4 reviews on lunya.co



Linen Breakdown: 47% Linen, 35% Cotton, 18% Silk



What They Are Saying: “Absolutely love this midi! The fabric falls nicely and the deep V back is very alluring. Since I live in SW Florida, it's perfect for hot summer days or nights.” —Katherine D., lunya.co reviewer



Lunya Linen Silk Double V Midi Dress, $, available at Lunya

Madewell Linen-Blend Clara Midi Dress



The Best Trend-Forward Linen Dress



Most brands offer linen dresses in straight-forward silhouettes in a single solid color. Not so at Madewell. This laid-back linen dress has a front slit, a wispy flutter, and a subtle plaid print all over.



The Hype: 3.9 out of 5 stars; 52 reviews on madewell.com



Linen Breakdown: Linen/Lenzing™ Ecovero™ viscose blend



What They Are Saying: “I tried this on in the store and the material is so dreamy. It's lightweight linen and so soft! It is lined so it is not see-through, which is so nice for summer because who wants to layer when it's hot out? [...] The slit is not too high and there are pockets! Get this one while you can. If you live in a hot climate, it's summery and feminine and lovely.” —SPARROWLARK, madewell.com reviewer



Madewell Linen-Blend Clara Midi Dress, $, available at Madewell

Universal Standard Dune Linen Shirt Dress



The Best Size-Inclusive Linen Dress



As with all Universal Standard styles, this linen dress is offered in sizes that range from 4XS through 4XL — and it has a perfect hint of stretch, too.



The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars; 27 reviews on universalstandard.com



Linen Breakdown: 55% Linen, 42% Rayon, 3% Elastane



What They Are Saying: “After wearing it once, I’m ready to go buy it again in another color. The fit is perfect and it’s somehow that magical combination of looking super stylish while feeling amazingly comfortable. Oh, and it’s got pockets!” —Emily R., universalstandard.com reviewer



Universal Standard Dune Linen Shirt Dress, $, available at Universal Standard

Sau Lee Linen Maxi Dress



The Best Going-Out Linen Dress



You'd never know at first glance that this romantic maxi dress is constructed from pure linen. We recommend it for a summer wedding or cocktail party.



The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars; 3 reviews on anthropologie.com



Linen Breakdown: Linen; rayon lining



What They Are Saying: “I’m a HUGE anthro dress fan/buyer and this dress is everything I wanted it to be. The skirt drapes beautifully and the cut in the back gives it something truly special. I highly recommend this one!!” —Katy, anthropologie.com reviewer



Sau Lee Sau Lee Linen Maxi Dress, $, available at Anthropologie

