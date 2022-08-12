The Best Linen Dresses To Keep You Cool All Summer

Jinnie Lee
·12 min read

When it comes to summer fabrics, linen is a bonafide MVP. The flax-derived material is lightweight, natural, airy, and perfectly suited for muggy weather. Linen actually pulls away from sweaty skin rather than sticking to it — a unicorn fabric when it comes to summer apparel. The cons, of course, are that linen can often be rough to the touch, prone to wrinkles, and expensive.

But, fear not — for this edition of Hype Machine, we found 10 highly rated linen (or linen-blend) dresses that are actually stylish, affordable, soft, and manageable when it comes to pesky wrinkles. Best of all, these breezy frocks are all recommended by experts in the field — real customers who sweat, live in humid areas, or need to look presentable in triple-digit-pushing temps. Now, it's time to join their ranks and get yourself a linen dress that you, too, will whisk around in all season long.

Balloon sleeves add a whimsical flair to any piece of clothing. This short linen-blend dress from H&M offers that with the addition of a thin drawstring tie for a cinched waist.

“This is the cutest and most flattering dress I’ve ever bought at any price point. I love the linen-cotton blend (can’t stand synthetics that don’t breathe), and the adjustable waist is perfect,” explains a reviewer. “I came back to buy two more as backups, but they sold out. I hope they get more in stock!” And luckily for you, the black version is fully in stock with L to XXL available in the blue-and-white striped style.

If you prefer a fitted top and a loose bottom, take a gander at the Athleta Baja Linen Midi Dress. The A-line frock has a comfortably tank-styled top, a racerback, and a flared skirt.

"I bought this dress in a few colors and added it to my work rotation this week. I've received so many compliments on it," shares a reviewer. "Everyone loved the bright watermelon color on me, and the A-line cut is super figure flattering. It's easy to slide on and comfortable to wear."

Time to add another classic LBD to your lineup. However, unlike the typical fitted sultry options, this time it's J.Crew's breezy and loose shift dress.

"Absolutely love it! It's very comfortable for running errands, barbecue get-togethers, etc. Just throw on a pair of sandals, and you're all set to go," shares a reviewer. "I even wore it to church. It's definitely a great purchase." The cutaway tank style truly opens the gateway to creative styling opportunities for boundless occasions.

After our writers personally reviewed the frock and raved about its timeless style, we've been hooked. Mind you, it has a lot of fabric, so it's more suited for a special occasion than the everyday.

"Gorgeous dress! I love the sleeves, as they're so flattering. I read the reviews and sized down a size, and I'm super happy I did," shares a reviewer. "The fabric isn't super lightweight, so I'd say it's a great dress for late spring and early fall days. The skirt's heaviness seems to stretch out the waistband material a bit, making the waist less form-fitting, but the dress still falls beautifully even with that."

Exude the carefree vibes of an island vacation with one of Madewell's tropical-printed midi dresses. It's an easy one-and-done look that you can throw on for those sticky, muggy days.

"This dress is perfect for those hot and humid days when you don't want anything sticking to your body," shares a reviewer. "Dress fits true to size. I love that the strap is adjustable since I'm 5'2"! I'm definitely packing this dress for my trip to St. Martin in two weeks." Over 1,000 pieces have been added to a bag in the last seven days.

Do you have first-date jitters? Glide into this effortless midi dress. It has all the details you need for a memorable look while keeping you cool. The pretty frock has a button-front silhouette with a knot detail at the bust and ruching throughout. You even get the cottagecore favorite of subtle puff sleeves. There's also the plunging neckline that adds a flirty touch.

"I ordered two other colors in this. I feel sexy, but not too overly sexy because the sleeves and lengths balance out the cut in the front," writes a reviewer.

Who doesn't love comfy oversized clothes that give off an automatic chic factor? Count me in. Aritzia's relaxed-fit boyfriend linen dress offers that and comes in several pastel hues.

"This is the perfect shirt dress, " raves a reviewer. "It fits just right, and it's loose enough to appreciate the summer breeze. I bought it in white, which is so classic, and I'm now eyeing the light blue." Collect one. Collect all.

Leave it to independent fashion designer Menique to create a gorgeous wrap dress that has shoppers doling out stars at every turn.

"The quality is incredible. It's heavy and sturdy, but you can definitely tell it will be breezy and lightweight in the summer heat. Perfectly made. The pockets are also a huge plus," exclaims a reviewer. Unsurprisingly, it's also an Etsy bestseller.

With a modest length, optional sash, and a collared shirtdress neckline, this linen dress is a sure bet for any office setting.

"The linen is such a great quality for the price, and it's the perfect work dress for summer," shares a reviewer. "I'm in DC where it's incredibly humid and this dress is nice and breathable when I have to step out in the heat."

This Meghan Markle-approved linen dress may be fit for a royal, but we're just glad that it's offered at a normie-person price.

"I was hesitant to order a linen dress, but after wearing it, this will definitely be a favorite dress," writes a reviewer. "I received lots of compliments the first day I wore it to the office, and it was very comfortable throughout the day." They loved it so much that it even convinced them to order three other colors!

You can't go wrong with this linen dress that's only $37 on Amazon — it comes in multiple colors and has an easy-going shape, pockets, and roomy short sleeves.

What They Are Saying: “I have it in three colors, and always get compliments when I wear it. I am 5'5" and a little fat (but wear it well, of course) - usually size 16-18. I got the XXL and it ROCKS. Oversized just like I wanted, breezy and cool. Also so cute. I rolled up the sleeves a little and tacked them with thread to make it perfect.” —saul, amazon.com reviewer

Mordenmiss Mordenmiss Cotton Linen Midi Dress, $, available at Amazon
<h2>Aerie Linen Corset Dress<br></h2><br><strong><em>The Best Linen Mini Dress</em></strong><em><br></em><br>Soft, trendy, and super affordable at less than $23, this '90s-style Aerie linen dress is sure to become your summertime staple. <br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.6 out of 5 stars; 81 reviews on <a href="https://www.ae.com/us/en/p/aerie/dresses-skirts/dresses/aerie-linen-corset-dress/7495_1085_164" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AE.com" class="link ">AE.com</a><br><br><strong>Linen Breakdown:</strong> 45% Viscose, 55% Linen<br><br><strong>What They Are Saying:</strong> “Perfect dress for warmer weather. Love the straps are adjustable, length is perfect. I am 5'11" and have a 36" inseam. I struggle finding dresses that are not to short. This one is perfect. Fabric is light and breathable. I highly recommend this dress.” —Memphis, AE.com reviewer<br><br><strong>Aerie</strong> Linen Corset Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ae.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Faerie%2Fdresses-skirts%2Fdresses%2Faerie-linen-corset-dress%2F7495_1085_164" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AE" class="link ">AE</a>

Aerie Linen Corset Dress


The Best Linen Mini Dress

Soft, trendy, and super affordable at less than $23, this '90s-style Aerie linen dress is sure to become your summertime staple.

The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 81 reviews on AE.com

Linen Breakdown: 45% Viscose, 55% Linen

What They Are Saying: “Perfect dress for warmer weather. Love the straps are adjustable, length is perfect. I am 5'11" and have a 36" inseam. I struggle finding dresses that are not to short. This one is perfect. Fabric is light and breathable. I highly recommend this dress.” —Memphis, AE.com reviewer

Aerie Linen Corset Dress, $, available at AE
<h2>Everlane Linen Workwear Dress<br></h2><br><strong><em>The Always Sold-Out Linen Dress</em></strong><em><br></em><br>Yes, we know — this Everlane dress is frequently sold out online. But we included this style because Everlane tends to restock fan faves, and you may also find this dress in stores! Be sure to check out the brand's entire <a href="https://www.everlane.com/collections/linen" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Linen Collection" class="link ">Linen Collection</a> as well.<br><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.53 out of 5 stars; 32 reviews on everlane.com<br><br><strong>Linen Breakdown:</strong> 100% Linen<br><br>What They Are Saying: “Slightly oversized fit, very comfy, great length (I’m 5’-5”), and there are FOUR POCKETS! I’ll be living in it the rest of the summer.” —SarMat, everlane.com reviewer<br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Linen Workwear Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-linen-workwear-dress-azure%3Fcollection%3Dwomens-dresses" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link ">Everlane</a>

Everlane Linen Workwear Dress


The Always Sold-Out Linen Dress

Yes, we know — this Everlane dress is frequently sold out online. But we included this style because Everlane tends to restock fan faves, and you may also find this dress in stores! Be sure to check out the brand's entire Linen Collection as well.

The Hype: 4.53 out of 5 stars; 32 reviews on everlane.com

Linen Breakdown: 100% Linen

What They Are Saying: “Slightly oversized fit, very comfy, great length (I’m 5’-5”), and there are FOUR POCKETS! I’ll be living in it the rest of the summer.” —SarMat, everlane.com reviewer

Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress, $, available at Everlane
<h2>Urban Renewal Eco Linen Seamed Midi Dress<br></h2><br><strong><em>The Best Eco-Chic Linen Dress</em></strong><em><br></em><br>Urban Renewal, the eco-conscious house brand from Urban Outfitters, has designed a super flowy linen-blend dress that has shoppers of all body shapes raving. <br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.6 out of 5 stars; 14 reviews on <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/urban-renewal-eco-linen-seamed-midi-dress?color=237&type=REGULAR&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:urbanoutfitters.com" class="link ">urbanoutfitters.com</a><br><br><strong>Linen Breakdown:</strong> 55% Linen, 45% eco vera<br><br><strong>What They Are Saying:</strong> “I wasn’t really sure how it would look because of my body shape (I’m curvy with a small waist). Some of these types of dresses are not flattering on me but this one is so cute!! I’m definitely ordering it in another color!!” —tayfultzy, urbanoutfitters.com reviewer<br><br><strong>Urban Renewal</strong> Eco Linen Seamed Midi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Furban-renewal-eco-linen-seamed-midi-dress%3Fcolor%3D237%26type%3DREGULAR%26quantity%3D1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link ">Urban Outfitters</a>

Urban Renewal Eco Linen Seamed Midi Dress


The Best Eco-Chic Linen Dress

Urban Renewal, the eco-conscious house brand from Urban Outfitters, has designed a super flowy linen-blend dress that has shoppers of all body shapes raving.

The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 14 reviews on urbanoutfitters.com

Linen Breakdown: 55% Linen, 45% eco vera

What They Are Saying: “I wasn’t really sure how it would look because of my body shape (I’m curvy with a small waist). Some of these types of dresses are not flattering on me but this one is so cute!! I’m definitely ordering it in another color!!” —tayfultzy, urbanoutfitters.com reviewer

Urban Renewal Eco Linen Seamed Midi Dress, $, available at Urban Outfitters
<h2>Lunya Linen Silk Double V Midi Dress<br></h2><br><strong><em>The Best Sleepwear-As-Daywear Linen Dress</em></strong><em><br></em><br>Luxury sleepwear brand Lunya has spun a gorgeous linen-silk dress that can be worn straight from your sheets to the streets.<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.5 out of 5 stars; 4 reviews on <a href="https://www.lunya.co/products/linen-silk-double-v-midi-dress?variant=39354982236203" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lunya.co" class="link ">lunya.co</a><br><br><strong>Linen Breakdown:</strong> 47% Linen, 35% Cotton, 18% Silk<br><br><strong>What They Are Saying:</strong> “Absolutely love this midi! The fabric falls nicely and the deep V back is very alluring. Since I live in SW Florida, it's perfect for hot summer days or nights.” —Katherine D., lunya.co reviewer<br><br><strong>Lunya</strong> Linen Silk Double V Midi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lunya.co%2Fproducts%2Flinen-silk-double-v-midi-dress" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lunya" class="link ">Lunya</a>

Lunya Linen Silk Double V Midi Dress


The Best Sleepwear-As-Daywear Linen Dress

Luxury sleepwear brand Lunya has spun a gorgeous linen-silk dress that can be worn straight from your sheets to the streets.

The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars; 4 reviews on lunya.co

Linen Breakdown: 47% Linen, 35% Cotton, 18% Silk

What They Are Saying: “Absolutely love this midi! The fabric falls nicely and the deep V back is very alluring. Since I live in SW Florida, it's perfect for hot summer days or nights.” —Katherine D., lunya.co reviewer

Lunya Linen Silk Double V Midi Dress, $, available at Lunya
<h2>Madewell Linen-Blend Clara Midi Dress<br></h2><br><strong><em>The Best Trend-Forward Linen Dress</em></strong><em><br></em><br>Most brands offer linen dresses in straight-forward silhouettes in a single solid color. Not so at Madewell. This laid-back linen dress has a front slit, a wispy flutter, and a subtle plaid print all over.<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>3.9 out of 5 stars; 52 reviews on <a href="https://www.madewell.com/linen-blend-clara-midi-dress-in-plaid-NA256.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:madewell.com" class="link ">madewell.com</a><br><br><strong>Linen Breakdown:</strong> Linen/Lenzing™ Ecovero™ viscose blend<br><br><strong>What They Are Saying:</strong> “I tried this on in the store and the material is so dreamy. It's lightweight linen and so soft! It is lined so it is not see-through, which is so nice for summer because who wants to layer when it's hot out? [...] The slit is not too high and there are pockets! Get this one while you can. If you live in a hot climate, it's summery and feminine and lovely.” —SPARROWLARK, madewell.com reviewer<br><br><strong>Madewell</strong> Linen-Blend Clara Midi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Flinen-blend-clara-midi-dress-in-plaid-NA256.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Madewell" class="link ">Madewell</a>

Madewell Linen-Blend Clara Midi Dress


The Best Trend-Forward Linen Dress

Most brands offer linen dresses in straight-forward silhouettes in a single solid color. Not so at Madewell. This laid-back linen dress has a front slit, a wispy flutter, and a subtle plaid print all over.

The Hype: 3.9 out of 5 stars; 52 reviews on madewell.com

Linen Breakdown: Linen/Lenzing™ Ecovero™ viscose blend

What They Are Saying: “I tried this on in the store and the material is so dreamy. It's lightweight linen and so soft! It is lined so it is not see-through, which is so nice for summer because who wants to layer when it's hot out? [...] The slit is not too high and there are pockets! Get this one while you can. If you live in a hot climate, it's summery and feminine and lovely.” —SPARROWLARK, madewell.com reviewer

Madewell Linen-Blend Clara Midi Dress, $, available at Madewell
<h2>Universal Standard Dune Linen Shirt Dress<br></h2><br><strong><em>The Best Size-Inclusive</em></strong> <strong><em>Linen Dress</em></strong><em><br></em><br>As with all Universal Standard styles, this linen dress is offered in sizes that range from 4XS through 4XL — and it has a perfect hint of stretch, too.<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>5 out of 5 stars; 27 reviews on <a href="https://www.universalstandard.com/products/dune-linen-shirt-dress-deep-aquamarine" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:universalstandard.com" class="link ">universalstandard.com</a><br><br><strong>Linen Breakdown:</strong> 55% Linen, 42% Rayon, 3% Elastane<br><br><strong>What They Are Saying:</strong> “After wearing it once, I’m ready to go buy it again in another color. The fit is perfect and it’s somehow that magical combination of looking super stylish while feeling amazingly comfortable. Oh, and it’s got pockets!” —Emily R., universalstandard.com reviewer<br><br><strong>Universal Standard</strong> Dune Linen Shirt Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.universalstandard.com%2Fproducts%2Fdune-linen-shirt-dress-deep-aquamarine" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Universal Standard" class="link ">Universal Standard</a>

Universal Standard Dune Linen Shirt Dress


The Best Size-Inclusive Linen Dress

As with all Universal Standard styles, this linen dress is offered in sizes that range from 4XS through 4XL — and it has a perfect hint of stretch, too.

The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars; 27 reviews on universalstandard.com

Linen Breakdown: 55% Linen, 42% Rayon, 3% Elastane

What They Are Saying: “After wearing it once, I’m ready to go buy it again in another color. The fit is perfect and it’s somehow that magical combination of looking super stylish while feeling amazingly comfortable. Oh, and it’s got pockets!” —Emily R., universalstandard.com reviewer

Universal Standard Dune Linen Shirt Dress, $, available at Universal Standard
<h2>Sau Lee Linen Maxi Dress<br></h2><br><strong><em>The Best Going-Out Linen Dress</em></strong><em><br></em><br>You'd never know at first glance that this romantic maxi dress is constructed from pure linen. We recommend it for a summer wedding or cocktail party.<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.3 out of 5 stars; 3 reviews on <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/sau-lee-linen-maxi-dress?color=001&type=STANDARD&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:anthropologie.com" class="link ">anthropologie.com</a><br><br><strong>Linen Breakdown:</strong> Linen; rayon lining<br><br><strong>What They Are Saying:</strong> “I’m a HUGE anthro dress fan/buyer and this dress is everything I wanted it to be. The skirt drapes beautifully and the cut in the back gives it something truly special. I highly recommend this one!!” —Katy, anthropologie.com reviewer<br><br><strong>Sau Lee</strong> Sau Lee Linen Maxi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fsau-lee-linen-maxi-dress%3Fcolor%3D001%26type%3DSTANDARD%26quantity%3D1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link ">Anthropologie</a>

Sau Lee Linen Maxi Dress


The Best Going-Out Linen Dress

You'd never know at first glance that this romantic maxi dress is constructed from pure linen. We recommend it for a summer wedding or cocktail party.

The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars; 3 reviews on anthropologie.com

Linen Breakdown: Linen; rayon lining

What They Are Saying: “I’m a HUGE anthro dress fan/buyer and this dress is everything I wanted it to be. The skirt drapes beautifully and the cut in the back gives it something truly special. I highly recommend this one!!” —Katy, anthropologie.com reviewer

Sau Lee Sau Lee Linen Maxi Dress, $, available at Anthropologie

