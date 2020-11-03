Best lightweight wheels: Shallow wheels for climbing and accelerating fast

Of all the upgrades available for a road bike, a set of the best road bike wheels is one of the easiest ways of improving the manner in which your bike handles and reacts to different topography types. But you can go one step further and look at acquiring a set of the best lightweight wheels to eke out an extra advantage when the road ahead begins to point upwards.

This buyer's guide is one for the weight weenies; the grimpeurs or mountain goats who enjoy dancing on the pedals in a quest to overcome gravity as quickly as possible. Unlike their burlier, deep-sectioned brothers, the best lightweight wheels feature shallower rim depths that accelerate quickly and help dismiss both climbs and crosswinds with ease.

Contrary to modern cycling doctrine which preaches prophetically about the feathery benefits of carbon fibre, aluminium has proven to be just as effective if not lighter in some applications and in many ways more resilient. Both Mavic and Campagnolo are pioneers of lightweight wheels made from aluminium and feature some impressive rolling stock options.

To help you bag that elusive Strava KOM, we've compiled a list of the best lightweight wheels currently available in both carbon and aluminium specification for rim- and disc-brake-equipped bikes.

Best lightweight carbon wheels

Scope R3

Available in both rim and disc-brake variety, the Scope R3 wheelset caters for everybody

Material: Carbon | Depth: 30mm | Brake: Rim, disc | Tyre format: Tubeless and clincher (23mm-30mm) | Rim width (internal): 19mm | Spoke count: 18/21 (rim), 21/24 (disc) | Weight: 1,440g (rim brake version) | Wheelset RRP: £1,298.00 | Priced: Per pair

Price

Lightweight

Stiffness

Lacks brand cachet of rivals

The Scope R3 is the company's best lightest wheelset, weighing just 1,440g in rim brake guise (1,447g for the disc version). Like all Scope products, the R3 wheels are designed as a system, meaning everything used in its construction has been meticulously thought out to deliver the best performance.

Despite their impressive weight, the Scope R3 wheels are also impressively stiff thanks to the 19mm internal rim width and wide-flange hubs.

Stopping-power is superb on both the disc and rim-brake options, the latter utilising a special surface that delivers linear-like brake performance and feel, regardless of the riding conditions.

Roval CLX32

A premium, lightweight carbon wheelset with the hardiness to match

Material: Carbon | Depth: 32mm | Brake: Rim, Disc | Tyre format: Tubeless, tubular and clincher (23mm-32mm) | Rim width (internal): 20.7mm | Spoke count: 16/24 (rim), 21/24 (disc) | Weight: 1,350g (Disc) | Wheelset RRP: £1,850.00 | Priced: Separately

Lightweight

Stiffness

Aesthetics

Tubeless compatibility issues

Available in both rim and disc versions the Roval CLX 32 is a low-profile carbon wheelset Specialized claims is more aerodynamic than the previous-generation deeper section CLX 40 wheels.

As a tubeless-ready option, they can be set up to work with either rim tape or a plug system to block the spoke holes - the latter, however, is trickier to install and heavier.

Despite the Roval branding, the hubs feature DT-Swiss internals complete with a 240 star-ratchet freewheel system and CeramicSpeed sealed bearings.

