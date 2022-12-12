One of Lenovo's most popular laptops is on super sale on Amazon for just $384 — that's over $570 off

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Worthwhile laptop deals are few and far between, so when a newly released model from a No. 1 best-selling tech brand goes on sale for 60% off, shoppers take notice! And right now is the best time to shop.

This is the case for the 2022-re-released Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop. The super fast and extremely thin computer is on sale right now for just $384 on Amazon for the holidays — that's over $570 off its original price — and stands as one of the biggest Lenovo laptop deals we've seen this year. Also, if you order now, it arrives before Christmas!

In addition to having all of the standard laptop features and hardware, the bronze-toned device has a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen that's perfect for editing photos, videos or just streaming your favorite shows and movies.

Another standout is that it comes with the Windows 11 Home operating system pre-installed, making this an all-in-one purchase.

The Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop also has 8 GB of high-bandwidth RAM, which helps it smoothly run several applications and browser tabs at once without freezing or lagging. Its 256 GB hard drive also comes in handy for those who need lots of space to save big projects, term papers, video, audio and photo files and more. This also lends to a lightning-fast bootup and data transfer process.

The already best-selling laptop also comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, one HDMI port, one combination audio jack, one multi-format SD media card reader, one wireless-AC Wi-Fi 5 port and one Bluetooth combo port.

So, what do Amazon shoppers think about this epic Lenovo laptop deal? The general consensus is that the new release is one of the best bangs for your buck you'll find this year.

"Unbelievable value for the price," one shopper wrote, with another adding that they're "happy with the speed and performance" and "would recommend it for the daily user."

Reviewers also shared that it fits perfectly in their different professions and lifestyles, ranging from college students to teachers and, of course, casual users.

Snag the new and already highly recommended 2022 Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop while it's 60% off on Amazon. This Lenovo laptop deal is one you likely won't see again! Also, keep in mind that if you order now, it will arrive before Christmas.

