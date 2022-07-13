Best LEGO deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022: 50% off including Star Wars and Harry Potter

Let's get one thing straight: LEGO isn't just for children.

While you might have started your LEGO adventures as a kid, many of the latest creations feature intricate designs and challenging builds that plenty of adults still struggle with. The Danish brand is now virtually ageless, spanning generations of fun and hours of entertainment.

The range has grown significantly over the last few years, bringing out collaborations with popular movies like Harry Potter, Star Wars and Disney. There are animal-themed sets with exotic backgrounds and transport-themed sets with Bluetooth connectivity and moving parts. No matter your wider interests, there's probably a suitable LEGO set to pique it.

This Amazon Prime Day, we've seen more discounts on Lego sets than ever before. With deals hitting the 50 per cent off mark, it's arguably the best day of the year for Prime Members to snap up all kinds of brilliant LEGO discounts.

Shopping for yourself or buying a LEGO set as a gift? Read on for all of our top picks on Amazon Prime Day 2022. Alternatively, check out our live blog and best overall deals for the stellar LEGO picks.

LEGO 60198 City Cargo Train Set

This huge set is one of the most impressive Lego inventions around, featuring everything you need for days of fun including Bluetooth connection and a battery powered motorised train toy.

A piece that practically guarantees hours of distraction thanks to its 10 speed design, half the fun comes from building it, but the other half comes from its final creation. It also includes six LEGO mini figures: four train workers, a security officer and a crook for imaginative role-play.

was: £179.99

Buy now £115.00, Amazon

LEGO 75318 Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Baby Yoda

A brilliant gift for any Star Wars lovers, this Baby Yoda model is the cutest of the lot. Buy it alone or make use of the Prime Day discounts and buy alongside its various add-ons, including a bonsai tree set, model figure building set, a scout trooper helmet or a helmet mask display.

was: £69.99

Buy now £43.68, Amazon

LEGO 75324 Star Wars Dark Trooper Attack Set

Another top pick for Star Wars fans, this Dark Trooper Attack Set comes with a huge 40 per cent off its retail price and features a detailed recreation of the scene inside the Imperial Light Cruiser where Luke Skywalker reappeared, from The Mandalorian Season 2. With revolving elements and included mini figures, it's just as much fun as watching the films.

was: £27.99

Buy now £16.67, Amazon

LEGO 41679 Friends Forest House Toy, Treehouse Adventure Set

This adorable forest friends set promises hours of fun both during and after it's been built. It features two separate scenes: a two floor summer treehouse and a separate kayaking scene, with endless opportunities to create your own world inside. It's a wonderful LEGO gift for children aged six plus with other add-ons like the friends cat grooming car, gymnastics fairground set and training and trailer building set.

was: £24.99

Buy now £15.59, Amazon

LEGO 43200 Disney Antonio’s Magical Door, Foldable Toy Treehouse

If you were a fan of Disney's Encanto movie then you'll almost definitely fall for this Lego Foldable Toy Treehouse, taking a scene from the movie and switching it up into something unique and buildable.

With a working lock, key on a key chain and a sticker sheet, this magical set is one of the best for encouraging open creative play. Its digital Instructions with intuitive modes like zoom, rotate, and ghost also give kids a more impressive digital age building experience.

was: £17.99

Buy now £10.91, Amazon

LEGO 76396 Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Divination Class Book Classroom Set

Still waiting for your Hogwarts letter? Try your hand at magic spells so you're ready for when it (eventually) arrives with this Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment set. Taking place in a Divination Class, it comes complete with all of the magical supplies needed to look into the future with Harry.

The smaller size of this set makes it a great portable piece for carrying around. If you're looking to go all out with Harry Potter Lego, there's a much larger collection you can slowly build up and join together.

was: £27.99

Buy now £16.66, Amazon

LEGO 41702 Friends Canal Houseboat Boat

With 44% off of this Lego Houseboat, it's one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals around if you're on the hunt for a new challenge. Designed for children aged seven upwards, it features four mini dolls and a special kind of toy boat - a narrowboat with a garden on its rooftop to grow veggies and a pier market stall to sell the produce.

The deck is removable and its side opens to reveal a cabin with a kitchen for making cupcakes, a sleeping area and a bathroom. It's a great piece for gifting with a budget friendly price to match.

was: £69.99

Buy now £39.16, Amazon

LEGO 10930 DUPLO Town Bulldozer Construction Vehicle Toy Set

Start them off young with Lego's beginner-friendly sets: Duplo. Designed for toddlers upwards, these larger pieces allow for just as much fun with oversized blocks that remove any choking hazards.

This sweet set features a cute, movable toy bulldozer with a hand-operated, lift-up scoop, a shovel, a boulder that cracks open and a sign to warn the traffic. At less than £5, it's a great stocking filler toy for birthdays or (if you're really organised) Christmas.

was: £9.99

Buy now £4.99, Amazon

LEGO 60317 City Police Chase at the Bank with Helicopter

This fast-paced action pack is one that'll keep kids entertained for hours, thanks to its intricate design and versatile build. A huge bargain available during Prime Day only, it features two floors of fun including a multifunctional bank building, crooks’ heist truck toy, police helicopter and truck, plus a toy drone for lots of chasing.

Kids can fold out the heist truck to reveal a cherry picker arm with a jackhammer and crash out parts of the bank wall to remove the gold: the fun never ends.

was: £89.99

Buy now £49.99, Amazon

