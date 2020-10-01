The Best LED Light Therapy Masks to Boost Collagen and Bust Acne

Getting to a dermatologist these days isn’t as easy as it used to be, but there’s one skin-care trend that can come to you: LED light therapy. It was once exclusively available at the doctor’s office, but thanks to the best LED light therapy devices, you can get all the perks without leaving your couch—and the rewards are many.

Red LED light triggers collagen production and reduces inflammation, while blue light treats acne by killing the breeding bacteria that causes breakouts. LED light therapy can also help repair cell damage, improve skin texture and brighten your complexion. There are many at-home devices that incorporate both red and blue LED light, as well as other options, so you can treat acne and fine lines all at once. If you’re worried about getting burned, don’t fret—there are no ultraviolet rays in LED light therapy masks.

LED light therapy masks and devices have come a long way and now offer the same professional technology at home, though getting a treatment at the doctor’s office tends to deliver stronger results, so at-home devices may take longer over time. The way LED light therapy works actually isn’t so different from topical skin-care ingredients, since skin cells have receptors for LED. Once the LED light enters a skin cell, it can do its job, such as triggering the skin to produce more collagen, for example. LED light therapy works by exposing the skin to different wavelengths of light to treat a slew of skin concerns.

You can use an LED light therapy device as part of a morning or evening skin-care routine, but regardless of the time, they should only be used on clean, dry skin. Otherwise, when you use them over skin-care products, the LED device won’t be able to penetrate the skin and it won’t be nearly as effective. When an LED light therapy device is paired with the right skin-care products, such as serums, it can make an even bigger difference. Give your skin a boost with the best LED light therapy devices.

1. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device

BEST OVERALL

It only takes three minutes for this FDA-approved LED red and blue light mask to zap fine lines and the bacteria that causes acne. You can opt for just red or blue light or use both. Taking inspiration from the laser treatments in Dr. Gross’ dermatological practice, this mask delivers the at-home version. In addition to its anti-aging perks—including reducing wrinkles and dark spots as well as firming—it’s been clinically proven to clear acne in two weeks. If you’re all about a spot treatment, downsize to the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare SpotLite Acne Treatment Device instead.

2. The Light Salon Boost Advanced LED Light Therapy Face Mask

BEST FOR EASE OF USE

What makes this one of the best LED light therapy masks is the fact that it’s flexible, so it’s easy to shape the soft silicone design to your face. It brings The Light Salon’s signature Skin Health & Rejuvenation Treatment into your home to deliver the same perks for your skin: brightening, rejuvenating, lifting, plumping and strengthening. The FDA-approved device has both LED red and near-infrared light to get the job done. To reap all the rewards, do a 10-minute session three to five days a week for four to six weeks.

3. Dermashine Pro Wireless 7 Color LED Mask for Face

BEST BUDGET

If you’re on a budget, then this is the best LED light therapy mask for you. It offers every LED light color you can think of with seven different choices, so it can tackle practically any skin-care issue. There’s red light to boost blood flow and collagen; blue to calm and tighten skin; green for pigmentation, fine lines and anti-aging; yellow to reduce redness and smooth skin; purple for an allover relaxing boost; light blue to soothe; and white to improve skin color. There are five different levels of intensity for each.

