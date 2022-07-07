Best leather jackets for men in bomber, biker and more classic styles

From left to right: Leather jackets: Altu, Cos. Marlon Brando in The Wild One. Models walking in Celine SS23. (Columbia Tristar & Press images)

Nothing oozes attitude like a slick leather jacket. Once reserved for motorcyclists or men going through a mid-life crisis, the classic style is having a cool resurgence.

Starting out as military-wear in the 1900s, the leather jacket had its first moment in the spotlight when movie-star Marlon Brando wore Schott NYC’s Perfecto Jacket in The Wild One, cementing it as the uniform of rebellious youth.

Marlon Brando in The Wild One (COLUMBIA TRISTAR)

Today, everyone from Keanu Reeves to Lil Nas X are leather jacket stans, and it’s obvious to see why. Whether you’re in the market for an oversized biker, a fitted bomber, or a shearling sherpa, the leather jacket will bolster your debonair good looks and notch up your confidence.

Look no further than Celine’s Spring/Summer 23 show to see how it’s done. From an embellished biker worn with straight leg jeans and neck-tie blouse, to an oversized bomber paired with tailored shorts and a shirt and tie, Hedi Slimane - Celine’s creative director - is an expert in the leather jacket and how to style it.

Celine SS23 (Celine)

What, then, is the right jacket for you? First of all, start with the quality of the fabric. You want to look out for full grain leather, rich suedes, or buttery vegan leather (looking at you, Nanushka), and steer clear of any squeaky pleather.

When it comes to the style, it depends on your look. Whether you’re channelling Danny Zuko in a biker jacket with a white t-shirt and jeans or would rather be more understated in a leather shacket à la Jacob Elordi, we’ve rounded up a selection to suit every style and budget.

Shop the best below

Nanushka Regenerated leather overshirt

Chic and understated, Nanushka’s leather overshirt is cut to an oversized fit with a sharp collar and curved hem. Made out of regenerated leather, a fabric created using unwanted off-cuts that would otherwise end up in landfill, it’s a lightweight option that would be great to layer a T-shirt in warmer months.

Buy now £595.00, Nanushka

AllSaints Wick Leather Biker Jacket

Experts with leather, you can count on AllSaints for a grungy biker jacket that would look at home atop a Harley Davidson. Made using 100 per cent lamb leather and metal hardware, it’s a great quality for a more affordable price. Oozing attitude, you’ll be channeling your inner rebel with, or without, a cause.

Buy now £369.00, AllSaints

Theory Morvek Zip Jacket in Leather

Featuring a polished finish and a two way zip closure, Theory’s lamb leather jacket has a louche timeless feel. Wear with a white T-shirt and high waisted straight leg jeans for a Parisian look. Très chic.

Buy now £425.00, Theory

Gucci GG leather bomber jacket

Embossed with the iconic GG monogram from top to bottom, Gucci’s bomber jacket exudes luxury. Inspired by the nightclub scene, this jacket would look best worn with a full monochrome outfit - go full leather for a high-octane party look.

Buy now £3000.00, MatchesFashion

Altu Patch-pocket cropped leather jacket

Cut to a cropped boxy shape, Altu’s jacket has a Nineties feel. With design details inspired from workwear like the patch pocket and button cuffs, it’s a contemporary take on a classic. Take styling cues from Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 Couture collection by wearing with Altu’s matching trousers for a full leather look.

Buy now £1165.00, MatchesFashion

Dunhill Signature Reversible Leather Hooded Jacket

A lightweight reversible design, this hooded jacket by Dunhill is an elevated yet practical option. One side is made using supple black leather, whilst the other is water-resistant jacquard featuring a geometric pattern, and the silk collar and cuffs give an elegant touch. Two for the price of one.

Buy now £3295.00, Dunhill

Sandro Smooth leather varsity jacket

Not your typical varsity jacket, Sandro’s chic take on the silhouette is crafted using smooth leather yet has the trademark ribbed collar, cuffs, and waist. Worn with a fitted black T-shirt and indigo jeans, you wouldn’t look out of place strolling down the Champs-Élysées.

Buy now £829.00, Sandro

Mr. P. Leather-Trimmed Suede Jacket

Crafted using super-soft suede and featuring a contrast leather pocket and zip detail, Mr. P.’s design is giving luxury at its finest. The two-way zip and sharp pointed collar elevate the design. Worn with a polo or roll neck, you’ll be the smartest chap in town.

Buy now £695.00, Mr Porter

The Kooples Zipped Black Zipped Black Leather Biker Jacket

True to the brand’s signature style, The Kooples’ biker jacket wouldn’t look out of place on The Ramones. Pair it with a band T-shirt and ripped jeans and you’ll be looking like a rock star in no time.

Buy now £346.50, The Kooples

Cos Relaxed-Fit Collarless Leather Jacket

Satisfying your budget-friendly leather jacket needs, high street hero Cos’ design is minimal, sleek, and won’t hurt your bank account. Created with a sustainable focus, this jacket is made using an environmentally-friendly tanning process and is lined with recycled polyester. Bringing a laidback feel, this super soft V-neck design would be perfect for day or night.

Buy now £250.00, Cos