Best leather iPhone 11 Pro cases and covers

For some iPhone 11 Pro users, there is nothing that pairs better with their new smartphone than a leather case. The feeling in the hand of soft, organic leather meeting the outside of a device crafted from cold aluminum and rigid glass is a pairing that can only be described as absolute perfection. For our best leather cases for the iPhone 11 Pro guide, we take a look at different options for every situation, whether you simply want the best or something that you can take on your next mountain trek. We’ve also thrown in a synthetic vegan leather option for those who are so inclined.

Best overall: Apple Leather Case

It might not surprise you that our top pick for the best iPhone 11 Pro leather case is awarded to Apple, but in case you are wondering, we have quite a few reasons why it’s our favorite option. For starters, Apple’s own leather case fits the iPhone 11 Pro like no other; it is the absolute perfect companion, and the iPhone wears it as though it’s a finely tailored suit. The body of the case is formed from finished European leather, while the volume and power buttons are machined aluminum. The inside of Apple’s leather case features a microfiber lining to keep your new iPhone free from scratches, and the outside can be selected from a variety of colors that change seasonally. If you can spare the money, it’s a case that we know you’ll love.





$49 from Apple

Best slim fit: Mous Contour Case

Stylish? Check. Slim fitting? Check. Protective? Check. This genuine leather case from Mous ticks all the boxes, keeping your iPhone Pro safe without adding bulk. AiroShock technology protects against impacts, while raised top and bottom edges keep your screen safe even when you place your phone face down. It’s Qi wireless charging compatible, and the shell is constructed from polycarbonate, with a leather outer that will age gracefully, developing a patina over time. We love the speckled leather finish, but you can also pick this case up in black, brown, or red to suit your style.





$45 from Amazon

Best rugged: Nomad Rugged Case

