Layering with linen is the newest fall trend, and these 3 pieces are the perfect place to start

Monos, the brand that’s best known for its high-quality luggage and travel accessories, launched its first clothing collection a couple of years ago featuring jet-set-ready staples. The everyday basics collection that first featured high-quality unisex tees, shorts, sweatpants and crewneck sweatshirts has since evolved with its third recently released collection featuring all linen pieces.

Dubbed the Everywear Algarve collection, this small capsule line features lightweight pieces that are versatile enough to wear on a tropical vacation or under a heavy coat in the fall and winter months for breathability.

The collection consists of three versatile linen pieces that are easy to mix and match. Pair them with one another or other pieces you already own. These three unisex staples include the Algarve Shirt, Algarve Shorts and Algarve Shirt Dress.

Monos Monos Unisex Algarve Shirt The unisex Algarve Shirt gives elevated resort-wear vibes with its clean, classic-cut silhouette. Wear it open with a tank top or crewneck underneath or closed with a bomber jacket or overcoat in the fall. $120 at Monos

Inspired by Portugal’s distinctive Algarve shoreline, these pieces are effortless and comfortable and look luxe, thanks to their well-constructed design and clean lines.

All three pieces come in four colorways (white, black, cliff stone and dune grass), and sizes range from 1 to 4. Translated to traditional letter sizing, 1 is 2XS/XS, 2 is S/M, 3 is L/XL, and 4 is 2XL/3XL.

Monos Monos Unisex Algarve Shorts The gender-neutral Algarve Shorts have a clean, straight-cut silhouette that falls just above the knee. It's the perfect balance between a formal bottom and a casual short. Also, since it's made of airy and durable washed linen, you'll remain cool and comfy but won't look messy after a few minutes. $95 at Monos

Monos Monos Unisex Algarve Shirt Dress Lastly, the chic Algarve Shirt Dress is the perfect transitional piece. Its easy-breezy, relaxed fit makes it versatile enough and flattering for so many body types. It has an optional belt closure (belt included) for a more buttoned-up look. Wear it belted with an overcoat for the perfect effortless fall look. $145 at Monos

Since this is a capsule collection, these pieces won’t be around for long, so snag them now while you can!

