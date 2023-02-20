Best Lawyers is Accepting Nominations for the Best Canadian Legal Talent

Best Lawyers is accepting nominations for the 2024 editions of The Best Lawyers in Canada and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada. Nominations can be submitted at www.bestlawyers.com; the nomination season ends on March 15.

AUGUSTA, Ga., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best Lawyers, the oldest and most respected resource of the top talent in the legal profession, is now accepting nominations for the 18th edition of The Best Lawyers in Canada™ and the third edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada™.

The process of highlighting the best in the legal industry begins with nominations from clients, other practicing lawyers and marketing teams. Nominations only take a few minutes and can be submitted online. The submission window for the upcoming editions closes on March 15.

"Nominations are the foundation of Best Lawyers' transparent award methodology and research processes," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. "Identifying Canada's top legal talent begins with the community nominating elite lawyers excelling in practice for their prestige and success within the industry."

Candidates for The Best Lawyers in Canada typically have at least 10 years of experience, have commonly been promoted to partner at their firm and have built a reputation for legal excellence in their community and practice area(s). Candidates nominated for Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada demonstrate excellence in their practice, but they are earlier into their careers and should have at least 3-8 years of experience. Nominees must also be active in private practice and can only be considered for one recognition category at a time.

Best Lawyers' mission is to serve clients needing counsel by highlighting top talent for their specific legal needs. Recognition by Best Lawyers is widely regarded by clients and legal professionals as a significant honor conferred on a lawyer by their peers. More details on the research process are available on our website.

Lawyers are not required nor allowed to pay a fee to be nominated or included in the annual awards; therefore, recognition by Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Last year, Best Lawyers evaluated more than 14,000 candidates in Canada, resulting in awarding only the top 5.2% of lawyers in the country.

Nominees can be submitted through the online nomination form. The nomination season ends on March 15.

