Best Lawyers is Accepting Nominations for the Best Canadian Legal Talent

Best Lawyers
·2 min read

Best Lawyers is accepting nominations for the 2024 editions of The Best Lawyers in Canada and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada. Nominations can be submitted at www.bestlawyers.com; the nomination season ends on March 15.

Accepting Best Lawyers Nominations

Accepting Best Lawyers Nominations
Accepting Best Lawyers Nominations

AUGUSTA, Ga., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best Lawyers, the oldest and most respected resource of the top talent in the legal profession, is now accepting nominations for the 18th edition of The Best Lawyers in Canada™ and the third edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada™.

The process of highlighting the best in the legal industry begins with nominations from clients, other practicing lawyers and marketing teams. Nominations only take a few minutes and can be submitted online. The submission window for the upcoming editions closes on March 15.

"Nominations are the foundation of Best Lawyers' transparent award methodology and research processes," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. "Identifying Canada's top legal talent begins with the community nominating elite lawyers excelling in practice for their prestige and success within the industry."

Candidates for The Best Lawyers in Canada typically have at least 10 years of experience, have commonly been promoted to partner at their firm and have built a reputation for legal excellence in their community and practice area(s). Candidates nominated for Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada demonstrate excellence in their practice, but they are earlier into their careers and should have at least 3-8 years of experience. Nominees must also be active in private practice and can only be considered for one recognition category at a time.

Best Lawyers' mission is to serve clients needing counsel by highlighting top talent for their specific legal needs. Recognition by Best Lawyers is widely regarded by clients and legal professionals as a significant honor conferred on a lawyer by their peers. More details on the research process are available on our website.

Lawyers are not required nor allowed to pay a fee to be nominated or included in the annual awards; therefore, recognition by Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Last year, Best Lawyers evaluated more than 14,000 candidates in Canada, resulting in awarding only the top 5.2% of lawyers in the country.

Nominees can be submitted through the online nomination form. The nomination season ends on March 15.

Contact Information:
Megan Edmonds
Public Relations Manager
medmonds@bestlawyers.com

Related Images






Image 1: Accepting Best Lawyers Nominations


Submit your nominations for Best Lawyers and "Ones to Watch" recognitions.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Airbus' defence arm says Berlin delaying exports worth billions

    Slow German government export approvals are holding up Airbus Defence & Space defence exports worth several billions of euros, the company's chief executive said on Sunday, urging Berlin to speed up the process. He was referring to a 100-billion-euro ($107 billion) special fund set up last year to bring the military back up to scratch after Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a "Zeitenwende" or sea change in security policy days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Airbus blames Germany for delaying exports of Eurofighter jets

    Plans to ramp up production of Eurofighter jets have been held back by German foot-dragging on defence spending, the chief of Airbus has said.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: What Is the Standard Deduction for People...

  • Rogers-Shaw lawyers could nab bigger share of C$100 million-plus fee jackpot

    As Rogers Communications' long-delayed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc nears its final hurdle, bankers, lawyers and shareholder advisors are preparing to finally pocket a C$100 million-plus ($75 million) fee from the bitterly contested deal. The C$20 billion deal, which will create Canada's No. 2 telecoms operator, has passed all legal hurdles after the Competition Tribunal objected on concerns that included the merger would raise wireless fees in Canada, already the highest in the world. While law firms sometimes negotiate fixed fees on transactions, market participants said such deals would be unlikely on transactions that faced the amount of legal uncertainty of Rogers-Shaw.

  • At job fairs in China, employers are thrifty and applicants timid

    China's job fairs are making a comeback after being forced online by COVID-19 for three years, but subdued wages and less abundant offerings in sectors exposed to weakening external demand point to an uneven and guarded economic recovery. Authorities announced hundreds of such events across the country this month, the latest sign that China is returning to its pre-COVID way of life and that youth unemployment, a major headache for Beijing, may ease from its near 20% peak. In a country of 1.4 billion people, job fairs are one of the most efficient ways for employers and workers to connect.

  • What Does The Future Hold For Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

    The analysts covering Superior Plus Corp. ( TSE:SPB ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a...

  • At job fairs in China, lower pay and fewer openings

    STORY: China is one of the world's last countries to return to something like a pre-COVID way of life...and one sign things are shifting are the hundreds of job fairs like this one in Beijing, many set to take place this month.It's a welcome sight for China's leaders after the economy saw its weakest performance in half a century last year... and bruising youth unemployment neared a peak of 20%.Job fairs are an efficient way for employers to reach out in China, where 1.4 billion people live.But some attendees weren't brimming with confidence about what's on offer.This 24-year-old, who was looking for a job in a hotel or property management, said he only hopes for a stable job and not high pay.One recruitment manager at the fair said competition for jobs was tough."We haven't met any job seekers who are demanding a lot in salary. Our main focus here today is to find those living nearby for some of the positions. And we’ll also try to match those who live nearby with some positions. There are a lot of people who are out of work due to the epidemic."Employment anxiety is also widespread.A survey of about 50,000 white-collar workers published on Thursday by Zhaopin, one of China's biggest recruiting firms, showed more than 47% of them were worried they may lose their jobs this year.Those working in consumer-facing jobs had higher job confidence than those in the manufacturing,which has been hit by sputtering demand for what China makes overseas... and a property market slump.After a disappointing report card last year......the outlook for China's economy in the year ahead isn't much better...... with the pain from stringent COVID rules lingering.Policymakers are expected to only aim for growth of about 5%, still below the blistering pre-pandemic pace China once enjoyed.

  • China's new rules for offshore listings spark concern about lengthy approval process

    New rules laying out how Chinese companies can list outside mainland China will often mean getting a nod from several domestic government agencies, potentially making for a lengthy approval process, investment bankers say. On one hand, the rules provide clarity after a regulatory crackdown by Beijing since mid-2021 that has slowed U.S. listings by Chinese firms to a trickle. But where once - before the crackdown - there was very little in the way of regulatory requirements, there are now more hoops for companies to jump through.

  • Why This 'Guaranteed' Retirement Income Product May Be Too Good to Be True

    Current investors aren't just navigating a bear market; they're also contending with rising interest rates that are driving down bond returns. For retirees and those approaching retirement, these challenges are even more daunting. While experts and past research have pointed … Continue reading → The post Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Volkswagen faces possible recalls after environmental NGO wins emissions software lawsuit

    A German court on Monday ruled in favour of an environmental NGO's lawsuit against the federal motor authority for releasing cars with software on exhaust gas recirculation it argues is illegal, in a judgement which could lead to a wave of recalls. The NGO, Deutsche Umwelthilfe, is calling for Volkswagen Golf vehicles to be recalled because of software manipulation to emissions mechanisms, alleging the KBA authority should never have allowed these vehicles to be released to the market. The DUH is planning further cases against the KBA involving BMW, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles which, if successful, could mean up to ten million cars which KBA authorised would need to be recalled, the NGO said.

  • Latin America Looks To Capitalize On Soaring Lithium Demand

    Latin America holds as much as 55.5% of global lithium reserves, making it a key region in global lithium supply chains

  • Ukraine war expected to cost Germany 160 billion euros by year-end

    The Ukraine war will have cost the German economy around 160 billion euros ($171 billion), or some 4% of its gross domestic output, in lost value creation by the end of the year, the head of the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said. That means GDP per capita in Europe's largest economy will be 2,000 euros lower it would otherwise have been, DIHK chief Peter Adrian told the "Rheinische Post". Industry makes up a higher share of the economy in Germany than in many other countries, and the sector is for the most part energy-intensive, meaning German companies have been especially hard hit by a surge in energy prices, which last year hit record highs in Europe.

  • More Than Half of U.S. Adults Are ‘Jeopardizing’ Retirement Preparedness With Poor Life Expectancy Knowledge, Report Says

    One of the keys to a comfortable retirement is building enough wealth to ensure you don't run out of money while you're still alive. This requires familiarity with average life expectancies, but not...

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter accused of not paying $14m in bills across nine lawsuits

    In December last year, Musk said Twitter will break even and will ‘in fact, be ok next year’

  • Funding woes inspire $25,000 pitching competition for Black entrepreneurs

    VANCOUVER, Wash. — After immigrating to Canada from Kenya with dreams of starting her own business, entrepreneur Jackee Kasandy soon concluded that Canadian banks weren't keen on opening their vaults to folks like her. Kasandy, founder of the non-profit Black Entrepreneurs and Businesses of Canada Society, said she faced many roadblocks from Canadian lending institutions as she sought funding. Now, Kasandy wants other Black entrepreneurs to have a leg up when starting out, holding a contest with

  • Crude oil rises on heighten political tensions, supply concerns

    Oil prices traded higher Monday, recouping some of last week’s heavy losses on heightened geopolitical tensions and concerns over the future supply outlook. By 04:30 ET (09:30 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.9% higher at $77.23 a barrel, while the Brent contract rose 1% to $83.81 a barrel.

  • What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?

    Your retirement benefit amount depends on how much you've earned over your lifetime at jobs for which you paid Social Security taxes -- and the age at which you claim. You can claim Social Security...

  • Kroger is texting and emailing former staff to try to make them 'boomerang' back after leaving, report says

    Food companies such as General Mills are trying to fill labor shortages by asking ex-employees to return, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • How Delayed Retirement Credits Can Affect Early Retirement

    Delayed retirement credits, which lead to larger Social Security benefits in the future, can be a financial windfall for individuals who earn them. Delayed retirement benefits are a motivation to go as long as you can without tapping into your benefits. Consider working with a financial advisor as you weigh your choices on timing retirement.