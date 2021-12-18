The Best Last Minute Gifts For Pop Culture Kings And Queens

(Photo: Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost)

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Got a pop culture lover left on your present list this Christmas?

Perhaps they’re mad about Star Wars or Marvel, fans of Doctor Who or The Mandolorian, a total devotee of Drag Race UK or I May Destroy You, or old school nostalgists, binge-watching old episodes of Friends and Gilmore Girls.

Well, whatever their bag, we’ve found you something to put in it. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute secret Santa gift for a colleague or stocking fillers for a family member, don’t sweat it. From themed travel mugs and makeup sets to special edition alcohol and Lego, or a good read, there’s a present to snap up.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best gift ideas for TV and movie buffs and hope there’s something perfect here for your own pop culture king or queen.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...