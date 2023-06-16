‘Best last day on Earth.’ Dog owner documents pet’s final day in heartwarming TikTok

A woman captured her dog’s last day before she was put down, and TikTok users are “in shambles.”

Holly Sheddan, of New Zealand, documented her French bulldog Indy’s, “best last day on earth,” complete with “scenic soft serve” and lots of cuddles and kisses in a TikTok posted June 8.

Indy “had a brain tumour that was shutting her body down and causing extreme discomfort,” Sheddan said to a commenter on one of her past videos.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The video that has garnered over 12 million views as of June 16 shows Indy watching Disney movies with her brother, indulging in countless treats and going to her favorite place: the beach.

The TikTok, told from Indy’s perspective, shows the smiling pup on the beach with a red vest, soaking in the sun after not being able to walk much farther.

“Mum carried me back to the car and whispered lovely things in my ear,” the video reads.

Later in the video, Indy’s seen chowing down on her “first cheeseburger.”

“I hope they serve these in heaven,” the TikTok said.

TikTok users took to the comments to show an outpouring of emotion with one saying, “I wasn’t in the right head space to see this. I’m in shambles.”

Another wrote, “57 grown man and (bawling).”

“All of my family were crying as I went to sleep but I’m excited for my next adventure,” the video captioned “Rest in treats little darling” read.

Chinese bloggers call ‘white people food’ the ‘lunch of suffering.’ Debate followed

Friends add to Cracker Barrel’s decor in hilarious TikTok prank. ‘This is everything’

Forget the bars — TikToker spends Friday night living it up in Costco. People love it