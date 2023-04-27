The best last-chance deals on couches, recliners and sectionals at Wayfair's Way Day sale
The annual Way Day 2023 sale ends tonight, April 27 and we've rounded up some of the best prices of the year on couches, recliners, stylish accent chairs and more. Keep scrolling to give your living room a budget-friendly update before this spring—just act fast, the best deals are going quick.
If you want to update your interiors, these Wayfair deals on recliners, loveseats and couches won't disappoint. Right now, you can save up to 67% on select recliners, like the Westmere upholstered recliner, which is a whopping $1,279 off its $1,899 list price—bringing the total down to just $629. Meanwhile, if you're looking for something even more cost-friendly, Wayfair is offering 45% off this Serta Jameson sofa, cutting the original $399.99 price down to only $219.99
At Wayfair, you don’t need a huge space or a big budget to achieve the luxurious interior design style you want. Tons of chic loveseats are massively discounted during Way Day, including the Etta Avenue Euclid loveseat in a smooth green velvet for $289.99, 52% off its list price of $599. For a more classic black or soft brown look, you can also find the Ibiza curved arm loveseat for just $289.99, which is 29% off its original $409.50 price tag.
Still eyeing more furniture deals? Well Wayfair has no shortage of them. Check out all the best last-chance markdowns on recliners, sofas, loveseats and more.
Wayfair couch deals
Serta Jameson Armless Convertible Sleeper Futon Sofa from $219.99 (Save $150 to $180)
Winston Porter Caniah Round Arm Loveseat for $239.99 (Save $159.51)
Zipcode Design Ibiza Curved Arm Tufted Back Loveseat from $289.99 (Save $119.51)
Etta Avenue Euclid Green Velvet Loveseat for $289.99 (Save $309.01)
Etta Avenue Adalynn 51-Inch Upholstered Loveseat for $299.99 (Save $399.01)
Mercury Row Garren Square Arm Tufted Sofa from $349.99 (Save $330 to $350)
Lucid Comfort Collection Ollie Vegan Black Leather Square Arm Sofa from $375.99 (Save $94)
Wayfair accent chair deals
Andover Mills Beesley Faux Leather Armless Accent Chair for $249.99 (Save $119.01)
Mercury Row Rainer Upholstered Armchair from $274.99 (Save $40 to $93)
Mercury Row Petrin Modern Button Tufted Armchair for $283.99 (Save $115.01)
Mistana Ronaldo Upholstered Lounge Chair for $295.99 (Save $103.01)
Andover Mills Euart Upholstered Armchair for $304.99 (Save $95)
Red Barrel Studio Leominster Nailhead Swivel Barrel Chair for $369.99 (Save $99.01)
Everly Quinn Binghamton Upholstered Armchair for $429.99 (Save $312.06)
Wayfair recliner deals
Mack & Milo Abingdon Swivel Reclining Glider from $269.99 (Save $730)
Andover Mills 33.5-Inch Wide Leni Recliner from $279.99 (Save $60.01 to $80)
Ebern Designs Sanie Faux Leather Manual Recliner from $332.36 (Save $87.14)
Three Posts Faux Leather Power Lift Recliner Chair with Massage and Heating Functions from $349.99 (Save $100 to $120)
Wayfair sectional deals
Wrought Studio Amreena 2-Piece Chaise Sectional from $589.99 (Save $70)
AllModern Gia 2-Piece Upholstered Chaise Sectional for $650 (Save $1,649)
Latitude Run Dawnelle 120-Inch Wide Symmetrical Modular Sectional with Ottoman for $1,299.99 (Save $180)
AllModern Jones 2-Piece Upholstered Chaise Sectional from $1,520 (Save $839.05)
Sand & Stable Mary 2-Piece Leather Chaise Sectional for $2,330 (Save $1,319)
