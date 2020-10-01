The best laptops for video editing in 2020

Video editing is a task that requires you to have access to a high-quality display and enough computing power to process large video files. Whether you’re a creative who works on professional-quality videos or want to launch a YouTube channel, investing in the right laptop will make video editing much easier.

It’s easy to feel confused if you’re not familiar with performance specs. We’ve compared different laptops to select the best computers you can use for video editing. We’ve put together a few recommendations to help you find the right laptop for your video editing needs.

The best video editing laptops at a glance

The best video editing laptop:

Dell XPS 15

Why you should buy this: The Dell XPS 15 looks great, is built incredibly well, and can be configured with some of the most powerful components around.

Who’s it for: Anyone who wants a fast Windows 10 laptop for video editing — and everything else.

What we thought of the Dell XPS 15:

Dell’s XPS 15 clamshell laptop has been one of our favorite portable workhorses for a couple of years. It’s incredibly well-built, sporting a solid aluminum chassis and a carbon-fiber keyboard deck that makes for comfortable long working sessions. The XPS 15 also provides some serious power, with up to Intel’s 9th-generation eight-core Core i9-9980HK CPU. This superfast, full-power (45-watt) processor is the ultimate CPU for demanding tasks like encoding video and real-time editing. That chip is featured in other laptops, but according to our tests, it’s by far the fastest in Dell’s system. The XPS 15 is also available with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU that should help considerably with live editing and encoding performance.

You can configure the XPS 15 all the way from a base model with an entry-level i5-9300H CPU up to the aforementioned Core i9-9980HK to 32GB of fast DDR4-2666MHz RAM, up to 2TB of very fast PCI-e solid-state drive (SSD) storage, and up to a gorgeous 4K OLED display that offers remarkable contrast and vibrant colors to show off your video projects with real grandeur. You’ll get a machine that also provides tons of high-speed connectivity, including a USB-C with full-speed 40 GB/s Thunderbolt 3 support, along with a solid keyboard and touchpad with the option of a fingerprint scanner for secure login via Windows 10 Hello.

The best video editing Macbook:

Apple MacBook Pro 16

